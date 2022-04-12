 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Pennsylvania man arrested after vandalizing gas pumps with "satirical stickers of President Joe Biden". Tag also applies to the article's writer, who makes sure you know where you can buy them, and how much they cost   (yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Crime, Arrest, satirical stickers of President Biden, local Turkey Hill gas station, Thomas Richard Glazewski of Manor Township, Resisting arrest, Disorderly conduct  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Apr 2022 at 10:20 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Glad conservatives are focused on the big issues of the day as usual.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 Why are so many, so very, very stupid?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It says Yahoo on the label, but it has FOX news on the article.  Trans is unremarkable when FOX does it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After visiting PA recently, I thought those stickers were mandated by state law.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Police tackled him in the parking lot of the gas station and he suffered from "self-inflicted injuries" that necessitated EMS to take him the hospital, according to charging documents. "

BWHAHAHA!!
 
JerkStore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Man, those stickers just keep getting funnier and funnier, don't they?

Nothing like conservative humor where it is not only bluntly unfunny, but they run the joke into the ground.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Why are so many, so very, very stupid?


Because conservatives actually win locally and have dismantled the school system.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Man, those stickers just keep getting funnier and funnier, don't they?

Nothing like conservative humor where it is not only bluntly unfunny, but they run the joke into the ground.


LET'S GO BRANDON!!!
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On a brighter note, Turkey Hill has some awesome ice cream.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: "Police tackled him in the parking lot of the gas station and he suffered from "self-inflicted injuries" that necessitated EMS to take him the hospital, according to charging documents. "

BWHAHAHA!!


They really missed a perfect opportunity to practice their target shooting.

No one would have cared.
 
phedex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had the honor of sitting on a yearly HOA meeting last night.  Central to this meeting is a single neighbor who has seen fit to fly the "fark joe biden" flag proudly in front of his garage, as well as all over all their cars.

Many neighbors, self included, have deemed this offensive.  HOA folks did the right thing, updated the ordinances, and have attorney letters for these folks.

They came to the HOA meeting, yelling about free speech.  They also yelled that they're being persecuted because their four cars in the driveway are sticking out in the road, and thats also not allowed.

They called us all liberal snowflakes.  The leader was having none of it and said "take them down or enjoy your time in court paying for this".  they eventually said they would consider taking them down after neighbors explained how crass and distasteful they are being.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah subby. If it wasn't for this specific article, nobody would think to look on Amazon to buy goods in 2022.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: "Police tackled him in the parking lot of the gas station and he suffered from "self-inflicted injuries" that necessitated EMS to take him the hospital, according to charging documents. "

BWHAHAHA!!


They missed a perfect opportunity to shoot someone.

No one would have cared. At least no one that mattered to me.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.