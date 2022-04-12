 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   Mother of 14 year old girl who died of a fentanyl overdose "still doesn't know what happened." Subby thinks that drugs had something to do with it   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't a fatal dose of fentanyl about the size of a grain of rice?

I'm not a drug person but I remember reading that somewhere. A teenager overdosing on it wouldn't be difficult to achieve.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mother shared fentanyl with daughter, can't understand weight ratios

/string her up
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Obama.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug overdoses are a way for people to cover up murders.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After trying to crack the paywall on that article I feel like taking fentanyl.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't read much of TFA but her daughter had a friend over, they took fake roxys or fake oxys, nodded off, and only one, presumably the one with a tolerance, woke up.
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eff you paywall...

Why do these articles even get approved?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neither do I....thanks paywall.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subscriber only article.

Look, I've got a subscription to the biggies... but come on, subby.  Submitting paywalled articles to smaller papers just isn't cool.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Isn't a fatal dose of fentanyl about the size of a grain of rice?

I'm not a drug person but I remember reading that somewhere. A teenager overdosing on it wouldn't be difficult to achieve.


a bit more than that but not much more.  you might have been thinking of carfentanyl though.  Picture below shows rough estimates of lethal dose for each.
gray-wndu-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


the stories of cops getting dosed because they were exposed to fentanyl via skin or inhalation contact are laughably stupid though.  that's just not how this works.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is a farking idiot.

But that's OK, this is Fark, so it's a good fit.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: WilderKWight: Isn't a fatal dose of fentanyl about the size of a grain of rice?

I'm not a drug person but I remember reading that somewhere. A teenager overdosing on it wouldn't be difficult to achieve.

a bit more than that but not much more.  you might have been thinking of carfentanyl though.  Picture below shows rough estimates of lethal dose for each.
[gray-wndu-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 800x533]

the stories of cops getting dosed because they were exposed to fentanyl via skin or inhalation contact are laughably stupid though.  that's just not how this works.


Actually, I bet those grains add up to MAYBE a single grain of rice. Those are tiny little granules, really.
 
MadCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually got the whole article when I tried it.

The mom said the girls were smoking marijuana and believes it was a fentanyl laced joint.

The mom also tried calling CPS to have the 17 year old "friend" removed from the house the night before because she refused to leave.

The cops found Fentanyl and heroin residue on one of the jackets in the girl's room.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Isn't a fatal dose of fentanyl about the size of a grain of rice?

I'm not a drug person but I remember reading that somewhere. A teenager overdosing on it wouldn't be difficult to achieve.


Yup, and even one marijuana will have you hooked for life...
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thisbymaster: Drug overdoses are a way for people to cover up murders.


not sure if serious, but yes, I have been seen some cases where fentanyl ODs (or carfent) were suspected to be intentional, and it is discussed in public policy meetings. It is one of the reasons states are making laws that make the mere possession, or giving, of fentanyl to others is serious crime with penalties equivalent to manslaughter.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: WilderKWight: Isn't a fatal dose of fentanyl about the size of a grain of rice?

I'm not a drug person but I remember reading that somewhere. A teenager overdosing on it wouldn't be difficult to achieve.

a bit more than that but not much more.  you might have been thinking of carfentanyl though.  Picture below shows rough estimates of lethal dose for each.
[gray-wndu-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 800x533]

the stories of cops getting dosed because they were exposed to fentanyl via skin or inhalation contact are laughably stupid though.  that's just not how this works.


Is that real?

Also, how much cocaine would it take to fill one of those to a lethal level?

Asking for a friend.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Isn't a fatal dose of fentanyl about the size of a grain of rice?

I'm not a drug person but I remember reading that somewhere. A teenager overdosing on it wouldn't be difficult to achieve.


Just touching it can kill you.

As a matter of fact, I believe the common way its used, is via a patch (like a nicotine patch). I mean, for its intended use.

Drugs addicts quickly learned that they could smoke these patches, which would cause a lot of it to be released instantly, rather than over a period of 72 hours. From there I think it was beginning to appear in other forms, where all kinds of accidents can happen.

The patches, after all, are in a very controlled dosage. And drug addicts know how much they need, due to their extensive experience.
 
tirob [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "The two [the deceased and her friend] were smoking marijuana, Mayorga said, 'but my daughter never did hard drugs, never, and I don't do them either.'

Mayorga believes her daughter smoked a joint that she didn't know was laced with fentanyl, which is about 50 times more potent than heroin."

Whether she's right or wrong, it appears from the evidence in TFA that the deceased kid's brief but deadly experience with drugs started with weed and ended with fentanyl.

ProcrastinationStation: Subscriber only article.

Look, I've got a subscription to the biggies... but come on, subby.  Submitting paywalled articles to smaller papers just isn't cool.


No paywall for me on two tries (with an obsolete browser).  My apologies to those who encountered the obstacle.

/subby
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mayorga came to San Francisco after fleeing violence in Nicaragua 16 years ago to find a better life in America. She had her two daughters with a man she met on the journey, she said, and started to build a solid life, taking house-cleaning jobs while she lived in subsidized housing on Treasure Island.

But the children's father was violent and abusive, she and her friends said, and he did short stints in jail for it but always came back home. An eviction followed because of the disruptions, punctuated by periods of homelessness and, for Mayorga, stints in a domestic violence shelter.

The girls, she said, were sent to temporary foster homes before.

The drugs seem like a symptom here more than the source of the problem. Pretty much anyone with that kind of farked up, unstable childhood would seek out escape mechanisms.

That said, when I was smoking weed in high school, the quality was dubious at best. You were lucky not to end up with a bag that was half oregano. Where the heck are kids getting pure, uncut hard drugs? And how can they afford it?
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ketchuponsteak: Just touching it can kill you.

Boolsheet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: tom baker's scarf: WilderKWight: Isn't a fatal dose of fentanyl about the size of a grain of rice?

I'm not a drug person but I remember reading that somewhere. A teenager overdosing on it wouldn't be difficult to achieve.

a bit more than that but not much more.  you might have been thinking of carfentanyl though.  Picture below shows rough estimates of lethal dose for each.
[gray-wndu-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com image 800x533]

the stories of cops getting dosed because they were exposed to fentanyl via skin or inhalation contact are laughably stupid though.  that's just not how this works.

Actually, I bet those grains add up to MAYBE a single grain of rice. Those are tiny little granules, really.


It's also completely irrelevant because all of those drugs are cut at the manufacturers, then cut again and again before they get sold on the street. Nobody makes money off dead junkies
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where do people get these bonus laced drugs from without extra cost?

/asking for a friend
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's my guesses what "Paris' Law" will entail:

* Repeal of the 13th & 14th Amendments
* Gideon and Miranda overturned
* Color Coding of possession of any medicine codified
 
houstondragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, it's just a good thing that Marijuana is still illegal. That poor girl could have died from one injection overdose, just like Becky! >.>

/Drugs won the war
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Drugs won the war


That war's been over for a long, long time. At this point we're basically just Civil War reenactors hoping for a different outcome.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: the stories of cops getting dosed because they were exposed to fentanyl via skin or inhalation contact are laughably stupid though.  that's just not how this works.


It's how time off with pay while on disablity works though.
 
