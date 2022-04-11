 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   Not to be outdone by javelins destroying vehicles in Ukraine, javelinas are destroying vehicles in Arizona   (azcentral.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not easy being cheesy
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just came here to say Javelina
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey, free bacon
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You eat a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos(tm) while trapped in a car and you will eventually destroy the car's interior too!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark those smelly, destructive, pet-attacking pieces of shiat.
It amazes me the amount of legal protections that worthless filth has around here (Tucson).
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no.. What next.. Gasolina?

Daddy Yankee - Gasolina (Video Oficial)
Youtube CCF1_jI8Prk


/maybe not safe for work in prude offices
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: fark those smelly, destructive, pet-attacking pieces of shiat.
It amazes me the amount of legal protections that worthless filth has around here (Tucson).


They're native to the area, unlike pets, so they would get protections.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: C18H27NO3: fark those smelly, destructive, pet-attacking pieces of shiat.
It amazes me the amount of legal protections that worthless filth has around here (Tucson).

They're native to the area, unlike pets, so they would get protections.


More like extremely long term invaders


From Icky Wicky

Peccaries evolved in Europe about 30 million years ago and spread across much of the world. In the Old World, peccaries went extinct, but they survived in North America. About three million years ago, peccaries spread into South America.
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A peckish peccary
 
