(WOODTV Grand Rapids)   Here's a riddle for you; one body was found intact in three rivers   (woodtv.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till you hear where they buried the survivors!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw in another story that his father died the same way.

The coroner here said, "Oh no this is my son!"

How is that possible?!?
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I saw in another story that his father died the same way.

The coroner here said, "Oh no this is my son!"

How is that possible?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The doctor was his grandmother?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What did it have in its pocket?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But they knocked the place down 20 years ago?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I saw in another story that his father died the same way.

The coroner here said, "Oh no this is my son!"

How is that possible?!?


Because the call was coming from *inside* the morgue! From inside!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought this was a joke about Pittsburgh first.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
kdawg7736:

Same.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kozlo: kdawg7736:

Same.


This is about Pittsburgh, right?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sandbar67:

No it's about the Pennsylvania north of Ohio.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I thought this was a joke about Pittsburgh first.


I thought someone really screwed up an obvious Monty Python opportunity.
 
