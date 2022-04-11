 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Selling drugs is a crime? o_O   (saltwire.com) divider line
    Shane Leonard's acquittal  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wheels of justice spinning slowly
 
Toxophil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Only without FDA approval.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You Can Be a Millionaire
Youtube zXmQW_aqBks
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Boys - Rickyisms
Youtube xGhDKkaPXDI
 
pat eh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: [YouTube video: Trailer Park Boys - Rickyisms]


Came here for Ricky, going away happy.
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
saltwire.imgix.netView Full Size


That's a sexy pose. Maybe too sexy, I suppose.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This Could Very Well Be The Stupidest Person On The Face Of The Earth
Youtube waf46eBajkw
 
meanmutton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hold up - in Canada you can have an appellate court overturn your ACQUITTAL and just declare you guilty? What the actual fark, Canada?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, he doesn't look like the sharpest tool in the shed.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is a story about Canada tagged "United States"?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So he's doggedly insisting he didn't know it was a crime? Sounds like a tall tail.

/wwwwooof.
 
overthinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I quote Ron White, quoting a judge when he said.. "Ignorance of the law is no excuse.."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
saltwire.imgix.netView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
fark me, I wonder if my dealer knows.
 
berylman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Why is a story about Canada tagged "United States"?


Because it's so damn stupid it seems to belong there. We're importing our crazy news now
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Hold up - in Canada you can have an appellate court overturn your ACQUITTAL and just declare you guilty? What the actual fark, Canada?


Yeah, well, their system of justice is not the same as ours. Having said that, I got the impression from the article that this was not a jury trial because no jury was mentioned. I don't think a jury verdict of acquittal can be overturned and reversed like this in either the US or Canada. I wonder what the appeals court said about this judge.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
 Was that wrong? Should I have not done that?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Hold up - in Canada you can have an appellate court overturn your ACQUITTAL and just declare you guilty? What the actual fark, Canada?


I read that half a dozen times trying to understand
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Hold up - in Canada you can have an appellate court overturn your ACQUITTAL and just declare you guilty? What the actual fark, Canada?


We're not free up here. This guy can't even get an assault rifle.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, know when we found you not guilty three years ago? We were just kidding. Sorry.
 
