Ow my balls: Hot coffee edition
38
38 Comments
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAPITALism
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you don't teabag your coffee.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image image 300x345]


It was never shiat.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm looking a this wrong but once you have possession of something isn't now you responsibility to use it in a safe and correct manor? I can see this if it was spilled on you from the drive-thru window but not once you've left with the item.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#TeamMcDonaldsLady
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to some of Fark's legal experts, the coffee can't be that hot and this guy just wants money for nothing. So ... we're done here.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm clumsy and hurt myself all the time, especially in the kitchen.  Knives and fire, you know. Who should I sue?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep - anything that's causing third degree burns on contact is in fact too damn hot to be handing someone a cup of
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After the McDonald's coffee suit, I thought all fast food coffee had to be labeled to warn people that the contents of the coffee cup were hot.

Why is there any reason for a suit today?
 
Cheron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
McDonald's realized that if they brewed their coffee at 195°F the could get away with using less coffee. On their scale this added up. People got hurt and McDonald's paid them. As a corporation they decided it was more profitable to brew the coffee hotter and pay the claims than brew at a safe temperature. The famous law suit change the math. It was about a known safety issue not some clutz cashing in
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everyone dunks on people who sue for this, but in the case of the famous McDonalds settlement, the chain was found to have not wanted to spend the money on having service techs periodically visit to calibrate equipment to maintain minimum required holding temp and so simply turned the temp all the way up to max.
Which meant literally boiling coffee was served, and the lady in question got permanent nerve damage and required multiple surgeries and skin grafts to her Labia.
Because they wanted to save a buck, and were intentionally negligent knowing the possible result and did it anyway.
-
/Yes, some lawsuits are valid, and third degree burns to your junk count.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How long until some Fark lawyer asswipe comes on and rehashes the McDonald's case for the 50th time?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coffee served at an improper temperature can definitely be dangerous. For example, if you serve me lukewarm coffee I will punch you in the face.

#TeamHotCoffee
 
DRTFA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"We're prepared to offer you free coffee for life and..."

"I'll take it!"

(Lawyer head slap)
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yep - anything that's causing third degree burns on contact is in fact too damn hot to be handing someone a cup of


I found this:
How hot should coffee be served at?According to the National Coffee Association of the USA - which many large companies in the food and beverage industry listen to - coffee should be served at around 180-185°F (5), not much lower than the standard brew temperature.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I usually buy 2 cups.  One to drink and the other to chuck at your windshield.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thot this was gonna be about Tik-Tok raising the amount of ads on thiere site.
 
akede
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I'm clumsy and hurt myself all the time, especially in the kitchen.  Knives and fire, you know. Who should I sue?


I guess you could sue yourself. Really it is you suing your insurance company for injuries sustained on your property..
 
Dryad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Maybe I'm looking a this wrong but once you have possession of something isn't now you responsibility to use it in a safe and correct manor? I can see this if it was spilled on you from the drive-thru window but not once you've left with the item.


Depends on if what they handed him was well above a safe and reasonable temperature.
Coffee served at required temps hurts, it doesn't cause burns like that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dunkin Donuts - SNL
Youtube FSvNhxKJJyU
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: I'm clumsy and hurt myself all the time, especially in the kitchen.  Knives and fire, you know. Who should I sue?


Your mom.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yep - anything that's causing third degree burns on contact is in fact too damn hot to be handing someone a cup of


I feel like that shouldn't be a controversial position, and yet *gestures at thread*
 
capn' fun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dryad: Everyone dunks on people who sue for this, but in the case of the famous McDonalds settlement, the chain was found to have not wanted to spend the money on having service techs periodically visit to calibrate equipment to maintain minimum required holding temp and so simply turned the temp all the way up to max.
Which meant literally boiling coffee was served, and the lady in question got permanent nerve damage and required multiple surgeries and skin grafts to her Labia.
Because they wanted to save a buck, and were intentionally negligent knowing the possible result and did it anyway.
-
/Yes, some lawsuits are valid, and third degree burns to your junk count.


Day 1 of Torts, the Prof started with, "Let's just get this one out of the way..." and dove into the infamous McDonalds case. By the end of the class even the Federalist Society gunners were appalled at McDonalds.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB: I ate once at the McDonalds where the famous lawsuit happened. Kind of seedy, on the edge of ABQ's "war zone" neighborhood. I saw the cops relocating a homeless guy from the premises.

