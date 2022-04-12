 Skip to content
(Space War) Weeners Brazilian boners dilate stiff scrutiny   (spacewar.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Brazilian military came in for stiff scrutiny Monday"

*snert*
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cartoons featuring tanks with drooping cannon proliferated on Twitter, where Viagra was one of Brazil's top trending topics."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my "secret" cousins are any indication, the Brazilian military needs to cut back on the boner pills.

/RIP Uncle Jorge
 
hungryI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of bomers
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that why their wandering spiders have an... effect?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they get wounded in the battlefield, deploying Viagra to the wounded will give the medics access to a useful carry handle.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it carnival season already?
 
capn' fun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have they not seen Brazilian women? Been to Carnival? Do they enlist blind men in their military?
 
ok boomin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a consequence of Covid?
 
Geralt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
JOKER Cialis Commercial
Youtube ghT6zYCEdDg
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Brazilian army only wants hard men.
 
