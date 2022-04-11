 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Teacher suspended for 6 months for embezzling 3.6 million yen (US$30,500). If you feel that is a light sentence, you also have to take into account this teacher will also suffer from more cow puns than Devin Nunes ever had   (soranews24.com) divider line
    Weird, Cattle, Teacher, 48-year-old male teacher, Education, High school, prefectural high school, School, breed cows  
posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2022 at 9:35 PM



Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Leave it to Japan to embezzle money with MALE dairy cows. farking genius
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The degree to which people get all over this would stun people in the US. The PTA must be up in arms. The prefectural government, the national government, the police, the media... they are all swooping in.

This is not such a cool story bro, but we were recently involved in a school scandal. We, and some other families, noted that we were the recipients of waived tuition at a public school. Tuition waivers are supposed to be means-tested, and for some people, adequate screening was not done. Just to summarize, a group of parents COMPLAINED that they were being BILLED TOO LITTLE for their child's public high school education. If I said my wife led the charge, I would be saying too much, so I won't say that.

The parents were satisfied when they were billed correctly and paid the extra money. (?????) There was no favoritism or shady crap. It was just laziness or an overworked employee who figured people would not notice. But the media were not finished. Apologies were made. Heads were bowed. Processes were changed. Disgruntled employees were found. Prefectural politicians became involved. Oh my.

What? WHY? Because people get really bent out of shape when things are not done the way they are supposed to be done. Be a half-assed bureaucrat at your own peril. Shirk at work, and you will be canned.

This happens. 1000 bucks? 30 thousand? Sure. It is a big deal. Even "victimless" crimes.

I live in the Finland part of Japan. There is a China part of Japan, which I can't explain.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Guess those two nukes really put people in line over there.

Japan is just farking weird.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a total cow-a-bungle
 
mikalmd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never know, Japan is so weird there might be some people into milking those male dairy  cows ..
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: I live in the Finland part of Japan. There is a China part of Japan, which I can't explain.


Is the Finland part anything like this
c.tenor.comView Full Size

But with Katanas?
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Never know, Japan is so weird there might be some people into milking those male dairy  cows ..


Well, technically, you can "milk" bulls...

/won't go into details
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have nipples, Greg. Can you milk me? green screen - Robert De Niro Meet The Parents
Youtube kmR-eHD5el0
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Male cows, or "bulls" as people who work with their hands call them, are the roosters of the cow kingdom. 30,000 clams over six years is almost nothing. A six month suspension is fair ...
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns [HD]
Youtube cwBFkT_KZr8
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And that teacher's name?

Hu Moo.

/yes I know that's no Japanese name.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Japan I wouldn't be surprised if it costs more to have a "date" with a grapefruit than to patronize a prostitute.
 
Xai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a tiny amount, a few thousand dollars, about 20... totally insignificant...
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the cows that were sold, most of which were male dairy cows

Umm...

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
while the school has not been named, most Japanese high schools don't have barns or breed cows, so it's likely that the teacher worked at an agricultural school.

That's some fine journalism.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What would steer a person in that direction?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What would steer a person in that direction?


Someone told him a lot of bull?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MBooda: mikalmd: Never know, Japan is so weird there might be some people into milking those male dairy  cows ..

Well, technically, you can "milk" bulls...

/won't go into details


MOOOOO!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
