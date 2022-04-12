 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   NJ Gov. Phil Murphy predicts the sale of recreational weed can begin in a week or two. If only there were a significant, meaningful date coming up that could be the start date   (nj.com) divider line
    Cannabis, Legality of cannabis by country, Recreational drug use, Hashish, Global Marijuana March, New Jersey, alternative treatment centers, Tetrahydrocannabinol  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could happen on that particular date.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Plenty of time for owners of said businesses to get enough wheelbarrows to help move money around.
 
hungryI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
May 24- Tommy Chong's birthday!!!!!!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Atlantic City road trips are about to get more interesting.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are you proposing that we celebrate on Hitler's Birthday?
 
ar393
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Earth day....cuz it's green man!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My friend Becky's birthday was 4/20, but she died on Christmas Eve. Of a marijuana overdose.
 
eagles95
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Delaware is trying to legalize it this week or next week as well. We have Dem majority in both houses but governor (Dem) said he is anti legalization. It has 70% support from both R and D voters in the state. It seems like a no brainer.


/planning NJ trip if we fail
 
Klivian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Atlantic City road trips are about to get more interesting.


We're spreading my mother's ashes first weekend in May in AC, might make the remembrance after more interesting
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://njweedmansjoint.com/menu

I got ya if you come visit
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not significant and barely meaningful.  It's a silly stoner joke.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Currently enjoying White Slipper.
Summon Cannibevets!!
 
id10ts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yay! Hitler's birthday!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

id10ts: Yay! Hitler's birthday!


Day Benny Hill died. I smoke solemnly for him on 4/20.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
grow your own then you can participate in the Tuesday gardening thread
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All the St. Peter's fans are looking forward to legally puffing their loss to UNC away.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kindms: grow your own then you can participate in the Tuesday gardening thread


As I recall, there is no provision in the NJ law for growing outside of certified/approved "suppliers" who are all vetted by...someone.   Personal farming is explicitly prohibited.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So? I already buy mine in a vape store with no prescription. It is everything but legal already. But I'll enjoy the final step. Took long enuf  we were promised this before the end of the '70s. I remember hearing that cigarette companies trademarked "Acapulco Gold" back then in anticipation.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

id10ts: Yay! Hitler's birthday!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great. More idiots driving while intoxicated.
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

smed7: kindms: grow your own then you can participate in the Tuesday gardening thread

As I recall, there is no provision in the NJ law for growing outside of certified/approved "suppliers" who are all vetted by...someone.   Personal farming is explicitly prohibited.


bummer. we can home grow next year in CT
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, does this mean Reefer Madness will eventually be on RiffTrax or whatever MST3K is now?  (Assuming it hasn't been there already)
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You'll shoot your eye out, kid.
 
