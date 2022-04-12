 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1861, the War of Northern Aggression began with Confederate forces attacking a Union fort   (history.com) divider line
64
    More: Vintage, Confederate States of America, American Civil War, United States, South Carolina's Charleston Harbor, Fort Sumter, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, majority of the slave states, South Carolina  
•       •       •

353 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 1:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there just two weeks ago. It really is worth the ferry ride, if you're in Charleston.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidentally, the park ranger didn't shy away from any facts when she was telling the story. Most of the crowd were retiree-age white folks. Prime MAGA demographic. You could tell some were getting a wee bit nervous from all the CRT flying around in the air.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, Subby.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Fark you, Subby.


Sarcasm isn't so hard on the internet that you can't figure out the irony of the first part of the headline with the last part.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been to Fort Sumter. It is definitely worth visiting.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I was there just two weeks ago. It really is worth the ferry ride, if you're in Charleston.


This. Been a few years but could have spent the whole day there, not just the couple hours allotted for the tour...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I have been to Fort Sumter. It is definitely worth visiting.


It's almost like an entirely different America to me from out here.

Probably will never set foot in SC.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them damn old yankees went and turned their backs on slavery. What else would a proper southern gentlemen to do in a situation like that?

/die in a fire
//dying in a fire is good
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Incidentally, the park ranger didn't shy away from any facts when she was telling the story. Most of the crowd were retiree-age white folks. Prime MAGA demographic. You could tell some were getting a wee bit nervous from all the CRT flying around in the air.


https://www.reddit.com/r/thatHappened/

I've been there several times

//The Yorktown is way cooler than Fort Sumter
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

All to abolish Southern Culture.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
\


The whirlwind they reaped.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.


They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: //The Yorktown is way cooler than Fort Sumter


We did both. Spent the whole day.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.


Hindsight is platinum.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misleading headline. I'm sure subby meant to say "the War of Northern Aggression began with brave Confederate forces defending themselves by standing their ground which the Union bastards were standing on".
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: https://www.reddit.com/r/thatHappened/


Honestly, I don't give a rip whether you think it happened or not. But it did.

It was Medal of Honor Day or something at the Yorktown, so the whole Patriots Point area was full-up with white-haired vets and their families. And the park ranger went deep into the causes of the war, including quoting the Mississippi declaration of secession, which puts to rest any notions of the war being about anything but slavery, "the greatest material interest of the world."
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a Special Military Operation?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.


Wait till you hear of Ukraine's attack on Russia. /s
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Incidentally, the park ranger didn't shy away from any facts when she was telling the story. Most of the crowd were retiree-age white folks. Prime MAGA demographic. You could tell some were getting a wee bit nervous from all the CRT flying around in the air.


My mom was on one of those Mississippi steamboat cruises. Every evening they would stop at one town or another and get entertained by local musicians.

One band was playing up the confederate angle, and playing all the old white person favorites. Then they asked for any requests.  My mom ( Former president of the Buffalo Civil War Round table and ARDENT Unionist) asked them to play "Marching Through Georgia"

The bandleader pretended to not know that one...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap for subby
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I have been to Fort Sumter. It is definitely worth visiting.


Went a few years ago, in the Before Times. An interesting thing they don't really get into is how much damage it took both during the famous siege  and then Union shellings, and how it was reduced to only having one remaining wall. It was ultimately rebuilt as a smaller, two-tier structure.

Before:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


During:

Fark user imageView Full Size


After/Today:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I always love this argument.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.


You are correct but we Republicans are a kind people who forgive and try to heal the Democrates in the South who endorsed slavery and tried to destroy America.  Shall we start the purge of the racist Democrates who were the Confederates?  Or did you forget it was the Democrates that wanted slavery and tried to destroy the USA.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

Wait till you hear of Ukraine's attack on Russia. /s


Zelensky's Shameful Mockery of a Great Man and His Legacy Through Evil Unforgivable Attacks.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or when Conservatives rail on about "States Rights", it's because they want to do or defend something reprehensible?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The next one will begin in 2024, if the government doesn't get their shiat together, and soon.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.

