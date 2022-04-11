 Skip to content
Houston used car dealer stops attempted robbery by being the quicker draw
41
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Of all the heroes in legend and song, there's none as brave as El Kabong
OLE!!!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.


Robber-like typing detected.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GET IN MY BELLY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hang on, I need to clear my schedule for the afternoon; I'm going to try drawing my weapon in the most incompetent way possible."

Is this dude using a bra holster?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: GET IN MY BELLY

[Fark user image 341x449]


In retrospect just keeping the gun under his fupa probably would have worked better.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Hang on, I need to clear my schedule for the afternoon; I'm going to try drawing my weapon in the most incompetent way possible."

Is this dude using a bra holster?
[i.pinimg.com image 639x457]


He went in there and started doing the Truffle Shuffle
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were they drawing?  I can draw a tree pretty fast, but I'm terrible with faces.
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who TF robs a used car dealership? Why would you assume a place that sells CARS keeps a large amount of cash on the premises?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

Robber-like typing detected.


I think he may have been pulling our legs just a tad.
The trouble with stories like this is that they represent a tiny faction of cases - usually the asshole who tries to be a hero gets his f**king head blown off.
This is not really what's going to happen to you if you try to pull a gun on an armed robber, usually.
Usually, you will die.
In this case, it's moot because it really looked like the robber left him no choice. And the fool robber showed his gun before he was ready to use it - another great way to get killed.
Too bad all robbers aren't that stupid.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

Robber-like typing detected.

I think he may have been pulling our legs just a tad.
The trouble with stories like this is that they represent a tiny faction of cases - usually the asshole who tries to be a hero gets his f**king head blown off.
This is not really what's going to happen to you if you try to pull a gun on an armed robber, usually.
Usually, you will die.
In this case, it's moot because it really looked like the robber left him no choice. And the fool robber showed his gun before he was ready to use it - another great way to get killed.
Too bad all robbers aren't that stupid.


sources? Easy to just spout nonsense...
Mugger is lucky he didn't get himself killed.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akallen404: Who TF robs a used car dealership? Why would you assume a place that sells CARS keeps a large amount of cash on the premises?


I figured robbers would be deterred by professional courtesy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hotmoonsauce: sources? Easy to just spout nonsense...


Did I say something you disagree with? Something you have a reason to think is wrong?
Unlike some, I'm open to listening to other people's opinions.
Tell me what''s on your mind, son.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the robbery suspect as 5'7 to 5'9, weighing between 250 pounds, between 28 and 40-years-old

So over 250 and under 250.5 rounding to the nearest pound?  Now that's an accurate guesstimate. Or does the office have a scale built into the floor?

At least the gentleman was thoughtful enough to give the salesman a smile and leave a full set of fingerprints on the door.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: the robbery suspect as 5'7 to 5'9, weighing between 250 pounds, between 28 and 40-years-old

So over 250 and under 250.5 rounding to the nearest pound?  Now that's an accurate guesstimate. Or does the office have a scale built into the floor?

At least the gentleman was thoughtful enough to give the salesman a smile and leave a full set of fingerprints on the door.


Perhaps he was "between 250 lbs." in the sense that he had just gained 250 lbs., and was working on gaining his next 250 lbs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.


It's racist to keep from being robbed and possibly killed? When a dude starts to pull a gun on me, I'd stop him before he got it out too, if I could.
Or should I give him all my money and offer to write a check to the charity of his choice?

Or did I severely misread the article? Please tell me if I did.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

Robber-like typing detected.

I think he may have been pulling our legs just a tad.
The trouble with stories like this is that they represent a tiny faction of cases - usually the asshole who tries to be a hero gets his f**king head blown off.
This is not really what's going to happen to you if you try to pull a gun on an armed robber, usually.
Usually, you will die.
In this case, it's moot because it really looked like the robber left him no choice. And the fool robber showed his gun before he was ready to use it - another great way to get killed.
Too bad all robbers aren't that stupid.


reddit.com/r/dgu would disagree that this is representing a "tiny fraction of cases".

It represents a tiny fraction of cases that make the news.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

Robber-like typing detected.

I think he may have been pulling our legs just a tad.
The trouble with stories like this is that they represent a tiny faction of cases - usually the asshole who tries to be a hero gets his f**king head blown off.
This is not really what's going to happen to you if you try to pull a gun on an armed robber, usually.
Usually, you will die.
In this case, it's moot because it really looked like the robber left him no choice. And the fool robber showed his gun before he was ready to use it - another great way to get killed.
Too bad all robbers aren't that stupid.


