(KSN Wichita)   Boy born with 12 fingers writes book. Bet that didn't take long   (ksn.com) divider line
27
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Twelve Toes Schoolhouse Rock
Youtube pqGyUvZP0Zg
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Golf Clap* subby

/Ow, that's loud!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, 12 fingers...
Oh... a bunch of surgeries... as a kid...
well, fark.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does that mean three in the pink?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for the twelve toes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks a dozen.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Born with 12 fingers. I wonder, has anyone been born with 10 then started growing more later in life? Semi serious question.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pqGyUvZP0Zg]


Done in one. I have Quisp cereal and milk. Come and watch Saturday Morning cartoons.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On the case.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When it becomes a movie, I bet it will get four thumbs up
 
saywhat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Poor kid

Can he pitch a baseball?

The Yankees would probably sign him up now -
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mukster: [Fark user image 480x480]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pqGyUvZP0Zg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


When we're dead and dustbinned as an American society, schoolhouse rock will be one of the few things we created that had merit and kept value, for all of our cultural history.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I do not mean to pry, but you don't by any chance happen to have six fingers on your right hand?"


Obscure?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/yes you read it in his voice
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't read the link, as its blocked.

I hope the book wasn't about him having 12 fingers.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All depends whether the extra finger is functional or not. I remember seeing somewhere on youtube a 12-fingered person playing piano and it was kind of mind-bending sight... and then there is this family:

The family with six fingers - Countdown To Life: The Extraordinary Making Of You: Episode 1 - BBC
Youtube LlfPIKQmPok
 
Nickelback
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/handioff/2859794

/wish I knew how to embed that
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image 236x214]
On the case.


D'OH!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My music teacher in school was born with 6 digits on hands and feet, but the extra fingers were removed when he was little. He was incredible at guitar and piano, which might because his pinkies were really second ring fingers (so they were longer and stronger)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, it would make typing easier. Not to mention if we all had a dozen fingers we'd be using a dozenal counting system and not a decimal system. Fractions are much easier in a dozenal system.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
no he didn't.  his mom did but bit makes a better story if it came from him.

he definitely didn't form this thought this clearly

FTFA
""So other people know that it's OK to be different," Wyatt said. "God makes all of us different. Some people have blue eyes, green eyes, and brown eyes. Some people are short. Some people are tall. Some people have 12 fingers."
Amanda said she was not surprised by Wyatt's message. She describes him as an exceptional kid with a servant's heart, adding she was felt compelled to help her son reach his publishing goal.""
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 218x231]

/yes you read it in his voice


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like a real page turner.
 
