 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   POPE FIGHT   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 5:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Old men in fancy hats.
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
During WW2 Rome sat quiet wile the Germans committed war crimes. This sounds worse, if he is actively supporting Putin. If true, he is committing a grave sin.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
files.abovetopsecret.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

daffy: During WW2 Rome sat quiet wile the Germans committed war crimes. This sounds worse, if he is actively supporting Putin. If true, he is committing a grave sin.


its wayyyyyyyyyyyy down on the list of grave sins
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Men will never be free until the last king is strangled with the entrails of the last priest".
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karl2025
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daffy: During WW2 Rome sat quiet wile the Germans committed war crimes. This sounds worse, if he is actively supporting Putin. If true, he is committing a grave sin.


They weren't that quiet. The church protested the murder of the disabled, the war in general, and the Pope was the only world leader to condemn the holocaust when it first came to light in 42. They also played a part in the German resistance, feeding intelligence to the allies.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They didn't ask me to sign, I'm not orthodox, but I would have.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
karl2025

The ratline

https://www.dw.com/en/the-ratlines-what-did-the-vatican-know-about-nazi-escape-routes/a-52555068
 
August11
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

karl2025: daffy: During WW2 Rome sat quiet wile the Germans committed war crimes. This sounds worse, if he is actively supporting Putin. If true, he is committing a grave sin.

They weren't that quiet. The church protested the murder of the disabled, the war in general, and the Pope was the only world leader to condemn the holocaust when it first came to light in 42. They also played a part in the German resistance, feeding intelligence to the allies.


You two are going to turn this thread into  an historical debate about what dead Christians did or didn't do.

Meanwhile, we have a live head of the Russian Orthodox Church who deserves a roasting for his blessing of this systematic slaughter of innocents.
 
karl2025
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

August11: karl2025: daffy: During WW2 Rome sat quiet wile the Germans committed war crimes. This sounds worse, if he is actively supporting Putin. If true, he is committing a grave sin.

They weren't that quiet. The church protested the murder of the disabled, the war in general, and the Pope was the only world leader to condemn the holocaust when it first came to light in 42. They also played a part in the German resistance, feeding intelligence to the allies.

You two are going to turn this thread into  an historical debate about what dead Christians did or didn't do.

Meanwhile, we have a live head of the Russian Orthodox Church who deserves a roasting for his blessing of this systematic slaughter of innocents.


True.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like so many other things in today's society, this is entirely the fault of the Patriarchy.
 
ghambone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

daffy: During WW2 Rome sat quiet wile the Germans committed war crimes. This sounds worse, if he is actively supporting Putin. If true, he is committing a grave sin.


Actually, the Vatican signed a treaty with Hitler, in Croatia. Pope Pius XII was
Fark user imageView Full Size
known as Hitler's Pope. And, in 1964, the Vatican tried to make a public stance against anti semitism.
 
Ilikebackpacks [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not catholic (or religious) but did go to Italy in 2017 and it seemed like the consensus was pope Francis was well loved. Benedict was creepy, PJP II was a dividing pope but also loved for the most part. To me they are all just dudes in funny hats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.