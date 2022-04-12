 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Man gets stuck in car after river overflows its bank. FD show up, but they tell him he has to walk 150 feet and climb on bumper to be rescued. Meanwhile a showoff arrives, drives past truck and then reverses back out under their own power   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Easton, Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley, Northampton County, Pennsylvania, Lehigh River, Delaware River, surge of river water, Jose Recarey, next hour hour  
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It wasn't that I drove into the water," he said, something drivers are told never to do and as lehighvalleylive reported happened. "The water came out of the river."

Yes you did.  We all know it.  Water doesn't attack cars.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He had a vest on and a jacket; the water was up to his gun belt, he said."

Ya kno, I'd be tempted to take off a gun and leave it if I might have to swim.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: "He had a vest on and a jacket; the water was up to his gun belt, he said."

Ya kno, I'd be tempted to take off a gun and leave it if I might have to swim.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: "He had a vest on and a jacket; the water was up to his gun belt, he said."

Ya kno, I'd be tempted to take off a gun and leave it if I might have to swim.


Another liberal gun grabber. There's an amendment for that, you know.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman in the article:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Leroy Jenkins School of Driving only graduates the best.

/ A TFG University Subsidiary.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: The Leroy Jenkins School of Driving only graduates the best.

/ A TFG University Subsidiary.


Is that located alongside the Danville School For The Gifted?
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It wasn't that I drove into the water, I drove near a riverbank that's well-known to be flood-prone, during a torrential downpour. I have no idea how I ended up in the water."
 
hungryI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "It wasn't that I drove into the water," he said, something drivers are told never to do and as lehighvalleylive reported happened. "The water came out of the river."

Yes you did.  We all know it.  Water doesn't attack cars.


Yes it does. When I was a youth, we had roving gangs of water that despite a strong police presence, would terrorize the population, splashing and wetting all that dared come near, specifically rent-a-cops. God this weed is good.
 
smokewon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: CrazyCurt: The Leroy Jenkins School of Driving only graduates the best.

/ A TFG University Subsidiary.

Is that located alongside the Danville School For The Gifted?


I read that as "Danville School for the Grifted" and it's going to stay that way in my mind.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: CrazyCurt: The Leroy Jenkins School of Driving only graduates the best.

/ A TFG University Subsidiary.

Is that located alongside the Danville School For The Gifted?


Midvale.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: ClavellBCMI: CrazyCurt: The Leroy Jenkins School of Driving only graduates the best.

/ A TFG University Subsidiary.

Is that located alongside the Danville School For The Gifted?

Midvale.


My bad, I get those two confused sometimes, after all, they are rather close to each other anyhow.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Welcome to PA, please rescue yourself with your own bootstraps
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Granger Smith - City Boy Stuck (Official Video) ft. Earl Dibbles Jr.
Youtube w9WjwTrkdtE
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If he could walk 150 feet to the fire engine, I'm assuming he could have walked all the way out any time he liked.
 
