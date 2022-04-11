 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Manhattan's newest skyscraper, the Steinway Tower, a.k.a. the Coffee Stirrer, the latest residential tower that sways when it's breezy. You pay extra for the sway   (theguardian.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who's going to notice? They're used for tax shelters and money laundering, which is why they're largely empty.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: Who's going to notice? They're used for tax shelters and money laundering, which is why they're largely empty.


And now can store bowling alleys
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Put the homeless up in it.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Who's going to notice? They're used for tax shelters and money laundering, which is why they're largely empty.


I bet no chandeliers in the penthouse.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it's not sinking like that one in San Francisco, or full of corpses like all those buildings in Shanghai.
 
baorao
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who doesn't enjoy feeling like a dog on a car ride in the comfort of their own home?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All skyscrapers sway. When I worked in one of the upper floors of the World Trade Center, new hires experienced a day or two of mild motion sickness.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: All skyscrapers sway. When I worked in one of the upper floors of the World Trade Center, new hires experienced a day or two of mild motion sickness.


Don't some of them have a counterweight at the top? Or is that only for earthquake protection
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Buildings this tall are designed to sway.  When you're on the upper floors, you notice.  I've seen people get nauseated by it and have to go home.  Best is when you're in the elevator and it starts scraping the inside of the tower.  Very comforting.
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
78,000 homeless in NYC. When I was a kid, cool buildings inspired me. Now, I feel disgust.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sway with me
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Ragin' Asian: All skyscrapers sway. When I worked in one of the upper floors of the World Trade Center, new hires experienced a day or two of mild motion sickness.

Don't some of them have a counterweight at the top? Or is that only for earthquake protection


No, I've seen counterweight system for swaying. But like everyone is saying, swaying definitely
isn't something new.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A really thin residential building in NY? No, thank you. William Baldwin is just gonna watch you masturbate if you live there.
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Buildings this tall are designed to sway.  When you're on the upper floors, you notice.  I've seen people get nauseated by it and have to go home.  Best is when you're in the elevator and it starts scraping the inside of the tower.  Very comforting.


Oh God that would be horrifying. Worst I've seen is an earthquake some distance away causing a 32 story residential block to sway, reportedly causing a fish tank on the too floor to slosh. Can't imagine what that would feel on a much taller building without active countermeasures.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dallylamma: At least it's not sinking like that one in San Francisco, or full of corpses like all those buildings in Shanghai.


Or pancaked, like that one in Surfside, FL
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perfect place for oligarchs to launder their money.  The swaying won't be a problem for them.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was going to buy a unit but I'm afraid it would be chaos with my pendulum collection.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: dallylamma: At least it's not sinking like that one in San Francisco, or full of corpses like all those buildings in Shanghai.

Or pancaked, like that one in Surfside, FL


Thump Tower
 
MolsonCanadian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zeroth Law: Ragin' Asian: All skyscrapers sway. When I worked in one of the upper floors of the World Trade Center, new hires experienced a day or two of mild motion sickness.

Don't some of them have a counterweight at the top? Or is that only for earthquake protection


Some do, but it's not going to eliminate swaying just reduce it. Tall buildings are apparently not actually affected so much by earthquakes, they don't resonate with the shaking like shorter buildings can.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Big buildings move. You should be concerned if they STOP moving.

/ Every single building, bridge, home and outhouse you've ever been in or on was built by the lowest bidder using the cheapest materials they could find
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Big buildings move. You should be concerned if they STOP moving.

/ Every single building, bridge, home and outhouse you've ever been in or on was built by the lowest bidder using the cheapest materials they could find


Even one you build yourself? I guess that would cut into the beer money...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
meanwhile on Roblox. Living in any tall skyscraper like that is a terrifying thought. Literally a gauntlet of walls, locked doors,  endless stairs and slow elevators between you and just trying to bs outside.
 
