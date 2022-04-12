 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Have $395K and want to live in Pennsyltucky? No? Well, here is what you could buy if you did   (zillow.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is what we in Pennsyltucky call "the middle of nowhere".
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To much house for me.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
that's farkin ugly
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That house looks like a career
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is Zillow a sponsor of Fark now?

Seeing more and more Zillow links popping up.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whoever sold them flooring... get that guy or gal a medal.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'll need at least an extra $100k to fix that terrible kitchen.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Houses like that are on the cheap in plenty of rural communities. But then you'd be stuck in Uztrumpistan.

In the places I'd like to live, 395k would make a nice downpayment.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would live in that.

Also, Windber is where the famed "trolley graveyard" is.  Fellow thought he'd start a trolley/transit/train museum and got as far as buying a bunch of old rolling stock before he either ran out of money or died--so all that rolling stock is sitting somewhere in the woods.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The urinal was a nice touch
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Whoever sold them flooring... get that guy or gal a medal.


Because he got them to do the ceilings too?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pay special attention to the first word of the first line of the descriptive text (second photo.) Missing a pretty critical letter.
 
pdieten
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Is Zillow a sponsor of Fark now?

Seeing more and more Zillow links popping up.


Hey, there's only so much free content out there, and apparently when you get an opportunity to point out to the coasties that $400K can buy something other than a downpayment on a parking space, well, this is what you get.

/ not subby
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Houses like that are on the cheap in plenty of rural communities. But then you'd be stuck in Uztrumpistan.

In the places I'd like to live, 395k would make a nice downpayment.


Same. If I wanted a cheap house and overtly fascist neighbors, I could move to rural Texas (not even that far maybe 20 miles).
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't hate much about it. Some of the decorating sucks but that would go anyway. Location is balls though.

I really like the hardwood ceilings in a couple of rooms. Feels nautical and boat-like. Probably loud as hell for a ceiling though.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnryan51: To much house for me.


Not just too much square footage but too many rooms. Many of those rooms are useless.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
no thanks. I prefer my neighbors to not be bigoted idiots.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's not terrible for the money but where it is makes it just totally unacceptable.

Even with the urinal.

And the shiattty wallpaper in the dining room.
And the statue of the dude with a penis.
And the flooring on the ceiling.

OK, I give. It sucks.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnryan51: To much house for me.


For most people, buying a house like that would mean that most of it looks like those pictures of the attic--

Huge rooms with no furniture as you can't afford it.

And then there's the issue of upkeep and clearing the driveway, and all of the other headaches that come from having a large house.

/doing just fine in a 1400 sq.ft home
//other than issues from being 90 years old
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you don't want to be stuck in the middle of the 80s you'll need ~$500k for the complete gut job to update.....everything.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DRTFA: johnryan51: To much house for me.

Not just too much square footage but too many rooms. Many of those rooms are useless.


When you live far away from people you have guests a lot so you need guest rooms.  Perfect place for me as I don't really like many people so when I want to see someone they can come for a few days and leave.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Is Zillow a sponsor of Fark now?

Seeing more and more Zillow links popping up.


Sharing random Zillow links has become a popular digital social activity.  It's only natural to see this manifest on Fark.
 
