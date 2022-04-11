 Skip to content
(Fark)   Hey gardeners - don't give up, Spring is almost completely here, for all of us - We're rooting for you in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, Aril 11, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
OMG! I'm actually catching one of these threads.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
So, I'm back in town and busily ordering planters and such for my new deck.  We had what I hope is the last snowfall of the year on Saturday, but who knows.  Nothing goes in the ground before June here anyway.  :/

My things arrive on the barge sometime in June as well.  When, exactly?  You tell me and we'll both know.  Meanwhile, I'm gearing up to start a Kratky operation.

How are things for all you other gardening folk?
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Not really for us.  But I'm excited for the rest of you!
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I have another month before my last frost date, so I'm watching my tomato plants for buds. They are ready to be in the ground. I think one is a foot tall. I have onions and carrots started in bags, I may have bad soils and planting those in the ground made me nervous.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Phil and I are going to build planters after we get the cabin leveled.  Then we're going to haul soil in his truck and wheel it down the long path to the cabin and beyond.   In a wheelbarrow.  These are our "dates."  That's what we're calling them.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

granolasteak: Phil and I are going to build planters after we get the cabin leveled.  Then we're going to haul soil in his truck and wheel it down the long path to the cabin and beyond.   In a wheelbarrow.  These are our "dates."  That's what we're calling them.


So happy for you! :)
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm pushing myself to get in the garden this year. I bought a few poppy varieties as well as sunflowers and  purple salvia. The kiddo will hopefully be able to help. I have a special watering can for her.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Wendigogo: I'm pushing myself to get in the garden this year. I bought a few poppy varieties as well as sunflowers and  purple salvia. The kiddo will hopefully be able to help. I have a special watering can for her.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Your grey poppies are absolutely stunning!

I'm hoping to make a sort of teepee out of peas and beans.  Then all veggies.  Flowers are going only in pots around the place.  My favorite are nasturtiums, lobelia, and creeping Jenny.

I can't do *any* early starts indoors, no room!
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I have a bunch of seeds already started indoors but today I planted peas, spinach and radishes in my raised beds outside! One variety of garlic is up. Still no sign of the asparagi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

whatshisname: I have a bunch of seeds already started indoors but today I planted peas, spinach and radishes in my raised beds outside! One variety of garlic is up. Still no sign of the asparagi.

[Fark user image image 320x320]


That looks fabulous!
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

whatshisname: I have a bunch of seeds already started indoors but today I planted peas, spinach and radishes in my raised beds outside! One variety of garlic is up. Still no sign of the asparagi.

[Fark user image image 320x320]


That looks fun. I think I will try to get my sugar snap peas in this week as soon as I get the cattle panel trellis up. I'm going to do loofah for the wife and pie pumpkin off the other side of the tunnels.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Wendigogo: I'm pushing myself to get in the garden this year. I bought a few poppy varieties as well as sunflowers and  purple salvia. The kiddo will hopefully be able to help. I have a special watering can for her.

[Fark user image 425x425]


OMG - totes adorbz!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

granolasteak: Wendigogo: I'm pushing myself to get in the garden this year. I bought a few poppy varieties as well as sunflowers and  purple salvia. The kiddo will hopefully be able to help. I have a special watering can for her.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Your grey poppies are absolutely stunning!

I'm hoping to make a sort of teepee out of peas and beans.  Then all veggies.  Flowers are going only in pots around the place.  My favorite are nasturtiums, lobelia, and creeping Jenny.

I can't do *any* early starts indoors, no room!


Thank you! Since it's my first time trying them, I do hope to get a good turn out. We've got more critters this year- bunnies and squirrels. I'll probably plant marigolds too, as I've read that bunnies don't like them.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wendigogo: I'm pushing myself to get in the garden this year. I bought a few poppy varieties as well as sunflowers and  purple salvia. The kiddo will hopefully be able to help. I have a special watering can for her.

[Fark user image 425x425]

OMG - totes adorbz!


Thanks :) I'll share pics once I get things rolling. It'll be fun to teach her about plants and have a little gardening buddy.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pepper patch. Had a frost two days after dropping them, however, which killed five plants. We have ten more starters inside, however.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The garden peas have started flowering and throwing pods

Fark user imageView Full Size

The tendril peas are doing nicely. It'll be nice when they start producing sugar snap peas.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Carrots

Fark user imageView Full Size

The chives are flowering.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Cilantro and garlic are doing well
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pepper patch. Had a frost two days after dropping them, however, which killed five plants. We have ten more starters inside, however.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The garden peas have started flowering and throwing pods

Fark user imageView Full Size

The tendril peas are doing nicely. It'll be nice when they start producing sugar snap peas.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Carrots

Fark user imageView Full Size

The chives are flowering.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Cilantro and garlic are doing well.
Sharp eyed farkers might spot that I am not removing lambs quarters as a weed. It will go well with the orach coming up in the center of the main patch. (Too young and low contast for photos yet)
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
This reminds me that I need to go to the nursery and see what the tarragon situation is.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I'm back in town and busily ordering planters and such for my new deck.  We had what I hope is the last snowfall of the year on Saturday, but who knows.  Nothing goes in the ground before June here anyway.  :/

My things arrive on the barge sometime in June as well.  When, exactly?  You tell me and we'll both know.  Meanwhile, I'm gearing up to start a Kratky operation.

