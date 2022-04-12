 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1917, Canadian forces captured Vimy Ridge in northern France, an act that was not only heroism and sacrifice but also a demonstration of the power of the armored combat moose   (history.com) divider line
24
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually that was Sweden:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moose_cavalry

(maybe)
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Actually that was Sweden:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moose_cavalry

(maybe)


"Moose cavalry are military units of cavalrymen mounted on moose (AKA Eurasian elk, Alces alces alces) ..."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Alces alces alces!!
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great great grandfather died at Vimy Ridge. Supposedly he was an officer in the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, but we all know those were meese not horses.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed combat moose is the name of my canadian army cover band....
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every Canadian should visit vimi at least once.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My great grandfather fought at Vimy.  He was was in his late 40s at the time.  Later on he caught 3 bullets in Arleux. Survived that too and was redeployed before the war ended. He didn't have any kids until after the war too so it's pretty wild that I exist right now.  No one in my family knew any of that but I was able to find all of the records once they were all digitized a few years ago.
 
Special Agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dragonblink: My great great grandfather died at Vimy Ridge. Supposedly he was an officer in the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, but we all know those were meese not horses.


My grandfather was in the Canadian Machine Gun Corps. His unit fought at Vimy Ridge, although i am uncertain whether he was present for the decisive battle. He survived the war. I regret not talking to him about it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, moose are more scary than bald eagles any day.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Neddy the Eagle: 'Bald? I gots a full head o' hair under this here helmet!'

Horse: 'This is sooo f**kin' awkward, man.'

/everything here is historically incorrect - including nationalities
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American troops, having just arrived, were tidying up their hotel rooms and on the phone with the ocean liner company, ironing out the liquor charges they claimed were complimentary.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dragonblink: My great great grandfather died at Vimy Ridge. Supposedly he was an officer in the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, but we all know those were meese not horses.


Meese? Oh fark no.... someone crossed a goose with a moose? The horror... (Canuck here and I'm not entirely joking about the horror part).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wearethemighty.comView Full Size
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have my moose in the shop for a tune up. I want to make sure my moose is in tip top condition for when Vlad the walking war crime invades us.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: American troops, having just arrived, were tidying up their hotel rooms and on the phone with the ocean liner company, ironing out the liquor charges they claimed were complimentary.


It really is funny how we're simultaneously the most warlike nation on earth and yet always last to show up for a war.

We always do end up claiming we did everything ourselves, though, that part of the stereotype is spot on.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm ashamed at how much I laughed at this headline.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I have my moose in the shop for a tune up. I want to make sure my moose is in tip top condition for when Vlad the walking war crime invades us.


Make sure they grease the moose knuckles. You don't want those binding up in a crisis.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: My great grandfather fought at Vimy.  He was was in his late 40s at the time.  Later on he caught 3 bullets in Arleux. Survived that too and was redeployed before the war ended. He didn't have any kids until after the war too so it's pretty wild that I exist right now.  No one in my family knew any of that but I was able to find all of the records once they were all digitized a few years ago.


For anyone interested in finding their family records start your search here:
https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/discover/military-heritage/first-world-war/personnel-records/Pages/personnel-records.aspx

From there you should have the info of the dates they were deployed and with who.  You should be able to search for the war diaries for those dates and groups and read to get an idea of where they were and what was happening each day:
https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/discover/military-heritage/first-world-war/Pages/war-diaries.aspx
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And there are still bodies waiting to be discovered. Canadian soldiers fought valiantly. However, many came back traumatized.  Even surviving the war and coming back home one still carries invisible scars.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

amigafin: swaniefrmreddeer: I have my moose in the shop for a tune up. I want to make sure my moose is in tip top condition for when Vlad the walking war crime invades us.

Make sure they grease the moose knuckles. You don't want those binding up in a crisis.


Greasy Moose Knuckle is the name of my Hole cover band.
 
dywed88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One of the first places they put together all the lessons learned in 1916 and where the Germans had not yet implemented their new defensive plan.

When similar offensive tactics met the new German defensive strategy elsewhere they were not nearly as successful.

It is actually a great example of how false the impression that the militaries just kept doing the same thing. Both sides were constantly developing and implementing new tactics and strategies. But usually when they found something that worked in smaller experimental actions, by the time they could implement it on a large scale the enemy had figured out how to counter it.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: amigafin: swaniefrmreddeer: I have my moose in the shop for a tune up. I want to make sure my moose is in tip top condition for when Vlad the walking war crime invades us.

Make sure they grease the moose knuckles. You don't want those binding up in a crisis.

Greasy Moose Knuckle is the name of my Hole cover band.



I don't think you can see the moose knuckle if you cover the Hole.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dywed88: One of the first places they put together all the lessons learned in 1916 and where the Germans had not yet implemented their new defensive plan.

When similar offensive tactics met the new German defensive strategy elsewhere they were not nearly as successful.

It is actually a great example of how false the impression that the militaries just kept doing the same thing. Both sides were constantly developing and implementing new tactics and strategies. But usually when they found something that worked in smaller experimental actions, by the time they could implement it on a large scale the enemy had figured out how to counter it.


Absolutely, in the later stages of the conflict you begin to see elements of what we would consider modern warfighting emerging in different operations. But Vimy Ridge is one of the first times we can really see all the parts coming together - creeping barrages, pushing infantry forward immediately behind the artillery strikes with greater precision, proto-combined arms with tanks supporting infantry and opening avenues of attack for follow-up infantry, close air support and timely air recon to adjust artillery and air bombing objectives.

It succeeds in the immediate objective, partly because von Falkenhausen was so inflexible.  But you can see elements of the offensives of 1918 emerging.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: dywed88: One of the first places they put together all the lessons learned in 1916 and where the Germans had not yet implemented their new defensive plan.

When similar offensive tactics met the new German defensive strategy elsewhere they were not nearly as successful.

It is actually a great example of how false the impression that the militaries just kept doing the same thing. Both sides were constantly developing and implementing new tactics and strategies. But usually when they found something that worked in smaller experimental actions, by the time they could implement it on a large scale the enemy had figured out how to counter it.

Absolutely, in the later stages of the conflict you begin to see elements of what we would consider modern warfighting emerging in different operations. But Vimy Ridge is one of the first times we can really see all the parts coming together - creeping barrages, pushing infantry forward immediately behind the artillery strikes with greater precision, proto-combined arms with tanks supporting infantry and opening avenues of attack for follow-up infantry, close air support and timely air recon to adjust artillery and air bombing objectives.

It succeeds in the immediate objective, partly because von Falkenhausen was so inflexible.  But you can see elements of the offensives of 1918 emerging.


Also, telling the dudes what they need to do, and making sure they understand the logic and necessity of their part of the plan. Not minor details, that.
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti.
 
