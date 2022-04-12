 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Pranged on the Cobb   (fox5atlanta.com)
AquaTatanka
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still safer than a car, statistically.
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess any landing you can walk away from. I saw that happen once in Queens NY. The guy brought the plane down and ended on the off ramp. No one was hurt.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Flight 209 now arriving Gate 8. Gate 9. Gate 10...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's terrifying.  Are the cocksquanches OK?
 
petuniapup
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How did the pilot drive himself to the hospital from the crash?
 
rwellor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

petuniapup: How did the pilot drive himself to the hospital from the crash?


That was exactly my first question. Did he taxi that POS plane over? Carjack someone?
 
