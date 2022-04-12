 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Poll finds 2 out of 3 Seattle voters are considering moving out of the city, although the third says they'll never give up their prime cardboard box location next to the Fremont Troll   (kiro7.com) divider line
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Move to Bellevue, you closeted Republicans.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone surprised the liberal elite are abandoning yet another city after destroying it with progressive policies?
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Poll conducted by the chamber of commerce?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Is anyone surprised the liberal elite are abandoning yet another city after destroying it with progressive policies?


What progressive policies? Democratic local governments do things like rename the county after Martin Luther King and have police attack homeless camps, not create affordable housing or invest in transit and social services.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Is anyone surprised the liberal elite are abandoning yet another city after destroying it with progressive policies?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And I'm considering not allowing anyone less than a 10 into my bed chambers.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: Good. Move to Bellevue, you closeted Republicans.


Belevue can have 'em. I grew up there and it's an absolute shiathole now.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh I moved away years ago when grundge died out.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

blondambition: whidbey: Good. Move to Bellevue, you closeted Republicans.

Belevue can have 'em. I grew up there and it's an absolute shiathole now.


Bellevue. fark.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Lucky LaRue: Is anyone surprised the liberal elite are abandoning yet another city after destroying it with progressive policies?

[Fark user image image 425x319]


It's FoxNewsTalkingPointBot #4583 spewing the same shiat in a new thread.
 
radiovox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes, yes, I know...and if your candidate doesn't win the Presidency you'll move to Canada...blah blah farking blah
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.


KCPQ wants to join in too.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Lucky LaRue: Is anyone surprised the liberal elite are abandoning yet another city after destroying it with progressive policies?

What progressive policies? Democratic local governments do things like rename the county after Martin Luther King and have police attack homeless camps, not create affordable housing or invest in transit and social services.


But we have some of the best bike lanes in the nation lol.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blondambition: whidbey: Good. Move to Bellevue, you closeted Republicans.

Belevue can have 'em. I grew up there and it's an absolute shiathole now.


They'removing to Whidbey Island now....wait, they were already there.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh no, bougie douchebags that don't offer any positive culture to the city want to leave? Plenty of space in the Midwest, stop complaining and farkin leave us alone here on the west coast. How do you fark a city up and complain that it no longer is what it was before you got there. Sheesh.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.


You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two out of three voters, with a stunning 31.99% of registered voters voting, means 142 people are making the decision.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Lucky LaRue: Is anyone surprised the liberal elite are abandoning yet another city after destroying it with progressive policies?

What progressive policies? Democratic local governments do things like rename the county after Martin Luther King and have police attack homeless camps, not create affordable housing or invest in transit and social services.


Two words: Autonomous zone. The epitome of failed liberal policies.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uh huh. 2/3 thinking of moving? I'm sure the mass exodus will begin any moment.

/Just you wait...
//Any moment now...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.


Everywhere is going down hill. Our country sucks and cancer spreads.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.


Every city has big farking problems, all of them, and I've lived in several. I lived in Seattle for five years and the level of pearl-clutching and blaming Californians and pining for the good 'ol days and the Seattle freeze was off-the-charts melodramatic.
But if you want to keep killing that "fake news" strawman, keep going I guess.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Oh no, bougie douchebags that don't offer any positive culture to the city want to leave? Plenty of space in the Midwest, stop complaining and farkin leave us alone here on the west coast. How do you fark a city up and complain that it no longer is what it was before you got there. Sheesh.


What Pearl Jam, Sir Mix A Lot and Soundgarden didn't provide anything? Or Nivana?
 
hailstorm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: Good. Move to Bellevue, you closeted Republicans.


Even Rainier Valley is getting expensive and you're suggesting Bellevue?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DesertCoyote: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

KCPQ wants to join in too.


What about KING, did they get on the bandwagon?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Destructor: Two words: Autonomous zone. The epitome of failed liberal policies.


All that business during the Floyd riots were a public black eye on the city, but it was overblown. It was always just a couple blocks in a neighborhood that already sucked ass (I should know. I worked up there for years and found dead bodies on more that a couple occasions).

