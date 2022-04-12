 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Back in February we told you about Luke, who had spent over 200 days in a shelter & was stood up at his own adoption party. I'm pleased to tell you the very happy news that he's finally found his forever home just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
45
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Who the hell could say no to that puppy
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

baka-san: Who the hell could say no to that puppy


Exactly!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Here's the February thread for anyone who might have missed it.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12132013/Luke-has-been-at-Battersea-Dogs-Cats-Home-for-over-200-days-without-being-adopted-despite-them-throwing-an-adoption-party-that-no-one-attended-May-force-be-with-Luke-in-finding-his-forever-family-in-time-for-Woofday-Wetnose-Wednesday
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 620x414]


My brother's dog does that a lot.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

[pics.esmemes.com image 500x678]



♪ Nana nana nana nana
♪ Nana nana nana nana
BATDOOOOG! ♫
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

[pics.esmemes.com image 500x678]


♪ Nana nana nana nana
♪ Nana nana nana nana
BATDOOOOG! ♫


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tootsie being cute, which is often
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]
Tootsie being cute, which is often
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]
Tootsie being cute, which is often


Someone just got a nice grooming! Looking good, Tootsie :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 450x555]


I currently resemble four of those seven descriptors.  But... which ones?
:-{D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And an Easter Dog...
unionlakepetservices.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Monty sez "HOPPY EASTER!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Warm weather finally here time to trim off the winter weight

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maggie, refusing to get on the couch unless me and my wife move over and give her the chaise lounge section. There is about 4 feet of open couch space on the other side, but that's not good enough for her.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crush is preparing for a stormy day.
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
