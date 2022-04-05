 Skip to content
(CNN) Day 48 of WW3: Putin purges the FSB, Russia threatens NATO over aid & sends troops to Finnish border, unconfirmed reports of chemical attack in Mariupol, Poland reports some stolen tanks that end up in Ukraine. It's your Tuesday Ukraine War thread (cnn.com)
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commander of a Ukrainian unit, Russian language, eastern Russia Tuesday, port city of Mariupol  
posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 8:24 AM



Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A little light music as we wait for Mr. Blessed.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

thefamouspeople.comView Full Size


FSB Purge:The Times: A "Stalinist" mass purge of Russian secret intelligence is under way after more than 100 agents were removed from their jobs and the head of the department responsible for Ukraine was sent to prison. In a sign of President Putin's fury over the failures of the invasion, about 150 Federal Security Bureau (FSB) officers have been dismissed, including some who have been arrested. All of those ousted were employees of the Fifth Service, a division set up in 1998, when Putin was director of the FSB, to carry out operations in the countries of the former Soviet Union with the aim of keeping them within Russia's orbit.

The service's former chief, Sergei Beseda, 68, has been sent to Lefortovo prison in Moscow after he was placed under house arrest last month. The prison was used by the NKVD for interrogation and torture during Stalin's Great Purge of the 1930s. The FSB purge was reported by Christo Grozev, executive director of Bellingcat, the investigative organisation that unmasked the two Salisbury poisoners in 2018. He did not reveal the source of his information.

Beseda, who remains under investigation, is being held on the official charge of embezzlement. In reality, however, the basis for his arrest is the botched invasion, which has been blamed on poor intelligence concerning the political situation in Ukraine.

Andrei Soldatov, an expert on the Russian security services, said that in sending Beseda to Lefortovo, Putin had sent a "very strong message" to other elites in Russia. "I was surprised by this," he told The Times.  "Putin could have very easily just fired him or sent him off to some regional job in Siberia. Lefortovo is not a nice place and sending him there is a signal as to how seriously Putin takes this stuff". Lefortovo, which is an FSB-run prison, has an underground shooting range with bullet holes left over from Stalin's purges, when the room was used for mass executions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Austria craps out:
Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he raised alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine during a "tough" and unfriendly meeting Monday with Vladimir Putin - the first Western sit-down with the Russian President since he launched his invasion in February.
"This is not a friendly visit. I have just come from Ukraine and have seen with my own eyes the immeasurable suffering caused by the Russian war of aggression," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office after the meeting outside Moscow.
Nehammer is the first European leader to meet Putin face-to-face since his invasion of Ukraine. His visit divided opinion among EU leaders, with some expressing skepticism about engaging with the Russian leader.
The pair spoke for about 75 minutes at Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, Nehammer's spokesperson said, in talks the Austrian leader described as "very direct, open and tough."
Before visiting Russia, Nehammer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and visited the town of Bucha, where bodies of unarmed civilians were found strewn across public streets after a month of Russian occupation.
''I addressed the serious war crimes in Bucha and other places and emphasized that all those responsible for them must be held accountable," Nehammer said, according to the statement. "I also told President Putin in no uncertain terms that sanctions against Russia will remain in place and will continue to be tightened as long as people are dying in Ukraine."
The Austrian leader said Putin had blamed the Ukrainians for "being responsible for the crimes in Bucha." Video footage, however, shows Russian forces gunning down a civilian there.
Austria is militarily neutral but its government has joined its neighbors in condemning Putin's invasion.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Russia threatens Finland, who is voting as early as tomorrow on NATO membership:There are Unconfirmed reports today that Russian Forces in the Leningrad Region near the City of Vyborg are beginning to move Heavy Military Equipment including K-300P Bastion Coastal Defense Missile Systems towards the Gulf of Finland and the Finnish Border.

