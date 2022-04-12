 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Is he wearing an animal ear tag? Is this some new tik tok trend or something?   (ourquadcities.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Misdemeanor, Crime, Arrest, Burglary, Law enforcement terminology, grams of cannabis, Arrest warrant  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 4:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are the odds of finding an ear tag that exactly matches his sweatshirt?  I need to find out where that guy shops.
 
ktybear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
helps him buy his ivermectin
 
ansius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Public Enemy #...
 
darkone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
family guy predicted it

Family Guy Quagmire's Thai girls
Youtube awRhB270znA
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.