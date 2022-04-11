 Skip to content
(CNN)   Philadelphia will start to mandate the use of masks when indoors due to increases in Covid cases. Also mandates a two battery minimum at Phillies-RedSox games   (cnn.com) divider line
98
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.


Can't quite put my finger on it and I work with data/data visualization all day so I shouldn't be so confused... We must be missing something.
There must be some relationship going on here that we haven't picked up on yet.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.


See eyeores something is happening. Checkmate
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, John Kruk already got his Chrysanthemum and The BJ Queen.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.

Can't quite put my finger on it and I work with data/data visualization all day so I shouldn't be so confused... We must be missing something.
There must be some relationship going on here that we haven't picked up on yet.


It's either pirates or ice cream, I'm certain!
 
daveUSMC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest impact this will have is giving a talking point for Cletus and his posse to get agitated into voting red.

It's time to be done with this.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daveUSMC: The biggest impact this will have is giving a talking point for Cletus and his posse to get agitated into voting red.

It's time to be done with this.


They were going to vote red, anyway.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: There must be some relationship going on here that we haven't picked up on yet.


The mask manufacturers must be behind this. That half cent margin per mask is corrupting.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Batteries!?!  Is that still thing, or is subby old as f*ck!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they think this is going to make Philly fan mask up for sixers playoff games and any indoor events in the city they are nuts. I'm no anti-masker but this city is over it. And yes I know Covid doesnt care if you are over it, I'm saying that people are just in F U mode more than normal.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Batteries!?!  Is that still thing, or is subby old as f*ck!


Cars run on them these days.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Red Sox don't play the Phillies this year. I thought the Phillies big rival are the Mets.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.


and yet Texas hasn't been wearing masks for over a year now. Although that's probably because everyone here got it by now. Feel bad for all those Californians moving here.

Eh, actually no I'm not.
\\raises fists, come at me bro
 
Dafatone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As a New Yorker, I'm not opposed to Philly-Boston sports violence, but the Phillies do not play the Red Sox often.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Been at Disney for the last 6 days. farkers keep telling us to "fill in" when there are gaps in a crowd.

fark no! I'm not getting any closer to these maskless hordes of international yokes.

/You may be done with covid, but Civid ain't done with you.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bring back the vaccine mandate. Full stop.
 
whidbey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And it's probably going to be the case out here because of tourism.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hotmoonsauce: tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.

and yet Texas hasn't been wearing masks for over a year now. Although that's probably because everyone here got it by now. Feel bad for all those Californians moving here.

Eh, actually no I'm not.
\\raises fists, come at me bro


You sound like a gem.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

daveUSMC: The biggest impact this will have is giving a talking point for Cletus and his posse to get agitated into voting red.

It's time to be done with this.


You must be new here...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moroning: Batteries!?!  Is that still thing, or is subby old as f*ck!


Philadelphia fans are like little puppy dogs. They're boisterous and energetic and they like to make noise and pretend that they're big, vicious dogs by bragging about one of them throwing some batteries fifty years ago.

They're adorable.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Been at Disney for the last 6 days. farkers keep telling us to "fill in" when there are gaps in a crowd.

fark no! I'm not getting any closer to these maskless hordes of international yokes.

/You may be done with covid, but Civid ain't done with you.


You're one of the yokels you were among at the park. If you didn't want to pretend that the pandemic is over and get sick, you would not be at an amusement park.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BUT THEY TOLD ME COVID WAS OVER!
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

daveUSMC: The biggest impact this will have is giving a talking point for Cletus and his posse to get agitated into voting red.

It's time to be done with this.


Is that before or after Cletus' ventilator is turned off?
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Moroning: Batteries!?!  Is that still thing, or is subby old as f*ck!

Cars run on them these days.


I would be impressed if it was car batteries being tossed at sportsball games
 
LineNoise
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Been at Disney for the last 6 days. farkers keep telling us to "fill in" when there are gaps in a crowd.

fark no! I'm not getting any closer to these maskless hordes of international yokes.

/You may be done with covid, but Civid ain't done with you.