Did not order the coffee.
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yep - anything that's causing third degree burns on contact is in fact too damn hot to be handing someone a cup of


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yep - anything that's causing third degree burns on contact is in fact too damn hot to be handing someone a cup of

I found this:
How hot should coffee be served at?According to the National Coffee Association of the USA - which many large companies in the food and beverage industry listen to - coffee should be served at around 180-185°F (5), not much lower than the standard brew temperature.


That's way to hot; coffee should be served 150 to 165 F. Drop can be brewed that hot but All the flavors gonna get wrecked if it's kept at that temp. Starbucks McDonald's Dunkin, and the national coffee association have ruined coffee drinking for America.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thought this would be about GTA, leaving disappointed.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Maybe I'm looking a this wrong but once you have possession of something isn't now you responsibility to use it in a safe and correct manor? I can see this if it was spilled on you from the drive-thru window but not once you've left with the item.


How many times do we have to go over this? If a product handled in the way it is intended causes injuries that the user could not foresee then the seller has liability.

The plaintiff suffered third-degree burns. Third-degree burns are when your skin melts off completely? (Don't GIS this before lunch)

Do you honestly foresee your skin melting off completely because you spilled your donut coffee?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Yep - anything that's causing third degree burns on contact is in fact too damn hot to be handing someone a cup of

I found this:
How hot should coffee be served at?According to the National Coffee Association of the USA - which many large companies in the food and beverage industry listen to - coffee should be served at around 180-185°F (5), not much lower than the standard brew temperature.


We're unfortunately addicted to drinking shiat that's on the edge of hurting people.  150 degrees can cause 3rd degree burns within a couple seconds, much less 180.  Everyone's too used to buying it, then sitting around and letting it cool/adding other shiat to it to cool it/etc.  You get a situation where that doesn't happen, people are gonna get hurt.  The movie "Throw a pot of coffee fresh off the brewer" gag isn't just a joke, that shiat can burn the unholy hell out of your face.  Yeah, someone does that you're gonna be way too busy screaming to do much of anything else.  That's too damn hot.  We need to figure containers that maintain it at a sane drinkable temp, not "Cook it up to facemelt levels and then fiddle around/wait around to make it work briefly."  We're cavemen about the weirdest shiat when the tech is readily available to sort the problem out - see also standing around waiting for hot water at a tap.  Apparently no one ever invented thermocouples, we'd rather waste time and water standing around.

/yes, temp on demand systems exist
//but they're a lot rarer than they should be
///even if you can't go that route for reasons, a system that didn't actually dispense water until it was at the desired temp would be simple and cheap
////but that's too easy, so we all wait around
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The McDonald's Hot Coffee Case - You're Wrong About
 
Eravior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Screw that! Sue them for their iced lattes! A large has the same amount of latte as a medium, just with more ice, in a larger container. Definitely seems like false advertising. It's not like people are ordering "latte'd ice." Bastards.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bunny_of_chaos: After the McDonald's coffee suit, I thought all fast food coffee had to be labeled to warn people that the contents of the coffee cup were hot.

Why is there any reason for a suit today?


He tipped the cup to read the label
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: CSB: I ate once at the McDonalds where the famous lawsuit happened. Kind of seedy, on the edge of ABQ's "war zone" neighborhood. I saw the cops relocating a homeless guy from the premises.

Did not order the coffee.


was their quarter pounder good?

It's shiatty outside here and I think I'd like a quarter pounder,
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What temperature does water need to be to cause a third degree burn?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urges all users to lower their water heaters to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition to preventing accidents, this decrease in temperature will conserve energy and save money. Most adults will suffer third-degree burns if exposed to 150 degree water for two seconds. Burns will also occur with a six-second exposure to 140 degree water or with a thirty second exposure to 130 degree water. Even if the temperature is 120 degrees, a five minute exposure could result in third-degree burns.

I never knew the real numbers.

I feel bad for anyone with a burned dick, but in fairness to the purveyor, you're not supposed to drink coffee with your dick.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: Maybe I'm looking a this wrong but once you have possession of something isn't now you responsibility to use it in a safe and correct manor? I can see this if it was spilled on you from the drive-thru window but not once you've left with the item.


We have regulations on transport of volatile gasses, liquids, etc. Some things have been deemed sufficiently dangerous, or deadly, if mishandled, no matter how much libertarianism and bootstraps you throw at a bad situation.

People who want scalding coffee are monsters or worse and want to drink their coffee 30 minutes later. It would take a committee to decide the arbitray temp of coffee, but I personally don't understand why you would want to serve a liquid that surpasses 1st degree burns.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nest up: lawsuit over knives being too sharp and gasoline being too flammable.
 
geggy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Buying a cup of coffee is like buying a lottery ticket.
 