I seem to recall from many years ago some guy tried to rob another. He approached the victim and says "give me all your money." and pulls up his shirt to show the gun tucked in the waistband.
Well the guy being robbed wasn't having any of that.  He quickly grabbed the gun from the robbers waistband. I guess the robber fled, got shot.... don't really remember.  Just know that he wasn't expecting that.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

akallen404: Who TF robs a used car dealership? Why would you assume a place that sells CARS keeps a large amount of cash on the premises?


Nevermind the Mercedes they drove up in is worth more than a few cars on that lot combined.

/Assuming the Merc was stolen...
//Car dealer guy missed his chance when butterfingers turned to leave
///Or can you still shoot in that situation in Texas?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Hang on, I need to clear my schedule for the afternoon; I'm going to try drawing my weapon in the most incompetent way possible."

Is this dude using a bra holster?
[i.pinimg.com image 639x457]


That only works if you're a DD.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was that an "Okay, you got me" smile on his face as he was as leaving?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: ///Or can you still shoot in that situation in Texas?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: It represents a tiny fraction of cases that make the news.


Quite possible - I don't know, and neither do you. RMy point being that we are not going to settle this question with "citations' or statistics.
I know what usually happens when you try to pull a gun on a person who already have one in their hand - as most armed robbers do,
This guy was fortunate in that his attempted robber was a moron, and revealed the fact that he intended to commit a robbery BEFORE he had effectively armed himself. Most robbers are too clever to do that, in my experience.
In a gunfight between a guy who already has his gun in his hand, and a guy who doesn't - who will need to "pull a gun on him" before he is himself armed - usually ends badly for the guy who is not armed to begin with.
I do not claim to have "statistics" to prove it - but then, I don't think anyone could disprove it either.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.


Do tell us what's racist about this.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: Noah_Tall: the robbery suspect as 5'7 to 5'9, weighing between 250 pounds, between 28 and 40-years-old

So over 250 and under 250.5 rounding to the nearest pound?  Now that's an accurate guesstimate. Or does the office have a scale built into the floor?

At least the gentleman was thoughtful enough to give the salesman a smile and leave a full set of fingerprints on the door.

Perhaps he was "between 250 lbs." in the sense that he had just gained 250 lbs., and was working on gaining his next 250 lbs.


I think the reporter misunderstood what somebody was saying.

It's Texas, so when someone is describing a guy they go, "he looked to be between two hunerd n' fifty pounds".
 
belome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Considering this was Texas where you can basically shoot anyone you want, I'm actually a little surprised the salesman didn't fill him full of lead.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Is this dude using a bra holster?


Bro, or manssiere?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The employee grabbed his own gun, which the suspect saw, and stated, "No!" The suspect turned around, walked out of the office and took off running.

Was the "No" like you shout at a pet misbehaving or more Tombstone "No!"
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: jso2897: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

Robber-like typing detected.

I think he may have been pulling our legs just a tad.
The trouble with stories like this is that they represent a tiny faction of cases - usually the asshole who tries to be a hero gets his f**king head blown off.
This is not really what's going to happen to you if you try to pull a gun on an armed robber, usually.
Usually, you will die.
In this case, it's moot because it really looked like the robber left him no choice. And the fool robber showed his gun before he was ready to use it - another great way to get killed.
Too bad all robbers aren't that stupid.

reddit.com/r/dgu would disagree that this is representing a "tiny fraction of cases".

It represents a tiny fraction of cases that make the news.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defensive_gun_use
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: seem to recall from many years ago some guy tried to rob another. He approached the victim and says "give me all your money." and pulls up his shirt to show the gun tucked in the waistband.
Well the guy being robbed wasn't having any of that. He quickly grabbed the gun from the robbers waistband. I guess the robber fled, got shot.... don't really remember. Just know that he wasn't expecting that.


No doubt. I remember a pawnbroker I knew who had a shootout with a robber across a 32" wide counter.
He emptied his .38 revolver and the robber emptied the small semi-auto he had.
At about two foot range.
Nether man got a scratch, and the robber ran out of the store.
All kinds of weird shiat happens when people pull guns out and start playing around with them.
That's why I avoid it when possible.
Like I said - in this case, the stupid robber left him no choice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: jso2897: Noah_Tall: the robbery suspect as 5'7 to 5'9, weighing between 250 pounds, between 28 and 40-years-old

So over 250 and under 250.5 rounding to the nearest pound?  Now that's an accurate guesstimate. Or does the office have a scale built into the floor?