So you went to disney, but are worried about crowds and covid.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hissatsu: BUT THEY TOLD ME COVID WAS OVER!


Why won't the deep state let me drink 14 beers at Chili's?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

daveUSMC: The biggest impact this will have is giving a talking point for Cletus and his posse to get agitated into voting red.

It's time to be done with this.


Cletus votes red because he and all of his friends are racist theocratic dimwits who call Democrats "Demonrats." They were always going to vote for the most bigoted demagogue that presents themselves to them.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: hotmoonsauce: tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.

and yet Texas hasn't been wearing masks for over a year now. Although that's probably because everyone here got it by now. Feel bad for all those Californians moving here.

Eh, actually no I'm not.
\\raises fists, come at me bro

You sound like a gem.


Well if TEXAS doesn't require masks, what are the rest of us doing?

There's nothing that says Reasonable, measured response, like TEXAS.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Moroning: Batteries!?!  Is that still thing, or is subby old as f*ck!

Cars run on them these days.


and bunnies

Hot Shots Part Deux-Keeps Going Scene
Youtube iE4OM8TE_jQ
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.


Eagles fly in dropping American flags and guns to celebrate the FREEDUMBS?
 
special20
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hissatsu: BUT THEY TOLD ME COVID WAS OVER!


generated.inspirobot.meView Full Size
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yay, more COVID theater.

The people who weren't wearing masks indoors aren't going to start wearing masks indoors again. The people who were wearing masks are going to keep doing it whether the mandates are there or not. By and large, vaccines have been available to everyone who wants one for almost a year, if not longer. The number of people getting them now is statistically irrelevant. We're transitioning from indoor athletic and concert venues to outdoor athletic and concert venues, as well as outdoor seating at bars and restaurants.

The only people who are going to be noticeably affected by this are the poor hosts and hostesses at restaurants who get cussed at and berated by hillbillys.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: The people who weren't wearing masks indoors aren't going to start wearing masks indoors again.


My trusty staple gun can fix that problem.
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We threw batteries at JD Drew who played for the Cardinals at that time.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Been at Disney for the last 6 days. farkers keep telling us to "fill in" when there are gaps in a crowd.

fark no! I'm not getting any closer to these maskless hordes of international yokes.

/You may be done with covid, but Civid ain't done with you.


also would like to point out, if real, you made my top ten dumb fark posts. I'm not sure what the other 10 are, but i could tell you who most came from.

I've been here 20 years. if this is real, dude, holy shiat.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.


That's not as stupid as you might think.
The hoopleheads who can't benefit from science will only get immunity though infection, so they all need to be infected at a controlled rate that doesn't overwhelm hospitals as they suffer and die.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.


We remember how ugly everyone is and get angry and homicidal?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just got my second booster. Trump's chuds can kiss my vaxxed to the max behind.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LineNoise: salvador.hardin: Been at Disney for the last 6 days. farkers keep telling us to "fill in" when there are gaps in a crowd.

fark no! I'm not getting any closer to these maskless hordes of international yokes.

/You may be done with covid, but Civid ain't done with you.

also would like to point out, if real, you made my top ten dumb fark posts. I'm not sure what the other 10 are, but i could tell you who most came from.

I've been here 20 years. if this is real, dude, holy shiat.


I miss the Tonight Show With David Letterman.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: And it's probably going to be the case out here because of tourism.


We won the War on Tourism. We had a big banner and a speech from an aircraft carrier and everything.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like scary experiment
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iToad: I just got my second booster. Trump's chuds can kiss my vaxxed to the max behind.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tintar: gee, it's almost as if something keeps happening whenever cities stop requiring masks.


Women get unsolicited advice to smile more.....
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: iToad: I just got my second booster. Trump's chuds can kiss my vaxxed to the max behind.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x686]


And that was within the last 24 hours.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

daveUSMC: The biggest impact this will have is giving a talking point for Cletus and his posse to get agitated into voting red.

It's time to be done with this.


oh yes Dave they were totally voting for democrats until right now.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh great.  And I just parked the convoy.
 
