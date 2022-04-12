 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Attention countries that have a thing for superyachts, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's $800m superyacht has been booted from a Turkish marina and is now for the taking   (9news.com.au) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Roman Abramovich, Russian oligarch, superyacht Solaris, Boris Yeltsin, Wikimedia Commons, AP Photo, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 5:55 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fuel tanks on these things cost $50,000 to fill alone.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just like his soccer team got booted from Europe half an hour ago.
 
Muta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The two happiest days of a boat owner are the day he buys the boat and the day the boat is no longer his problem.  I expect a 'Thank You' card from that oligarch.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That would make a very nice artificial reef.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i'll offer 500 bucks for the dinghy, the rest costs too much to park...
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.