You are correct but we Republicans are a kind people who forgive and try to heal the Democrates in the South who endorsed slavery and tried to destroy America.  Shall we start the purge of the racist Democrates who were the Confederates?  Or did you forget it was the Democrates that wanted slavery and tried to destroy the USA.


Who is Democrates, a Greek philosopher?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Is it just me, or when Conservatives rail on about "States Rights", it's because they want to do or defend something reprehensible?


No, it's not just you.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: we Republicans are a kind people who forgive and try to heal


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Incidentally, the park ranger didn't shy away from any facts when she was telling the story. Most of the crowd were retiree-age white folks. Prime MAGA demographic. You could tell some were getting a wee bit nervous from all the CRT flying around in the air.


Yeah, Vicky's the best.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Confederate Forces: Union Fort, surrender or be destroyed.

Fort Sumter: Traitors and Slavers, go fark yourselves.
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was in a small college town in Georgia a couple weeks back.  In what I will refer to as the racist themed booth at a local antique mall I came across this gem. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.


Was going to say... Pretty sure Russia will teach about this whole Ukraine thing as the war of Ukrainian aggression or something.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: zippyZRX: CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.

You are correct but we Republicans are a kind people who forgive and try to heal the Democrates in the South who endorsed slavery and tried to destroy America.  Shall we start the purge of the racist Democrates who were the Confederates?  Or did you forget it was the Democrates that wanted slavery and tried to destroy the USA.

Who is Democrates, a Greek philosopher?


I have him Favorited as misspelling it that way a long time ago. It's clearly a troll act. We shouldn't feed him.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.


There's only one response to that:
Union Dixie
Youtube DhSzuhdIkuE


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhSzuhdIkuE
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
assets.sutori.comView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: BunchaRubes: https://www.reddit.com/r/thatHappened/

Honestly, I don't give a rip whether you think it happened or not. But it did.

It was Medal of Honor Day or something at the Yorktown, so the whole Patriots Point area was full-up with white-haired vets and their families. And the park ranger went deep into the causes of the war, including quoting the Mississippi declaration of secession, which puts to rest any notions of the war being about anything but slavery, "the greatest material interest of the world."


Causes of secession
Cornerstone Speech
The new [Confederate] Constitution has put at rest forever all the agitating questions relating to our peculiar institutions-African slavery as it exists among us-the proper status of the negro in our form of civilization. This was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution. Jefferson, in his forecast, had anticipated this, as the "rock upon which the old Union would split." He was right. What was conjecture with him, is now a realized fact. But whether he fully comprehended the great truth upon which that rock stood and stands, may be doubted.
The prevailing ideas entertained by him and most of the leading statesmen at the time of the formation of the old Constitution were, that the enslavement of the African was in violation of the laws of nature; that it was wrong in principle, socially, morally and politically. It was an evil they knew not well how to deal with; but the general opinion of the men of that day was, that, somehow or other, in the order of Providence, the institution would be evanescent and pass away... Those ideas, however, were fundamentally wrong. They rested upon the assumption of the equality of races. This was an error. It was a sandy foundation, and the idea of a Government built upon it-when the "storm came and the wind blew, it fell."
Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.
Alexander H. Stephens, speech to The Savannah Theatre. (March 21, 1861)
The immediate catalyst for secession was the victory of the Republican Party and the election of Abraham Lincoln as president in the 1860 elections. American Civil War historian James M. McPherson suggested that, for Southerners, the most ominous feature of the Republican victories in the congressional and presidential elections of 1860 was the magnitude of those victories: Republicans captured over 60 percent of the Northern vote and three-fourths of its Congressional delegations. The Southern press said that such Republicans represented the anti-slavery portion of the North, "a party founded on the single sentiment ... of hatred of African slavery", and now the controlling power in national affairs. The "Black Republican party" could overwhelm conservative Yankees. The New Orleans Delta said of the Republicans, "It is in fact, essentially, a revolutionary party" to overthrow slavery.[40]

From wikipedia .... The Republicans are the good guys....even into the 1960 and 70s ans Democrates clung to their racists ways....as they still do.....trying to keep the blacks down and oppress them.