Bloomberg confirms this story.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Russian weapons depot obliterated:
Ukrainian officials claim to have destroyed a Russian weapons depot in Novoaidar, Luhansk region.
CNN has geolocated a video and images shared to social media that appear to show the aftermath of that attack.
On Monday, Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said in a Facebook post that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian "ammunition warehouse" near a Russian settlement in Luhansk.
In a video shared by Russian state media RIA Novosti, Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) People's Militia officer Roman Ivanov said the Ukrainian strikes on Novoaidar destroyed "more than 20 homes, along with a warehouse filled with chemical fertilizers."
Haidai denied Russian claims that Ukrainians targeted residential buildings.
Burned out shells and rockets are seen scattered all over the ground in the video and images, and an agricultural equipment store is spotted in the distance.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Possible chemical attack in Mariupol:
The United States has not confirmed the use of chemical weapons in Mariupol, but had previously warned the Ukrainians that Russia could use chemical agents in the southeastern Ukrainian city, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN Monday.
"Before today, there was credible information available to us that the Russians may have been preparing to use agents, chemical agents, potentially tear gas mixed with other agents, as part of an effort to weaken, to incapacitate the Ukrainian military and civilian elements that are entrenched in Mariupol, using these agents as part of an effort to weaken those defenses," Price said.
"We shared that information with our Ukrainian partners. We are going to be in direct conversations with them to try and determine what exactly has transpired here, and as soon as we gain additional fidelity, we'll be in a better position to say what this was or what this may have been," he said.
Some context:After reports emerged Monday of a possible strike involving chemical substances of some kind in Mariupol, the Ukrainian President warned the possibility should be taken seriously, though a Mariupol official said any such attack remained unconfirmed.
The UK has said it is also working with partners to investigate the reports.
CNN cannot independently verify that there has been any kind of chemical strike in Mariupol. CNN teams on the ground have so far not seen evidence of such an attack, or any imagery from Mariupol sources to verify this.

Also:
Russian proxies call for using chemical weapons in Mariupol. Spokesman for Russia's proxies in Donetsk said on April 11 that it made no sense to storm the Ukrainian-controlled Azovstal plant in Mariupol and instead Russian "chemical forces" should "smoke (Ukrainians) out."

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Visegrad24:

Rumors swirl in Poland about the Polish authorities discovering that 100 modernized T-72 M1R have disappeared from a storage facility near Lublin. May they find the thieves!

One of Poland's most famous military experts @wolski_jaros has implied that the rumors saying 100 T-72s stored in Lublin "disappeared" a few days ago are true. They have been modernized recently to T-72M1R standard (thermal sight and other upgrades).

The Poles say a sudden arrival of large numbers of T-72s to the Donbas operated by the Ukrainian Army can't be linked to the disappearance of the Polish 100 tanks from in Lublin. They say T-72s can be bought in any army surplus store, just like the weapons used in Crimea in 2014.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BREAKING: Georgia & Moldova have now received the European Commission's questionnaire on application for EU membership. The Hungarian European Commissioner for Neighborhood & Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi handed over the document in Luxembourg. Ukraine received theirs days ago.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BREAKING: Financial Times: Slovakia's Prime Minister says MiG-29 transfer to Ukraine is back on the table. At a press conference today, Eduard Heger said that the renewed discussions about NATO providing Ukraine with MiG-29 jets have been triggered by "how Russia behaves".

Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď has said Slovakia is in talks with Ukraine about "the possibility of having damaged Ukrainian combat vehicles and T-72 or T-55 tanks come to our territory, and our military repair plants would repair them and send them back to Ukraine."

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC News: The financial ratings agency S&P Global has deemed Russia to be in "selective default" on some of its foreign debt after it tried to pay its latest obligations in rubles. Because of U.S. government sanctions, investors lack the ability to convert the rubles into dollars.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Vereshchuk: 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are held by Russian forces. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 500 of those are women. "They force them to stand, don't let them sit down. They shave their heads, they force them to undress every day for checkups. I know facts of rape, I saw spines that had been beaten," she said. The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately confirm these claims.

Polish PM says EU sanctions against Russia are too weak, calls for stronger ones. Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 11 that the sanctions not only failed to stop Russia from pursuing its war but also stimulated some of Russia's economic processes instead of ruining its economy.

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall ready to send tanks to Ukraine if government approves. Rheinmetall can send up to 50 old Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine if the German government approves the transfer, said company CEO. Germany uses the Leopard 2 model.

The Guardian: #Russia 'using weapons smuggled by #Iran from #Iraq against #Ukraine'
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/12/russia-using-weapons-smuggled-by-iran-from-iraq-against-ukraine

In the #Shebekinsky district of the #Belgorod region, unknown persons damaged railroad tracks near the border with #Ukraine.