The city went downhill when they just gave up on the homeless problem. They stopped even pretending to address property crime and the concerns of residents, and then just tried to gaslight everyone into believing that all our parks and common spaces were always overrun with hobo nests.

Seattle bends over backwards for everyone who isn't a tax paying, employed, productive member of society.

But at least there's always human shiat and needles all over the place and everything's expensive!
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When they lock Seattle down just before the election, and cropdust ballots all over, who will be left to fill them out?
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. Please move to Idaho so I can actually afford a house here.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Magnanimous_J: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.

Every city has big farking problems, all of them, and I've lived in several. I lived in Seattle for five years and the level of pearl-clutching and blaming Californians and pining for the good 'ol days and the Seattle freeze was off-the-charts melodramatic.
But if you want to keep killing that "fake news" strawman, keep going I guess.


People biatching about the influx of Californians is nothing new.  I remember the "Washington native" bumper stickers back in the 1990s that became popular as a big F-U to the transplants.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Destructor: Two words: Autonomous zone. The epitome of failed liberal policies.

All that business during the Floyd riots were a public black eye on the city, but it was overblown. It was always just a couple blocks in a neighborhood that already sucked ass (I should know. I worked up there for years and found dead bodies on more that a couple occasions).

The city went downhill when they just gave up on the homeless problem. They stopped even pretending to address property crime and the concerns of residents, and then just tried to gaslight everyone into believing that all our parks and common spaces were always overrun with hobo nests.

Seattle bends over backwards for everyone who isn't a tax paying, employed, productive member of society.

But at least there's always human shiat and needles all over the place and everything's expensive!


Oh you mean Cap Hill? I lived there 6 years. Used to be a fun place. I was there 2 years ago and was WTF?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.


I'm ok with everyone thinking that.

Hell, I might even be able to move back with fewer chuckleheads taking up room and making everything too expensive.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: roofmonkey: Magnanimous_J: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.

Every city has big farking problems, all of them, and I've lived in several. I lived in Seattle for five years and the level of pearl-clutching and blaming Californians and pining for the good 'ol days and the Seattle freeze was off-the-charts melodramatic.
But if you want to keep killing that "fake news" strawman, keep going I guess.

People biatching about the influx of Californians is nothing new.  I remember the "Washington native" bumper stickers back in the 1990s that became popular as a big F-U to the transplants.


I remember that from growing up in Oregon in the 80s and 90s. Then I moved to Las Vegas, full of California transplants who biatch endlessly about anyone else doing the same. It's universal, LOL.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Magnanimous_J: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.

Every city has big farking problems, all of them, and I've lived in several. I lived in Seattle for five years and the level of pearl-clutching and blaming Californians and pining for the good 'ol days and the Seattle freeze was off-the-charts melodramatic.
But if you want to keep killing that "fake news" strawman, keep going I guess.


I guess a lot of people don't move around much but I've lived all over the country and shiat is the same everywhere. Increasing homelessness. People stealing catalytic converters. People biatching about shiatty roads. People biatching about taxes. People biatching about the influx of people from the state of _______. Everyone wants to believe their problems are unique but, sorry!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh look, Seattle is dying...again
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Oh you mean Cap Hill? I lived there 6 years. Used to be a fun place. I was there 2 years ago and was WTF?


That place went down hard. There are still some of the iconic bars and whatnot, but the neighborhood is a shell of what it was.

The Sir Mix-a-lot magic is long gone.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Good. Please move to Idaho so I can actually afford a house here.


Good luck. I have a HS school friend that is a financial planner in Boise. Everything not in a cornfield has doubled in price. Try Wyoming.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: roofmonkey: Magnanimous_J: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.

Every city has big farking problems, all of them, and I've lived in several. I lived in Seattle for five years and the level of pearl-clutching and blaming Californians and pining for the good 'ol days and the Seattle freeze was off-the-charts melodramatic.
But if you want to keep killing that "fake news" strawman, keep going I guess.

