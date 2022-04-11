 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Apparently "the Butcher of Syria" isn't just the name of the halal place down the road   (nypost.com) divider line
    Russia, Second Chechen War, World War II, new general, Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, Syrian conflict, United Nations, Russian forces  
19 Comments
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.com


Mr. Snuffleupagus has a sad.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good. Another general for Ukraine to assassinate.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, more war crimes then?
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Butcher of Syria" is my... ah, Fark it, there's no funny band reference. Let's hope the Ukrainian's get him him quickly.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Good. Another general for Ukraine to assassinate.


God, I hope so.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are you Syria us?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe he's just really good with cuts of meat. Keep an open mind, guys.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's hope he wears his dollar store Cap'n Crunch uniform in the field to make the snipers job easier.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish it was! All I have is kabab king.  Which, while technically many social levels above "butcher", still doesn't sound nearly as hard-core.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

schrepjm: Let's hope he wears his dollar store Cap'n Crunch uniform in the field to make the snipers job easier.


he looks exactly the part
 
El Borscht
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now I'm starving
 
quantsuff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Are you Syria us?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [nypost.com image 850x566]

Mr. Snuffleupagus has a sad.


That reactive armor looks like it was just slapped on all haphazardly.

Also doesn't seem like it worked.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hope he gets shot in the ball bag day one, and has to be carried off the line blubbering like a little baby.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

hmmm,,, who should I send next?
Kuddly Puckerpuff?
Fragrant Frankie?
Misty?
The Butcher of Syria?
decisions,decisions,decisions...
 
genner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mukster: "Butcher of Syria" is my... ah, Fark it, there's no funny band reference. Let's hope the Ukrainian's get him him quickly.


Even better if he fails and Putin gets him.
Who do they send after him?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fineanddandyclothes.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Are you Syria us?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Halal butchers are numerous here in Jersey, good for Ramadan. He's a haram butcher though.
 