#Finnish telecommunications company #Nokia has announced its departure from the #Russian market.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


#Japan approved a ban on new investments in #Russia. It also imposed additional sanctions against 398 people and 28 organizations from Russia. The sanctions include freezing the assets of #Sberbank and #AlfaBank.

The State Border Committee of the Republic of #Belarus claims that the #Polish side shelled the Belarusian road border crossing at Pieszczatka.

Russian forces are reportedly trying to encourage low morale troops beaten back from Kyiv to go to the Eastern front by offering cash bonuses.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cool, I found the thread early this time.  Here is to hoping that the Russians fail to take windage into account and gas their own troops.  I am sure their gasmasks will hold out as well as their cardboard anti missile armor.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, it is 3 am here VHTS, what the hell are you doing up?  If you ever get up to Everett I owe you a beverage of your choice for these threads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF is Belarus thinking? Surely Luka knows that the only way this ends with his head still attached to his neck is if he delays and dawdles enough to keep Belarus out of it.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: WTF is Belarus thinking? Surely Luka knows that the only way this ends with his head still attached to his neck is if he delays and dawdles enough to keep Belarus out of it.


Perhaps he is trying to "help" daddy Putin by widening the conflict and painting NATO as an aggressor to justify attacking other territories.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/kyivindependent/status/1513823191478816771?s=21&t=LOK4N3lQ-IyuHt9BwlKPVg

⚡ CNN: Large Russian military column spotted heading to Donbas.
CNN geolocated a video showing a group of Russian military vehicles near Russia's Matveev Kurgan, a settlement in the Rostov region.
The vehicles were seen facing northwest, in the direction of Ukraine's Donbas.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Noctusxx: Also, it is 3 am here VHTS, what the hell are you doing up?  If you ever get up to Everett I owe you a beverage of your choice for these threads.

[Fark user image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


I have insomnia so I got up, added the thread, and fed the kitties. :)

I'm now going to try to get back to bed. Wish me luck!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Noctusxx: Also, it is 3 am here VHTS, what the hell are you doing up?  If you ever get up to Everett I owe you a beverage of your choice for these threads.

[Fark user image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


Also, I might take you up on that beverage. Last time we were in Everett, we bought a car!
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Noctusxx: Also, it is 3 am here VHTS, what the hell are you doing up?  If you ever get up to Everett I owe you a beverage of your choice for these threads.

[Fark user image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

I have insomnia so I got up, added the thread, and fed the kitties. :)

I'm now going to try to get back to bed. Wish me luck!


What is this....."bed".....you speak of.

haven't been sleeping much either lately for some reason.  Here's to a few hours of blissful emptiness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best tweets about the "missing" T-72 tanks:

One unfortunate effect of climate change is that T-72s migrate in a very unpredictable way now. Those T-72s may have traveled from almost anywhere due to the Coriolis effect.

It's perfectly natural T-72 behaviour. Once they reach a certain age they feel the irresistible urge to migrate back to their ancestral home in Ukraine.

Very true. Years ago I took my pet T-72 for a walk in the park, took it off leash and turned away for just a moment, and when I turned back around, it had wandered off. Never saw it again. I'll never make that mistake again.

My corner tank bodega was hopping in 2014. First year in the black. I couldn't understand the sudden sales frenzy.

Once the T-72 was available on Amazon Prime...I mean, who didn't place an order for a few dozen?

And on T-72 Tuesdays you get two for the price of one!

I've heard some of these T-72s have developed the ability to travel at night, which further complicates keeping track of them.

Yeah thay are also called Schrodinger's T-72s. They can appear out of nothing if you watch properly.

I trained my t72 to stop wandering off by threatening with javelin missiles. It just stays in the garage shivering now.

Polish military is actively looking for the tanks in question. They were last seen parked in the lot outside the Ukrainian Farm Association Tractor Show. If anyone has any tips, Polish Crime Stoppers has a number...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Russia threatens Finland, who is voting as early as tomorrow on NATO membership:There are Unconfirmed reports today that Russian Forces in the Leningrad Region near the City of Vyborg are beginning to move Heavy Military Equipment including K-300P Bastion Coastal Defense Missile Systems towards the Gulf of Finland and the Finnish Border.


