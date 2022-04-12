 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   ♫ They call him Flipper, Flipper, faster than lightning, no-one you see, goes more rouge than he. And we know Flipper, lives in a world full of anger, attacking his trainer, under the sea   (local10.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 8:35 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
transyrn [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well at least he didn't go powder blush.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Waterproof rouge, great idea.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It. Has..BEGUN
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As long as he doesn't go Khmer Rouge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As long as he doesn't go Khmer Rouge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You could use a little rouge!!!

Joan Rivers in Muppets Take Manhattan
Youtube Yq0aKIYYfDI
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
hungryI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rouge-neck dolfin. It is Florida, after all.
 
invictus2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kryllith
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, it could have been worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hungryI: Rouge-neck dolfin. It is Florida, after all.


Great.  Now I'm picturing a dolphin, armed with a shotgun, and driving an excessively-large pickup truck.  Which is festooned with TFG signs and stickers, and flying both the Confederate battle flag and the Gadsden flag.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Animal welfare group PETA responded to the incident with a statement that read:
"Time is up at Miami Seaquarium, where long-suffering dolphins desperately need protection and workers are at risk. PETA urges this abusement park to end its exploitation of dolphins by getting them into sanctuaries as quickly as possible, where they'd never be used in tawdry shows again and no-one else will get hurt."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate takes multiple jabs to its gills and sinks into the Fark abyss.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oops. Hit "add comment" too soon.

I meant to comment that now I'm pissed, because my day started with agreeing with PETA.
 
invictus2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When people type rogue (etc.) wrong, are they just doing a typing transposition, or do they really not understand about how vowels work?

I suppose it could be both in turn. I'm okay with typing errors, am not a monster, but despite what people say, I can't just read it as what they meant, because my brain interprets it as what is actually there.

Aren't dolphins just generally mean?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had mad Lisa frank folders when I was a kid I had no idea they were for girls until I was like 20

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hungryI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xanadone: hungryI: Rouge-neck dolfin. It is Florida, after all.

Great.  Now I'm picturing a dolphin, armed with a shotgun, and driving an excessively-large pickup truck.  Which is festooned with TFG signs and stickers, and flying both the Confederate battle flag and the Gadsden flag.


That's it! And the dolphin is sporting a mullet! Get it.....mullet, a fish....

Fark user imageView Full Size

Then there's this....
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It is good to carry some powdered rouge in one's sleeve. It may happen that when one is sobering up or waking from sleep, a samurai's complexion may be poor"
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good on the dolphin for getting back at one of his tormentors,
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.