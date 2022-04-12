 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Philly goes back to indoor masks   (apnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, New York City, potential new wave, indoor mask mandate, Mayor Eric Adams, first major U.S. city, city's top health official, severity of this new variant, early March  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 6:41 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good. The city that defeated Trump in 2020 needs to save as many voters as possible for 2024.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections"

Makes good sense to me.
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We had 0 covid patients in the hospital starting over the weekend. The first time since March 2020. Pleeeeeeeease let us enjoy this reprieve for just a little but longer.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: "after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections"

Makes good sense to me.


Makes good sense to start the mandate in Philadelphia the day after Easter when large groups of unmasked people will congregate. /s
 
sleze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tuxq: We had 0 covid patients in the hospital starting over the weekend. The first time since March 2020. Pleeeeeeeease let us enjoy this reprieve for just a little but longer.


Da, babushka. Da.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The government is just trying to keep you in fear!  People don't even have Corona anymore. Why do you think it's not being covered by the news? Now they are trying they Ukraine thing, but that's not working, so they are trying to go back to the only thing they know will control people and keep them compliant!

-people I know
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The government is just trying to keep you in fear!  People don't even have Corona anymore. Why do you think it's not being covered by the news? Now they are trying they Ukraine thing, but that's not working, so they are trying to go back to the only thing they know will control people and keep them compliant!

-people I know


You should consider "unkowing" those people.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The government is just trying to keep you in fear!  People don't even have Corona anymore. Why do you think it's not being covered by the news? Now they are trying they Ukraine thing, but that's not working, so they are trying to go back to the only thing they know will control people and keep them compliant!

-people I know


People I know aren't too far off (they're family so I was forced to know them against my will)-

"The CDC doesn't know what they're doing.  They'll say one thing then a month later double back.  If masks worked why was COVID so widespread even though I was one of the many that refused to wear one."

If I didn't have an uncle that caught it and constantly reminds everyone that it was one of the worst things he's been through, I fully believe a good chunk of the fam would be in full on denial mode already.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Here Comes My Girl (Official Music Video)
Youtube n4nPa35CZPI

Hey baby, what's it been? A couple of months?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know why people don't understand this. Yes, wear a mask to prevent from getting sick and those around you.

Well, I'm not sick!

And those around you!
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least this week is spring break for public schools there. They must be preparing for when the kids return too.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.