Did the Cold Response 2022 forces in Norway redeploy?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.


I am not really sure how to respond to this in a thread about the very real possibility of the conventional side of the war escalating into NATO members territories.

While I would certainly prefer that this remain solely conventional, the only way to stop the Russians from continuing to commit mass genocide and forcibly relocating every Ukrainian citizen they can is going to be finding ways to get the manpower in place to take back those lost areas and at the least hold the borders from further advances.

Putin's only feasible strategy at this point is to empty the lands he has control of of natives and replace them with planted Russians that can then claim that they need protection, just like he did in the crimean peninsula take over.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.


I really don't think the mods are going to delete those kinds of posts, but if it'll make you feel better, have at.

Better just to ignore the regular offenders so the thread is smaller and you don't have to wade through the vitriol to get the updates.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buongiorno miei amici....

Giid to hear Austria is finally condemning Russia, but what the hell...?? Why did it take so long??
Any confirmation yet on whether chemical weapons were used in Mariupol?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...ignore my spelling mistakes....*sips coffee*
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Any confirmation yet on whether chemical weapons were used in Mariupol?


Nothing I've seen.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Buongiorno miei amici....

Giid to hear Austria is finally condemning Russia, but what the hell...?? Why did it take so long??
Any confirmation yet on whether chemical weapons were used in Mariupol?


So far it is still under investigation:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61077641

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-says-checking-unverified-information-that-russia-used-chemical-weapons-2022-04-12/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you both!
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.


Thank god the mods don't have important things to do and can just be tending to your demands about what is acceptable conversation in the thread.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So here are some that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.

Thank god the mods don't have important things to do and can just be tending to your demands about what is acceptable conversation in the thread.


*snorts coffee out of her nose*
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.


It's not the expression of the opinion that bothers me, it's the 400 posts arguing the exact same tired arguments back and forth about it. When I take a break and come back in a couple of hours and the thread has exploded to over a thousand posts, and I think, holy shiat something major must have happened, but no, it's two or three people NO Uing each other for four pages.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Slaxl: Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.

Thank god the mods don't have important things to do and can just be tending to your demands about what is acceptable conversation in the thread.

*snorts coffee out of her nose*


I haven't had much luck drinking coffee like that, but whatever works for you.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.


Unfortunately my post that everyone was working off incomplete facts, no one truly knew what was going to happen, and everyone had different basis for what they considered to be 'logical' got deleted, because it was quoting a post that got deleted.

... because I was debating on re-writing it to make it more generic to pin to these discussions, but I can't even remember what exactly I wrote.

/long covid type symptoms suck
//but I'm doing a hell of a lot better than last year
///finally
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilVanMan: raerae1980: Slaxl: Smoking GNU: And i'm going to start reporting any comments in this thread about that farking tired and over-done argument about sending troops in and nuclear war.

It's been farkign done, folks. No one is gonna change their mind, and nobody farking cares if you just HAVE TO call the other person an idiot for whatever position they take. Go make your own thread to biatch at each other with, and keep it out of here.

Thank god the mods don't have important things to do and can just be tending to your demands about what is acceptable conversation in the thread.

*snorts coffee out of her nose*

I haven't had much luck drinking coffee like that, but whatever works for you.


Its a California thing 😋
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: It's not the expression of the opinion that bothers me, it's the 400 posts arguing the exact same tired arguments back and forth about it. When I take a break and come back in a couple of hours and the thread has exploded to over a thousand posts, and I think, holy shiat something major must have happened, but no, it's two or three people NO Uing each other for four pages.


If any mods see this:

Consider flagging accounts for review is they've posted more than 15-20 posts in the last 30 minutes in a single thread.

... exact numbers will need to be determined.  You don't want to block out VHTS and Tracianne, but stop the people with one line replies so they're posting >50% of the recent content.

/not saying automatic nuking
//either flag it for a mod to review
///or maybe give them a checkbox to acknowledge the rules about posting
////or just slow them down by 30-60 seconds per post
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: namegoeshere: It's not the expression of the opinion that bothers me, it's the 400 posts arguing the exact same tired arguments back and forth about it. When I take a break and come back in a couple of hours and the thread has exploded to over a thousand posts, and I think, holy shiat something major must have happened, but no, it's two or three people NO Uing each other for four pages.