How are things for all you other gardening folk?


hola.  I enjoyed minding the store for you.
Breakages were minimal, and only one bird got into the storeroom.

in other news, how can I tell if a baby tree that's just twigs is alive and well, or gone to the chelsea flower show in the sky?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

whatshisname: I have a bunch of seeds already started indoors but today I planted peas, spinach and radishes in my raised beds outside! One variety of garlic is up. Still no sign of the asparagi.

[Fark user image image 320x320]


whoa that's an undertaking.
can I haz veg?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Lady J: Benevolent Misanthrope: So, I'm back in town and busily ordering planters and such for my new deck.  We had what I hope is the last snowfall of the year on Saturday, but who knows.  Nothing goes in the ground before June here anyway.  :/

My things arrive on the barge sometime in June as well.  When, exactly?  You tell me and we'll both know.  Meanwhile, I'm gearing up to start a Kratky operation.

How are things for all you other gardening folk?

hola.  I enjoyed minding the store for you.
Breakages were minimal, and only one bird got into the storeroom.

in other news, how can I tell if a baby tree that's just twigs is alive and well, or gone to the chelsea flower show in the sky?


And thanks for seeing to things!  Much appreciated!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I leaned the hard way I have a slug problem
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Anyone have good advice for transplanting onion seedlings?

Mrs. Geologist says the first step is to throw them in the garbage and the second step is to plant something better, but I am looking for a second opinion.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: I leaned the hard way I have a slug problem


heartbreaking.
just assume there's always a slug problem except summer proper, and with plants that slugs are mad for... assume permanent slug problem.

btw that's an example of gardening knowledge that a person forgets and learns the hard way multiple times.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Anyone have good advice for transplanting onion seedlings?

Mrs. Geologist says the first step is to throw them in the garbage and the second step is to plant something better, but I am looking for a second opinion.


There are certain things that aren't worth the effort if you have access to a supermarket. Things like onions, potatoes, and carrots.

However 'spring onions' are best yanked from the ground and used fresh.....so those are worth it.
and you mostly use the 'chive' part of the green stem to chop up for cooking, tho the little white ends are nice soaked in vinegar. I'm not talking the ones that have a 'ball' end...but little tender ones.

So, plant a row of 'spring onions/chives' and both can be happy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
...and I take that back about yanking from the ground.

You just snip off the green stalk and use that for cooking. Like in a potato/egg salad or garnish for salad, chili, soups....stuff like that, that benefits from a bit of greenery savory garnish.

/I need to make some deviled eggs for easter.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Anyone have good advice for transplanting onion seedlings?

Mrs. Geologist says the first step is to throw them in the garbage and the second step is to plant something better, but I am looking for a second opinion.


Plant them deep. Around an inch below the surface in groups of three. They will take forever to get established then take off in July.

Dry them well before storage and pick them during a dry spell.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: Anyone have good advice for transplanting onion seedlings?

Mrs. Geologist says the first step is to throw them in the garbage and the second step is to plant something better, but I am looking for a second opinion.


They're damn near indestructible.  Put them in dirt and water them.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Tarragon update: situation dismal.

But they'll text me when they get some.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
seedlings are up and down
of course when they look down it's at night and well....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wish I had a garden like this....

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Wish I had a garden like this....

[scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x793]


A mountain seems rather expensive, but if you have the budget, why not?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

granolasteak: Wendigogo: I'm pushing myself to get in the garden this year. I bought a few poppy varieties as well as sunflowers and  purple salvia. The kiddo will hopefully be able to help. I have a special watering can for her.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Your grey poppies are absolutely stunning!

I'm hoping to make a sort of teepee out of peas and beans.  Then all veggies.  Flowers are going only in pots around the place.  My favorite are nasturtiums, lobelia, and creeping Jenny.

I can't do *any* early starts indoors, no room!


Indoor starter plants are a no go here as well this year. The plants you mentioned are so pretty! What veggies are you planning?
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wendigogo: granolasteak: Wendigogo: I'm pushing myself to get in the garden this year. I bought a few poppy varieties as well as sunflowers and  purple salvia. The kiddo will hopefully be able to help. I have a special watering can for her.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Your grey poppies are absolutely stunning!

I'm hoping to make a sort of teepee out of peas and beans.  Then all veggies.  Flowers are going only in pots around the place.  My favorite are nasturtiums, lobelia, and creeping Jenny.

I can't do *any* early starts indoors, no room!

Indoor starter plants are a no go here as well this year. The plants you mentioned are so pretty! What veggies are you planning?


I'm hoping form outdoor flower boxes and hanging baskets.  The Interior takes its gardening seriously.  I don't have the kind of money some people do, but I'll make it work.

For veggies:  carrots, peas, beans, potatoes, lettuces, cabbages, onions and perhaps broccoli.

Building boxes will take a while.  I'm excited, though!
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Late snow killed my first planting of morning glories.
Got more germinating, plus Mexican Marigolds, French Marigolds, and bi-color Sunflowers all sprouting to go in the ground this weekend (hopefully).
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't take a picture but yesterday I noticed my Bleeding Heart has started to poke itself up out of the ground. (it gets quite large and is the only plant from [previous tenant] that I kept)

Other than that... still too early to actually plant anything. Last year I found out there's a native specific nursery about an hour north of me that sells natives in 6 packs. Most places only sell by large square footage so I'm looking forward to visiting and picking out a few things (in amounts that are right for me!) Should be safe to plant stuff in another month so I'm planning a shopping trip around then.

I'm thinking Wild Lupine would be fun, and then I'll see what else strikes my fancy. Definitely doing the native sunflowers again. Those were great fun last year & the critters loved them.
 
