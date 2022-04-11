 Skip to content
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat catch
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 2 years old I remember a trip to the American side of the falls and going to the Buffalo Zoo and also an aquarium (I can't remember if the aquarium was at the zoo or if it was an attraction all to itself). There are three things I remember from that trip.

1) A goat started eating my french fries and I thought it was funny but when it started chewing on my stroller I found it less funny.
2)Tigers didn't seem real. Like surely it's not possible for a cat to be that big. The tigers left me so in awe of their size that I just had a hard time believing they actually could exist.

And then 3) would be at the aquarium there was a tank with a sawtooth shark. This shark scared the ever loving crap out of me. It looked mean, it moved mean, it was a killing machine that ate 2 year old children for breakfast. I easily imagined it smashing through the flimsy glass of the aquarium, tearing me to shreds with that toothy saw and then swallowing the pieces before anyone could stop it. There was a 1 foot gap between the floor and the start of the glass and I had to pass in front of the aquarium that contained this toddler murdering monstrosity. So what do I do? My parents were on the other side urging me to come to them but my gaze was transfixed on this prehistoric murder-beast. A crowd of people were watching. I was terrified if this fish saw me it was game over. So I dropped to my belly and and slid along the floor cross in front of the aquarium, hopefully hidden from the view of this baby murdering death-fish. And I remember the laughter of not only my parents but all the other grown-ups present, howling in glee at how terrified I was of this horrible beast. I could not understand how they could find the situation so hilarious when I was seconds away from a violent demise.

But crawl I did until I reached the other side of the aquarium and my parents scooped me up and put me back in the stroller, but I'm sure the trauma of this even left me with a weird fetish for crawling on my belly wearing a diaper while a crowd of voyeurs taunt and humiliate me crippling phobia of sharks.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought for sure it was going to be a bail of cocaine.
 
invictus2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, Florida is the herpes addled wang state of the U.S.A.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A meth possession charge?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wegro: I thought for sure it was going to be a bail of cocaine.


Yeah...catching "square groupers" is much more fun.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
UberNeuman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No thanks.  I just had lunch.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clap...clap...clap, Subby.
/yes, I know it's not the same thing
 
yellowjester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ed Killer
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Glitter?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shostie: [i.imgur.com image 850x637]


pheelix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Space Herpe
Youtube MnJrenTkGGE
 
Dwedit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
SurelyShirley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mrs Shirley has caught one of those, too. BFD.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A SCORCHING case of herpes!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: wegro: I thought for sure it was going to be a bail of cocaine.

Yeah...catching "square groupers" is much more fun.


For every one of those stories you read about some fisherman alerting the police about the thousands of dollars worth of drugs they found, there has to be 50 guys that never said a word.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you catch it from a dude, is it "himpes"?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Endangered species, very rare.
 