If any mods see this:

Consider flagging accounts for review is they've posted more than 15-20 posts in the last 30 minutes in a single thread.

... exact numbers will need to be determined.  You don't want to block out VHTS and Tracianne, but stop the people with one line replies so they're posting >50% of the recent content.

/not saying automatic nuking
//either flag it for a mod to review
///or maybe give them a checkbox to acknowledge the rules about posting
////or just slow them down by 30-60 seconds per post


There already is a 60 second spam delay.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: namegoeshere: It's not the expression of the opinion that bothers me, it's the 400 posts arguing the exact same tired arguments back and forth about it. When I take a break and come back in a couple of hours and the thread has exploded to over a thousand posts, and I think, holy shiat something major must have happened, but no, it's two or three people NO Uing each other for four pages.

If any mods see this:

Consider flagging accounts for review is they've posted more than 15-20 posts in the last 30 minutes in a single thread.

... exact numbers will need to be determined.  You don't want to block out VHTS and Tracianne, but stop the people with one line replies so they're posting >50% of the recent content.

/not saying automatic nuking
//either flag it for a mod to review
///or maybe give them a checkbox to acknowledge the rules about posting
////or just slow them down by 30-60 seconds per post


Are you kidding me???   😳  You literally think they have the time and staff to do this??!  As a former Mod on here let me just say....there aint NO time for that.  And you want a checkbox, too.....😬
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread, it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So here are some that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Ukraine aid links


Ooops.  Posting issues this morning meant I accidentally wiped out my addition for today.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Oneiros: namegoeshere: It's not the expression of the opinion that bothers me, it's the 400 posts arguing the exact same tired arguments back and forth about it. When I take a break and come back in a couple of hours and the thread has exploded to over a thousand posts, and I think, holy shiat something major must have happened, but no, it's two or three people NO Uing each other for four pages.

If any mods see this:

Consider flagging accounts for review is they've posted more than 15-20 posts in the last 30 minutes in a single thread.

... exact numbers will need to be determined.  You don't want to block out VHTS and Tracianne, but stop the people with one line replies so they're posting >50% of the recent content.

/not saying automatic nuking
//either flag it for a mod to review
///or maybe give them a checkbox to acknowledge the rules about posting
////or just slow them down by 30-60 seconds per post

Are you kidding me???   😳  You literally think they have the time and staff to do this??!  As a former Mod on here let me just say....there aint NO time for that.  And you want a checkbox, too.....😬


Or people can just utilize the ignore list for their convenience!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Are you kidding me???   😳  You literally think they have the time and staff to do this??!  As a former Mod on here let me just say....there aint NO time for that.  And you want a checkbox, too.....😬


I admit, I don't know what sort of time moderating takes these days.

But I do know a little something about moderating communities (stackexchange sites, cooking & open data), and I have a bit of familiarity with Fark in general, as I built the first few iterations of it.

... but those were back when it was splicing modifications into static files, and using flat files for the submission queue, before there was a true database behind it.  And running on a P75 shared between multiple sites.

/preferred it when all of the tags had strong S sounds
//spiffy > cool; strange > weird
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Oneiros: If any mods see this:

Consider flagging accounts for review is they've posted more than 15-20 posts in the last 30 minutes in a single thread.

... exact numbers will need to be determined.  You don't want to block out VHTS and Tracianne, but stop the people with one line replies so they're posting >50% of the recent content.


Jeez, I must've missed some doozies.

I'm certainly guilty of getting into heated quick-fire multi-comment exchanges (usually with certain SnackPackers regarding progressive vs. liberal issues), but I had no idea these had devolved to that point too!

I'll try to be good...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just wish personal attacks would stop. It's one thing to say that position x is stupid, another to say y is stupid for holding position x.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This post was 4 hours old when I copied it:


Claim that there was another raid on the FSB yesterday. Likely Kremlin/FSB disinfo campaign to discredit Western journalists. I wrote that it's NOT confirmed and that it should be taken only as gossip for a reason. Western media decided to run with it anyway.
- Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) April 12, 2022
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

notmyjab: This post was 4 hours old when I copied it:


Claim that there was another raid on the FSB yesterday. Likely Kremlin/FSB disinfo campaign to discredit Western journalists. I wrote that it's NOT confirmed and that it should be taken only as gossip for a reason. Western media decided to run with it anyway.
- Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) April 12, 2022


They don't really need to campaign to do that.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Oneiros: If any mods see this:

Consider flagging accounts for review is they've posted more than 15-20 posts in the last 30 minutes in a single thread.

