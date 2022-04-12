 Skip to content
(Some Smiley)   On this date, in 2001, Harvey Bell left this world after giving it a long-lasting smile   (worldsmileday.com) divider line
13
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ball subbby. Ffs
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that was Tom Hanks
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he steal the smile from Harvey Ball. I can't place submitter's Harvey but his name has a ring to it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forrest Gump lied to you.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE HEADLINE SHOULD HAVE BEEN:

🙁
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: THE HEADLINE SHOULD HAVE BEEN:

🙁


WHY ARE YOU YELLING?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: thatguyoverthere70: THE HEADLINE SHOULD HAVE BEEN:

🙁

WHY ARE YOU YELLING?


WHAT?
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well thank you for that. For now I will ☹then I will 🙂 and I will think of you and🙂 again.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Employee morale is low - I know, give 'em a button with a smile on it.  That'll fix it.

I've never figured out why management thinks bullshiat, like smiley buttons, do anything for morale.  "YOU WILL BE HAPPY OR THE BEATINGS WILL CONTNUE"
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Subby sucks
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hillbilly Jim: Subby sucks


Sucks bells
 
