 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Remember the crazy babysitter you had back in the day? Florida woman remembers   (fox13news.com) divider line
37
    More: Florida, Lake County, Florida, Criminal law, arrest affidavit, LAKE COUNTY, Greater Orlando, Psychological abuse, Sheriff, Police  
•       •       •

707 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2022 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dead Or Alive - You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) (Official Video)
Youtube PGNiXGX2nLU
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
RATT - Round And Round (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0u8teXR8VE4
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Culture Club - I'll Tumble 4 Ya (Official Video)
Youtube kwb9-OlQimc
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Round, Round - Belouis Some (Pretty In Pink soundtrack)
Youtube QIoo0pAIZd8
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...Now I'm doin' my own laundry
And I'm gettin' those clothes clean..."

Warren zevon - Detox mansion
Youtube ULKmb3_P_N8
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dizzy - Tommy Roe (1969)
Youtube arpidGq8SlA
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billy Preston - Will It Go Round In Circles
Youtube I_e-RQZVwxg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread delivers.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About my level of crazy. Is she single?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RATT - Round And Round (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0u8teXR8VE4
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 220x391] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Washin the dog
Washin the dog
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, when I lived in Florida as a kid, we did that ourselves in laundromats just for kicks...

...when we could steal some quarters.

Back then she would have been an awesome babysitter.  Her only crime was being born 50 years too late.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sneaker Pimps - Spin Spin Sugar
Youtube UjBwe6IL10o
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so CSB: She would be late 40s/early 50s by now, but back in the early 90s, I had a babysitter named Tammy. She was apparently into some weird shiat, like art of trees eating people, dark fantasy stuff. I will never forget that she told me I needed to get an A in class or she would hawk a loogie in my eye.

Needless to say I've done very well in an education environment.

What a farked up thing to say to a kid, who the fark says that?

/yeah she was from Florida
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 220x391] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 182x268]

Washin the dog
Washin the dog


pixhost.icuView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the site exploded into ads, I read something about a woman loading a 4-year-old that she was watching into a clothes dryer.

While I don't condone what she did, I certainly understand it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost In A Whirlpool
Youtube tRp2g-MAMjA
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: [Fark user image 750x500]


Dammit Amber, you forgot the toddler softener sheets again!
 
JAGUART
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Before the site exploded into ads, I read something about a woman loading a 4-year-old that she was watching into a clothes dryer.

While I don't condone what she did, I certainly understand it.


It's known as a 1st world exorcism aka Kenmore Cleansing.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she put a couple of dryer sheets in there. Clingy kids are the worst.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, was the kid dry when he got out of it?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you make your side-piece babysit your kid and then tell her she's gotta be a housekeeper into the bargain...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_e-RQZVwxg]


I just burned one and have the headphones on, so thanks for posting that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Leave it to a Fox station to put such an ugly spin on this article.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bang A Drum
Youtube gg9nKnWDuME
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My sister and I were playing hide and go seek...we were about 8-9, she hid in the dryer and I heard the dryer door click shut...so I turned it on.
Along with her broken arm, she had a mild concussion...and my dad beat the crap out of me.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: Shiat, when I lived in Florida as a kid, we did that ourselves in laundromats just for kicks...

...when we could steal some quarters.

Back then she would have been an awesome babysitter.  Her only crime was being born 50 years too late.


I'm amazed we lived to be adults.
My brother climbed into the dryer to pretend to be an astronaut. So of course my older sister slammed the door shut. Hit the on button and yelled, "reentry!"

We also came up with the brilliant idea of trying to bobsled down the stairs in a laundry basket.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: My sister and I were playing hide and go seek...we were about 8-9, she hid in the dryer and I heard the dryer door click shut...so I turned it on.
Along with her broken arm, she had a mild concussion...and my dad beat the crap out of me.


So not only did you break your sisters arm you're bragging on the internet and basically laughing about it. Your father should have beat you harder.
 
Valter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see the music jokes have already been made...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Spinnin' And Spinnin'
Youtube I4opM1kEnpk
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB: Way back when, my older* brother got in the dryer and had me turn it on, it was his own stupid idea. I can't remember how old we were but he was small enough to fit inside, yet large/strong enough to brace himself to keep from flopping around. Even then I knew that it was a terrible idea but I still rolled with it because I'm an asshole. It was probably less than 10 seconds, and I shut the machine off as soon as he yelled to. He was fine but still remembers that it was absolutely terrifying. Also, he's now claustrophobic. Good times.

*Irish twins
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Stud Gerbil: DarkSoulNoHope: [c.tenor.com image 220x391] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 182x268]

Washin the dog
Washin the dog

[pixhost.icu image 720x480]


"It's a poodle.  Better put it on delicate."
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Spinners - Rubberband Man
Youtube 8Nm1H6Bkxjc
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.