... exact numbers will need to be determined.  You don't want to block out VHTS and Tracianne, but stop the people with one line replies so they're posting >50% of the recent content.

Jeez, I must've missed some doozies.

I'm certainly guilty of getting into heated quick-fire multi-comment exchanges (usually with certain SnackPackers regarding progressive vs. liberal issues), but I had no idea these had devolved to that point too!

I'll try to be good...


I got into it with someone yesterday, so I'll hold fire moving forward.

There are times when I just can't tolerate idiocy. Like you, often when dealing with the snackattack brigade
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
#Russia plans terrorist attacks on its territory "Russian special services are planning a series of terrorist attacks with mines and bombing residential areas. As well as missile attacks on city of #Belgorod or one of the cities of Crimea,"said head of #Ukrainian Intelligence.

Zelensky: EU should ban Russian oil, limit gas. President Zelensky said in a video address to the Lithuanian parliament that the sixth package of sanctions must include a ban on Russian oil, while European countries must establish a timeframe to halt imports of Russian gas.

A 2019 poll showed just 4% of people in Ukrainian government-controlled areas of Donbas wanted to join Russia Russia's "liberation of Donbas" has no popular mandate. The figure rises to 45% wanting some integration with Russia in the separatist-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk. Still well short of an overwhelming desire for Russian occupation.

At least 25 women and girls, as young as 14, were raped by Russians in one basement in Bucha. Nine of them are pregnant. Russian soldiers said "they would rape them to the point where they wouldn't want sexual contact with any man, to prevent them from having Ukrainian children."
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FREE TANKS (some reassembly required)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I just wish personal attacks would stop. It's one thing to say that position x is stupid, another to say y is stupid for holding position x.


"I think we should do more to help Ukraine."
"When do you sign up?"
"No, I just think we should send tanks and aircraft."
"Do you really want global thermonuclear war?"
"What?"
"You really want to kill a billion people?"
"How is that even remotely what I said?"
"Putin's going to launch nuclear armageddon if we [insert specific help to Ukraine here]."
"You don't know that."
"Yes I do, chickenhawk."
"Even if Putin drops a nuke, it's not going to end civilization, you know. Not that it would be good, but..."
"One nuke means all 8000 nukes around the world will be fired. It will be nuclear winter."
"You don't know that."
"Yes, I do, chickenhawk, coward. You are a warmonger and just want to kill everyone on the planet."
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: talkertopc: I just wish personal attacks would stop. It's one thing to say that position x is stupid, another to say y is stupid for holding position x.

"I think we should do more to help Ukraine."
"When do you sign up?"
"No, I just think we should send tanks and aircraft."
"Do you really want global thermonuclear war?"
"What?"
"You really want to kill a billion people?"
"How is that even remotely what I said?"
"Putin's going to launch nuclear armageddon if we [insert specific help to Ukraine here]."
"You don't know that."
"Yes I do, chickenhawk."
"Even if Putin drops a nuke, it's not going to end civilization, you know. Not that it would be good, but..."
"One nuke means all 8000 nukes around the world will be fired. It will be nuclear winter."
"You don't know that."
"Yes, I do, chickenhawk, coward. You are a warmonger and just want to kill everyone on the planet."


I do love a good fantasy novel
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

notmyjab: This post was 4 hours old when I copied it:


Claim that there was another raid on the FSB yesterday. Likely Kremlin/FSB disinfo campaign to discredit Western journalists. I wrote that it's NOT confirmed and that it should be taken only as gossip for a reason. Western media decided to run with it anyway.
- Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) April 12, 2022


BREAKING: Igor Sushko has been purged, said spokesperson for the FSB Lavrenti Purgemeko.

BREAKING: Lavrenti Purgemeko has been purged, said new spokesperson for the FSB Olga Ivantapurgeva.

And so on...
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The big news here is that apparently Russia was able to find some troops somewhere to put on the Finnish border.

Unless they are GOP Senators in cosplay?
 