At least the gentleman was thoughtful enough to give the salesman a smile and leave a full set of fingerprints on the door.

Perhaps he was "between 250 lbs." in the sense that he had just gained 250 lbs., and was working on gaining his next 250 lbs.

I think the reporter misunderstood what somebody was saying.

It's Texas, so when someone is describing a guy they go, "he looked to be between two hunerd n' fifty pounds".


He's carrying 125 lbs. of BBQ in each hand?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

akallen404: Who TF robs a used car dealership? Why would you assume a place that sells CARS keeps a large amount of cash on the premises?


Nobody's buying a car with cash, and even if they have a service department, the repairs are so expensive that most are paying with a credit card. This guy would have been better off raiding the loose change next to the coffee pot in the break room.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Kit Fister: jso2897: Prank Call of Cthulhu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

Robber-like typing detected.

I think he may have been pulling our legs just a tad.
The trouble with stories like this is that they represent a tiny faction of cases - usually the asshole who tries to be a hero gets his f**king head blown off.
This is not really what's going to happen to you if you try to pull a gun on an armed robber, usually.
Usually, you will die.
In this case, it's moot because it really looked like the robber left him no choice. And the fool robber showed his gun before he was ready to use it - another great way to get killed.
Too bad all robbers aren't that stupid.

reddit.com/r/dgu would disagree that this is representing a "tiny fraction of cases".

It represents a tiny fraction of cases that make the news.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defensive_gun_use


Right, The very first thing you read is that all the different "studies" show different things because they were done by different people with different methodologies.
That is, indeed, the case.
As others have already pointed out in this discussion, there are no statistics on many, many incidents because large numbers of crimes and attempted crimes are never reported to the police, or reported with so little information that they are never solved.
I don't think anyone can "prove" their point with "citation" in this conversation - as much as I love reading reams and reams of shiat some guy has scoured off the internet to try to probe he's smarter than me.
Tell you what - I give up.
You're smarter than me.
You win - okay?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

It's racist to keep from being robbed and possibly killed? When a dude starts to pull a gun on me, I'd stop him before he got it out too, if I could.
Or should I give him all my money and offer to write a check to the charity of his choice?

Or did I severely misread the article? Please tell me if I did.


Congratulations. You just made his day and bit the bait. This is fark where many people can only improve their self image by making other people angry.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That video needs more Yakety Sax
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: MythDragon: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

It's racist to keep from being robbed and possibly killed? When a dude starts to pull a gun on me, I'd stop him before he got it out too, if I could.
Or should I give him all my money and offer to write a check to the charity of his choice?

Or did I severely misread the article? Please tell me if I did.

Congratulations. You just made his day and bit the bait. This is fark where many people can only improve their self image by making other people angry.


Not angry, just confused.

Congrats to him, I guess.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: MythDragon: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Stop celebrating racist vigilantism, deplorable MAGA Subby.

It's racist to keep from being robbed and possibly killed? When a dude starts to pull a gun on me, I'd stop him before he got it out too, if I could.
Or should I give him all my money and offer to write a check to the charity of his choice?

Or did I severely misread the article? Please tell me if I did.

Congratulations. You just made his day and bit the bait. This is fark where many people can only improve their self image by making other people angry.


I wasn't even bait - it was obvious sarcastic humor.
Failure to get it is not trolling on his part.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lol, stupid fatty couldn't even get a grip on his gun.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: I wasn't even bait - it was obvious sarcastic humor.
Failure to get it is not trolling on his part.


It's hard to tell anymore. I've made what I thought were some crazily obvious posts.  "No one could possibly mistake this for anything other than sarcasm" I thought.

I'm always wrong.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jso2897: I wasn't even bait - it was obvious sarcastic humor.
Failure to get it is not trolling on his part.

It's hard to tell anymore. I've made what I thought were some crazily obvious posts.  "No one could possibly mistake this for anything other than sarcasm" I thought.

I'm always wrong.


Sarcasm translated really poorly to social media. I always try to read something as a joke first.
Let's face it - we are mainly here to entertain and be entertained. Fark has been and can be a source of interesting trivia and occasionally even important information - but we are mainly here to screw around and alleviate boredom, and I try to take as much as possible of it that way.
Anyone who hopes to get smart reading the crap I post will end up sorely disappointed.
 
