(NBC New York) NewsFlash Terror attack in Brooklyn. Subway shooting, un-detonated devices reportedly found   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC 4 does have a stream (on the link) of the scene now too.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Graphic warning- picture from the subway platform, multiple leg injuries. https://twitter.com/derekcfrench/status/1513861902945902599
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any deaths?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Any deaths?


Just happened shortly after 8, still alot of unknowns.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find them and send them to Gitmo.  Full enhanced treatment.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.


A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Find them and send them to Gitmo.  Full enhanced treatment.


It really doesn't take long to go full torture-fascist does it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where some dummy says "And so it begins..."?  Because I want to be that dummy.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No explosive device, I guess.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully we wont invade some country over this and stay there for 20 years.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, terror and all, but what I don't like about this place is that one can put intelligent thought behind a comment all alls it gets is funny votes. Thoughts and prayers.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.


They're reporting 5 shot, 2 serious/critical, they are now walking back the un-detenoated claim with "unconfirmed" that the suspect was throwing stuff, nothing exploded yet.

Suspect in a orange-vest type uniform (MTA type, looked like security).
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: bluorangefyre: Find them and send them to Gitmo.  Full enhanced treatment.

It really doesn't take long to go full torture-fascist does it.


Did you see the picture up there?  Whoever did this to them deserves worse than those innocent bystanders.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?


It should be.
 
Elandriel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?


Terrorism is with political goals in mind. This could be captain insano causing destruction because he's pissed off that he lost his job with the MTA.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.


It walks like a duck.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.


True. Could be a tranquility attack or a happiness attack.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least five people were said to have been shot by a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds

Oh look, more impotent rage from a manlette.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Graphic warning- picture from the subway platform, multiple leg injuries. https://twitter.com/derekcfrench/status/1513861902945902599


Guy on the ground looks like he's live streaming.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: No explosive device, I guess.


It was a bag of uneaten Taco Bell... un-detonated.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Elandriel: Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?

Terrorism is with political goals in mind. This could be captain insano causing destruction because he's pissed off that he lost his job with the MTA.


There doesn't need to be political goals to be considered terrorism. This guy targeted and attacked these people because he wanted to terrorize people.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My takeaway from that link is that news orgs are vultures about getting permission to use a photo but not paying.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kokomo61: SVC_conservative: Graphic warning- picture from the subway platform, multiple leg injuries. https://twitter.com/derekcfrench/status/1513861902945902599

Guy on the ground looks like he's live streaming.


Live streaming or did he get shot in the ass?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Gubbo: bluorangefyre: Find them and send them to Gitmo.  Full enhanced treatment.

It really doesn't take long to go full torture-fascist does it.

Did you see the picture up there?  Whoever did this to them deserves worse than those innocent bystanders.


I've been saying for years the only path to gun control is to show the consequences of what guns do to people.

But no, it doesn't justify torture because I'm not a farking psycho.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
shot by a man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds

Subject is described a looking like a tiny sphere. Repeat subject is spherical.

/Short people be angry.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Getting this out of the way

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

groppet: Hopefully we wont invade some country over this and stay there for 20 years.


We are already in that country
 
supek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was the russians! Article 5 time!

/not really
//not interested in nukes
///threes
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Yeah, terror and all, but what I don't like about this place is that one can put intelligent thought behind a comment all alls it gets is funny votes. Thoughts and prayers.


*people get shot in the subway *

This guy: The real tragedy is that my genius continues to go unrecognized.
 
saberXray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are the guns okay?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?


It depends:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?


Depends if they are a white conservative, in which case it is legitimate political discord.
 
Fissile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?


No.  Mass shootings are the price of "MAH GUN FREEDUMBZ!".
 
davynelson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?


Not without a political or social motivation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.


Unexploded ordinance suggests terrorism, or someone submitting a very nasty complaint about fares to the MTA.
 
sniderman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many people died? I need to know the exact death count before I can tell the difference between "tragic mass shooting" and "typical Tuesday in the U.S."
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
5 feet 5 inches at 180 pounds is obese. Fat people are the greatest danger America faces and it's about time something gets done.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: submitting a very nasty complaint about fares to the MTA


Why not both?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

saberXray: Are the guns okay?


They are in a refractory period after so many prolonged explosive emissions.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Find them and send them to Gitmo.  Full enhanced treatment.


Unless the mother cell is CPAC. Then give them a suspended sentence.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: bluorangefyre: Gubbo: bluorangefyre: Find them and send them to Gitmo.  Full enhanced treatment.

It really doesn't take long to go full torture-fascist does it.

Did you see the picture up there?  Whoever did this to them deserves worse than those innocent bystanders.

I've been saying for years the only path to gun control is to show the consequences of what guns do to people.

But no, it doesn't justify torture because I'm not a farking psycho.


Yeah, but the person you are speaking to might be a psycho - so you may be speaking for yourself alone.
I agree with you - I would like to find out what happened and proof of the parties responsible before we start talking about torturing people.
I'm fussy that way.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CNN originally had 'five people shot, smoke device set off' which kind of suggested that a gunfight was broken up by ninjas.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

davynelson: Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?

Not without a political or social motivation.


FamilyGuyColorCodedChart.jpg
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This image seems to be a different perspective of the same original photo above, no idea if the author is the same but it would verify some reports of smoke explosions

https://twitter.com/jaxgay/status/1513875381820039180
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

groppet: Hopefully we wont invade some country over this and stay there for 20 years.


Texas was asking for it...
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Yeah, terror and all, but what I don't like about this place is that one can put intelligent thought behind a comment all alls it gets is funny votes. Thoughts and prayers.


The trick to this is to funny all of their shiat back.
 
Xai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm putting my money on right wing terrorists again.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

davynelson: Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?

Not without a political or social motivation.


Nuts to this outdated definition that people cling to.

/I bet you're happy to tell me that America isn't a democracy its a republic, as if the words don't meant the same thing in the modern vernacular.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thoreny: FlashHarry: Do we know this is a terror attack? I'm asking only because that has very specific connotations.

A mass shooting isn't a terrorist attack?


Not necessarily. Terrorism is to achieve some ideological aim. Sometimes a mass killing is just a nutjob like Adam Lanza.
 
