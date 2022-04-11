 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   "Christian" headmaster who taped seventh-graders' mouths shut blames them, says he "gently" pulled the tape off after a few minutes. And when he had opened the seventh-graders' seals, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is "Christian" in quotation marks in the headline?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hoban Washburne: Why is "Christian" in quotation marks in the headline?


Remember to turn the other cheek. It makes it easier to get the tape off.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From the looks of the guy, they're lucky he didn't work in a little fondling.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and he wasn't fired exactly why now?
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and he wasn't fired exactly why now?


Because he's A Good Christian™, like all his pedo brethren.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an atheist I have to blame my torturing children on being a sociopath.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are voted off first on Survivor are generally assholes.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the headline about a Christian schoolmaster "taping" boys' mouths was a typo.
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My staunchly anti-religious side is losing the battle to my staunchly anti-seventh grader side. I can't find a problem with what happened here.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cha-Ching.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reverend John Raymond, who is also a local Republican politician"

Because of course he is...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day we got a paddlin' and we liked it.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fine, but don't you dare put unicorns and rainbows on the cover of your book about being yourself. Doesn't matter that's it's not LGBTQIA related and the author is a straight man.

When you're using Quentin Tarintino torture concepts as an educator you've gone way too far.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was a bad idea.  He should have never taken the tape off.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and he wasn't fired exactly why now?


Christian school. Spare the rod and all that.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call him Headmaster for nothing. He's actually a minor super-villain. Somebody call Batman!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to hear what kind of tape before I make any judgements. Masking? Meh. Duct? Evil.
 
cheesewheel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 7th grade French teacher taped a kid's mouth shut and locked him in a closet for the rest of class. He also handcuffed another kid to the desk who kept trying to leave early. Teacher went on to become a priest. Good times.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gave them a choice to call their parents or get their mouths taped.  They opted for the tape.  Honestly I think it's funny and good-natured, but in this timeline the correct response should have been yeah just joking about the tape (and not do it) now go call your parents.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: Why is "Christian" in quotation marks in the headline?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Back in my day we got a paddlin' and we liked it.


Keep your BDSM slashfic in some other thread, this is a case of religious school abus....

Nevermind.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am honestly surprised he did not use ball gags. I mean, he is christian and a republican.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Why is "Christian" in quotation marks in the headline?


Because he calls himself a Christian, but is a Republican.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they taught the students how to be decent people and hire teachers who weren't afraid of kids there no problems.
Why are these the worst people?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
...

He didn't do something good, nor could it be argued he was professional.

But I'm not seeing any need for torches and pitchforks.

If he had say, hogtied them and left them at the front of the class as an example. Yeah.

But simply taping their mouths shut (especially if that was what they opted for), eh.

At most a "some parents will probably frown upon it as society is moving towards more personal space and personal freedom so he probably shouldn't do it again".
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And when the Lamb opened the first seal

Aphrodite's Child - The Four Horsemen (video)
Youtube 3KCbqhJt16k
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's more than one article on this, fortunately.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10709177/Louisiana-pastor-taped-childrens-mouths-says-students-bullied-teacher.html

"However, police disputed Raymond's version. 'Due to the fact the tape was wrapped around the students' head, it had to be removed with a pair of scissors,' Slidell Police stated. 'During the encounter, the students claim they had trouble breathing and that the removal process was painful.' "
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: But simply taping their mouths shut (especially if that was what they opted for), eh.


He wrapped tape around their heads.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, only 60% of the taped kids have parents who have sued him!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My son is in seventh grade. If a teacher did that to him, I would completely understand. No hard feelings. Little bastard had it coming.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: ...

He didn't do something good, nor could it be argued he was professional.

But I'm not seeing any need for torches and pitchforks.

If he had say, hogtied them and left them at the front of the class as an example. Yeah.

But simply taping their mouths shut (especially if that was what they opted for), eh.

At most a "some parents will probably frown upon it as society is moving towards more personal space and personal freedom so he probably shouldn't do it again".


It ain't rocket science.

DON'T

farkING

TOUCH

KIDS

You're there to teach children, not handle them in any way, shape, or form.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thorpe: dyhchong: But simply taping their mouths shut (especially if that was what they opted for), eh.

He wrapped tape around their heads.


So? Are we talking mummified? That would probably be over the top.

But I don't imagine tape simply over your mouth would stay on, you just lick the back and it would fall off.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dyhchong: But I don't imagine


Moving on.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's difficult to understate just how dangerous this is. With your mouth obstructed, a stuffy nose means suffocation and death.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: It's difficult to understate just how dangerous this is. With your mouth obstructed, a stuffy nose means suffocation and death.


Someone could kill me with tape and pollen. I'm feeling vulnerable.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nirbo: dyhchong: ...

He didn't do something good, nor could it be argued he was professional.

But I'm not seeing any need for torches and pitchforks.

If he had say, hogtied them and left them at the front of the class as an example. Yeah.

But simply taping their mouths shut (especially if that was what they opted for), eh.

At most a "some parents will probably frown upon it as society is moving towards more personal space and personal freedom so he probably shouldn't do it again".

It ain't rocket science.

DON'T

farkING

TOUCH

KIDS

You're there to teach children, not handle them in any way, shape, or form.


Shruggie. I grew up with this (Millennial) but I totally knew many kids in my class that deserved a good hiding from the teacher.

If they're brought up badly they can be unteachable, and it ruins the rest of the kids in the class on top. Here in NZ you can't just boot them from school. So I'd totally opt for, "Some kids should be touched in a mild disciplinary fashion"
 
180IQ
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: hubiestubert: ...and he wasn't fired exactly why now?

Christian school. Spare the rod and all that.


This will come as a surprise to you, but there is a great deal of diversity among Christians.  I can't believe I need to say this, but beating your child is not actually a Christian virtue.  A quick google search shows that even atheists are split on corporal punishment.  Corporal punishment has a lot more to do with your social class than it does your religious beliefs.

Bubba the redneck, who thinks you need to "beat your kids ass" to get them to behave properly, may claim to be a Christian, but you're not likely to find him at a church outside of the odd wedding or funeral.

Karen the middle-class not-a-racist-because-theres-a-black-girl-in-her-womens-group-and-what-do-you-mean-shes-indian-she-looks-black-to-me, however, wouldn't dream of anything harsher than a three-minute time-out.  She may be afraid anyone darker than a double-milk latte, but her children's bottoms are safe.

Now, when I was a kid, you could still get a spanking at school. Religion didn't factor in to that at all.  Now, in our house, spanking was serious business.  It happened vary rarely, and there was a lot of processing both before and after the event, which was ultimately never really painful.  This was, believe it or not, because of my parent's (Christian) religious beliefs.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah...while I understand the impulse, the correct action is probably to have them go outside and run in circles until they're calm enough to pay some damn attention. Failing that, putting them in an empty classroom and having them serve detention later would work. We don't ACTUALLY tape kids up, because that's not safe, and that's not good for them--they're just wriggly kids, not actually malicious.

/apparently no one knew the kidlet had ADHD until her mom got diagnosed. Why? Because I frequently took her outside to run around and play. She wore her energy off sensibly and could pay plenty of attention in class.
//I actually didn't know she had ADHD either--she was just wriggly so I set her out back and let her play it off. Worked just fine.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nirbo: dyhchong: But I don't imagine

Moving on.


Didn't realise we have a mouth tape expert at Fark who really knows how to tape someone's mouth shut and keep it shut.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Back in my day we got a paddlin' and we liked it.


Some of us had to learn to like it. Some of us made a quick $5
 
