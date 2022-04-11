 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Downtown Vancouver on fire. For the love of god, someone save the weed   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gastown District? Sounds flammable. Or is it inflammable?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's Gastown Subby, so it's more likely meth and heroin that's burning.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"...mixed-use building went up in flames in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood..."

I know it shouldn't be funny, but...

/Now, you're cookin' with gas!
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is great news for real estate developers.
 
inelegy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark the weed, save the mushroom dispensary.

Vancouver sees a boom in magic mushroom dispensaries
Youtube T2v0WmzupCU
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This guy wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
World's on Fire
Youtube uYRtbSTN1kI
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gastown calling nearby Watertown for assistance.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has anyone made a Gastown joke yet?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Has anyone made a Gastown joke yet?


Gastown Ladies Sing this Song...
Hoohah
Hoohah
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope it's the Spaghetti Factory, that place is awful.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it's a dumpster fire it's probably just the Canucks
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sources say rescue and recovery operations have stalled, pending a quick fritos run....
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do they fight fires with bags of water?
 
Last of the Hippies
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mukster: Gastown District? Sounds flammable. Or is it inflammable?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Odd, they didn't lose to the Bruins last night...
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Farking Vancouver.

BC or Washington state????

Both these cities should be forced to pick a new name.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just take a deep breath and relax
 