I guess a lot of people don't move around much but I've lived all over the country and shiat is the same everywhere. Increasing homelessness. People stealing catalytic converters. People biatching about shiatty roads. People biatching about taxes. People biatching about the influx of people from the state of _______. Everyone wants to believe their problems are unique but, sorry!


Yes exactly. You go to most cities, there's homeless people, drugs and squalor. It's a problem everywhere. It's also way more concentrated and visible in cities, but the same shiat happens in the suburbs and the countryside too, you just can't see it as easily.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: fanbladesaresharp: Oh you mean Cap Hill? I lived there 6 years. Used to be a fun place. I was there 2 years ago and was WTF?

That place went down hard. There are still some of the iconic bars and whatnot, but the neighborhood is a shell of what it was.

The Sir Mix-a-lot magic is long gone.


it's still real to me, dammit.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is going to sound like low quality bait, but I would like to see an example of a Democratically dominated large city that hasn't gone to hell?

San Francisco is a beautiful city but it has really gone down the tubes. If there is said city we need to have that be the model.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: roofmonkey: Oh look, it's the regularly scheduled "Seattle is Dying" whinge.
I guess KIRO is chiming in when KOMO takes a breath.

You ever think that maybe, just maybe, this city's got some big farking problems and everything you dislike isn't necessarily fake news?

I've lived here for over 10 years and this place has gone downhill dramatically. It isn't propaganda.


I've lived here for 20 and the only change is that housing has gotten really expensive. Traffic was always bad, tent cities have always existed, the city's vibe is as dirty as ever. Not that the last item is bad exactly, it's what gives it character. But to say that it's worse now is incorrect. There's at least a train to the airport now and it's growing fast. Big accomplishments like the 520 and big bertha's tunnel are long done.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The poll commissioned by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is the second poll from the chamber in eight months that asked Seattle residents how they feel about their city.

Is this poll worse than the last?  What about 30 years ago?  How do you define "considering"?  Is it 6 months?  10 years?  Ever?

I'm always considering leaving where I live.  I even have a plan to leave when I retire.

Because housing prices in Seattle keep climbing, it seems like not enough people are actually leaving regardless of how much they're considering it.
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This just in...KIRO found the three magats in Seattle and two said they're leaving.

/knows there are more than three
//west Seattle Facebook groups works wonders on outing them
///MAGATS
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magnanimous_J: Destructor: Two words: Autonomous zone. The epitome of failed liberal policies.

All that business during the Floyd riots were a public black eye on the city, but it was overblown. It was always just a couple blocks in a neighborhood that already sucked ass (I should know. I worked up there for years and found dead bodies on more that a couple occasions).

The city went downhill when they just gave up on the homeless problem. They stopped even pretending to address property crime and the concerns of residents, and then just tried to gaslight everyone into believing that all our parks and common spaces were always overrun with hobo nests.

Seattle bends over backwards for everyone who isn't a tax paying, employed, productive member of society.

But at least there's always human shiat and needles all over the place and everything's expensive!


Agreed, though I'd contend SPD is our primary disgrace, few other departments have been so bad they've had to be under federal mandate for over a decade. They used the protests as just another excuse to not do their jobs. Fox, et al played the "autonomous zone" as though it were anything other than the managerial failure it was.

End of the day, the city's nosedive can be directly plotted to the point where we voted to have districts. The city council has always been awful, but now they're batshiat insane, trying to solve national level problems with local money while pretending really hard that we live in a command economy. We'll see how the new mayor, attorney does this round; at least the mayor is a centrist.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: The poll commissioned by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is the second poll from the chamber in eight months that asked Seattle residents how they feel about their city.

Is this poll worse than the last?  What about 30 years ago?  How do you define "considering"?  Is it 6 months?  10 years?  Ever?

I'm always considering leaving where I live.  I even have a plan to leave when I retire.

Because housing prices in Seattle keep climbing, it seems like not enough people are actually leaving regardless of how much they're considering it.


As long as the local politicians keep fighting up-zones we will continue to have affordability issues.
 
