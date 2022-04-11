 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Cooking ribs this weekend and had a slab with a giant cyst on them. Thought it was a fattye tumor until I tried to cut it out and it ruptured disgusting green pus. The company has not responded to my concerns Wat DO? Creepy tag since no gross tag   (fark.com) divider line
122
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

557 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2022 at 8:23 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



122 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
mail it back with a fark "sick" tag sticker
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What did the pus taste like?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Contact the FDA. I hope you kept the wrapper and got pictures.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Contact the FDA. I hope you kept the wrapper and got pictures.


I never thought to contact FDA, and yes I got pictures. Who wants to see them?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: jasonvatch: Contact the FDA. I hope you kept the wrapper and got pictures.

I never thought to contact FDA, and yes I got pictures. Who wants to see them?


No.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ponzholio: What did the pus taste like?


Im no animal after I realized it was a cyst they went in the trash.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: jasonvatch: Contact the FDA. I hope you kept the wrapper and got pictures.

I never thought to contact FDA, and yes I got pictures. Who wants to see them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy Jesus F*cking clog-dancing Christmas, what a great headline. I'll be in my bunker.
 
Awesome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah. A link I definitely should have left blue. Thanks for that.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a St. Louis Marinade.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, what do you expect the company to do?  Just don't eat it, it's not like they knew about it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh god
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The picture is freaking huge and maybe been a link.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
maybe should have been a link
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least you didn't bite into it.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you so much for posting this.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can we not do this?

BTW, here are fly eggs I found on a pork chop I had let sit on the stove for a couple of hours after I cooked it:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That reminds me I'm due to harvest nose grease.
 
gosurfing1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do nothing.

That's your mother in law's ribs
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So your meat came with free guac, and here you are biatching.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it's free compound butter
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: [Fark user image image 850x1128]


Gnarly
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: jasonvatch: Contact the FDA. I hope you kept the wrapper and got pictures.

I never thought to contact FDA, and yes I got pictures. Who wants to see them?


Yas!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: [Fark user image image 850x1128]


Cool! And gross!

And shup haterz, yall knew what you were scrolling towards
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh you are SO going to have to find out what killed that boar and put a stop to it with eyes unclouded by hate. Watch out for the lepers, they are armed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Murflette: Sapper_Topo: [Fark user image image 850x1128]

Cool! And gross!

And shup haterz, yall knew what you were scrolling towards


you don't have to be so mean about it.....
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has anyone said that this thread title was entirely too long and disturbing and :::hurls:::
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🤢
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ponzholio: What did the pus taste like?


Thats just 3 Mile Island style BBQ sauce
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This thread has made some people happy.

I will not name them.

Nor can I confirm or deny if I am among them.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dr. Pimple Rib Popper
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sapper_Topo: [Fark user image 850x1128]


gnarly
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oozing Rib Cyst is the name of my GWAR/Cannibal Corpse crossover cover band.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Murflette!  Come quick!
 
10.0.0.1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is far better than popping a zit and having a rack of ribs come shooting out.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just when I think I've seen everything, a thread like this one comes along to let me know that I haven't.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You just made me put my Reese's cup down after only taking a bite.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember that guideline? Be attractive; don't be unattractivce?

This a good time to reflect on that.
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
rib goo is best goo
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's so gross. Why can't I stop looking at it?
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CommieTaoist: [Fark user image 425x324]


Oh Commie, I literally laughed out loud.  :D
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CommieTaoist: [Fark user image image 425x324]


Omg this is amazing
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gawdzila: [Fark user image image 427x340]


/Murflette!  Come quick!


Im here honey. Its all gonna be ok
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mmmm, fresh cystipig
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 122 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.