Ill leave it to the local liberal idiots to explain why it took until 1992 for the Democrates to elect a black man to Senate.  Republicans elected thier first in 1870!  But yeah keep claiming we are the racist holding them down when its very clear its the democrates who continue to do so today by keeping racism alive and well as a divider of the American people.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MagneticRepulsion: I was in a small college town in Georgia a couple weeks back.  In what I will refer to as the racist themed booth at a local antique mall I came across this gem.  [Fark user image 337x750]


I loved song of the south when I was a kid.  I had the soundtrack on vinyl!
The nostalgic part of me is sad that its been ganked.
The realistic part of me says I dont recall it being all that bad because I was like 7 when I saw it, and yeah, it very likely is that bad.
 
CCNP
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: [Fark user image 324x408]\


The whirlwind they reaped.


Sherman was a farking badass. His total war tactics shortened the war by several years, and saved countless lives.
 
CCNP
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.

You are correct but we Republicans are a kind people who forgive and try to heal the Democrates in the South who endorsed slavery and tried to destroy America.  Shall we start the purge of the racist Democrates who were the Confederates?  Or did you forget it was the Democrates that wanted slavery and tried to destroy the USA.


No, you don't understand. The Republicans and Democrats got together and secretly swapped platforms at some point, but nobody knows when. It most likely happened sometime after 1987 probably, which was when
George Wallace (D-ouchebag)  was last governor of Alabama.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Misleading headline. I'm sure subby meant to say "the War of Northern Aggression began with brave Confederate forces defending themselves by standing their ground which the Union bastards were standing on".



Don't forget about poor Preston Brooks being savagely attacked by Charles Sumner. Apparently, Sumner told a joke about Brook's bald wife and the South had to rise up to defend their honor.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.

You are correct but we Republicans are a kind people who forgive and try to heal the Democrates in the South who endorsed slavery and tried to destroy America.  Shall we start the purge of the racist Democrates who were the Confederates?  Or did you forget it was the Democrates that wanted slavery and tried to destroy the USA.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Petroleum Oligarch: zippyZRX: CheatCommando: whidbey: the War of Northern Aggression

God I hate it when goobers call THE CIVIL WAR THEY STARTED this shiat.

They are southerners, and can't help it. They are morally bankrupt like the Russians they support now.

fark the white south with a rusty bayonet. We should have reorganized the Confederacy as territories and re-admitted new states with new names, new borders, and no historical link to the traitor states that came before.

You are correct but we Republicans are a kind people who forgive and try to heal the Democrates in the South who endorsed slavery and tried to destroy America.  Shall we start the purge of the racist Democrates who were the Confederates?  Or did you forget it was the Democrates that wanted slavery and tried to destroy the USA.

Who is Democrates, a Greek philosopher?

I have him Favorited as misspelling it that way a long time ago. It's clearly a troll act. We shouldn't feed him.


Ahh I didn't recognize the name, but it seemed too on the nose..
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: FlashHarry: BunchaRubes: https://www.reddit.com/r/thatHappened/

Honestly, I don't give a rip whether you think it happened or not. But it did...

Ill leave it to the local liberal idiots to explain why it took until 1992 for the Democrates to elect a black man to Senate.  Republicans elected thier first in 1870!  But yeah keep claiming we are the racist holding them down when its very clear its the democrates who continue to do so today by keeping racism alive and well as a divider of the American people.


...

Yes, pretending certain parts of history, such as the southern strategy, didn't occur is sure to unite the American people. Yes, lets just skip the last 50 years. Let's ignore the fact that current Republican 'ballot security laws' don't make it more difficult for minorities, elderly and disabled to vote. Let's also conveniently ignore the fact that white supremacists consistently vote Republican and have for decades.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Union fort in the Confederacy at that particular point in time.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.