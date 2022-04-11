 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Buy it before it's Van Gone   (zillow.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, Total interior livable area, Mobile Apps, Square foot, supported browser, Mobile phone, Web browser, American Civil War, browser  
•       •       •

1715 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Outside could use a bit of sprucing up, but the inside is way cool.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just need to get rid of that sickening mint green.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really like all the wood. It's funny, except for the Starry Night theme it's pretty normal. I agree with bloobeary, the outside is a bit shabby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I really like all the wood. It's funny, except for the Starry Night theme it's pretty normal. I agree with bloobeary, the outside is a bit shabby.


Property assessor don't come inside
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to this desirable 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My gosh property is cheap elsewhere.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Just need to get rid of that sickening mint green.


That green, it's...it's hurting us.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleaning the spiders out of that one ceiling looks like a chore, with a capital HORE.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
175XX zip code. High acid strip mines or middle of nowhere national forest?

Or still getting their porn on VHS tapes while the whole family is collecting disability?
 
Jumpthruhoops [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel a little bad for these owners. "17k people looked on Zillow! Why are there no showings?"
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true inspection from a code enforcement guy would probably have that rat hole shuttered in a day.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: My gosh property is cheap elsewhere.


That's not really habitable.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Dr.Fey: My gosh property is cheap elsewhere.

That's not really habitable.


And you gotta live in Sisterf*cker Corners.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It beats the typical Home Depot / Lowe's copycat el cheap landlord special shiat that's more expensive that that here.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CptnSpldng: 175XX zip code. High acid strip mines or middle of nowhere national forest?

Or still getting their porn on VHS tapes while the whole family is collecting disability?


SNP, it isn't either one. It's the Beaver Valley. Abandon all hope; all who enter here.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think I liked "Starry Night", and maybe Van Gogh generally, as much as the next guy. But I guess that really depends on the next guy.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone's unfinished fever dream here.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: A true inspection from a code enforcement guy would probably have that rat hole shuttered in a day.


You don't know PA very well, do you?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised it hasn't sold. The market will not listen. They're not listening still. Perhaps they never will.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Lord. We had those same cabinet doors and hardware when we moved in.

20 odd (almost 30) years ago.

We finally redid the kitchen five years ago.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That property is a gray scale filter away from being a set from The Road. You would have to do something to the inside so your humanity didn't die just driving up to it at the end of the day. Good for those folks. Hope they made it to Austin or Los Angeles.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Surprised it hasn't sold. The market will not listen. They're not listening still. Perhaps they never will.


Nice
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out the floor plan. The first series of photos imply that it's the front door, but the living room has a projecting series of windows, yet from the patio it's a flat wall with 3 windows. Maybe I'm just getting mixed up.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like what happens when a cult can't decide on an aesthetic direction.  So they chose both kinds:  Country and Western.
 
Valter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What am I?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Crazily enough, this house seems to have access to gigabit internet from Xfinity. They'll crush your nads with a $100/month fee because they know your next best option is a terrible DSL connection.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Valter: [Fark user image 850x567]
What am I?


I know you are but
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a contractor..  I've seen some tacky shiat..

But what the fark?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

atomic-age: It beats the typical Home Depot / Lowe's copycat el cheap landlord special shiat that's more expensive that that here.


I passed a cookie cutter development of townhouses that were being advertised as "starting at $400k"

Yeah, no
Hard pass
 
SIGSW
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sheesh
at first glance I though "that's pretty cool, they have arabic script hanging on the wall...I wonder what it means"

It was antler towel rack

No judgement just totally different aesthetic
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Crazily enough, this house seems to have access to gigabit internet from Xfinity. They'll crush your nads with a $100/month fee because they know your next best option is a terrible DSL connection.


I mean that's not a whole lot more than what I pay for comcast....that's a deal. Captive market yay
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"... And then the murders began."
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, it looks someone bought all the windows and doors piecemeal over the past 10 years from Community Forklift, Restore/Habitat for Humanity or Freecycle. The front facade is MDF? The buildings look like a bulldozer pushed them together with not one common roof between the 5 pieces. Rain flashing is non-existing.
HARD PASS.....
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: UltimaCS: Crazily enough, this house seems to have access to gigabit internet from Xfinity. They'll crush your nads with a $100/month fee because they know your next best option is a terrible DSL connection.

I mean that's not a whole lot more than what I pay for comcast....that's a deal. Captive market yay


Starlink?
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Zeroth Law: UltimaCS: Crazily enough, this house seems to have access to gigabit internet from Xfinity. They'll crush your nads with a $100/month fee because they know your next best option is a terrible DSL connection.

I mean that's not a whole lot more than what I pay for comcast....that's a deal. Captive market yay

Starlink?


I should look into that, but as an amateur astronomer I am more than a little pissed at Mr. Musk for making his constellation reflective
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guarantee you that there is a collection of human spines in the attic.........
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Eww WAIT...there is a room for a Lionel train layout ready to go in the Garage. I'm in....
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That "small creek" looks like it's just a muddy hole.
 
alienated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: jmr61: Dr.Fey: My gosh property is cheap elsewhere.

That's not really habitable.

And you gotta live in Sisterf*cker Corners.


Are you going to introduce me to them , Gunny ?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They spent all their money on the interior, and gave no thought to the exterior whatsoever.... How weird.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For $350 large that's a lot of ramshackle and rambling. Maybe throw in a geodesic hot tub addition.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.