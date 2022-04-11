 Skip to content
(BBC)   Russia warns Sweden and Finland: Better say nyet to NATO if you know what's good for you   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
113
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"If you join NATO I'm going to make you wish you had joined NATO." - Russian diplomacy
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Intrepid00: "If you join NATO I'm going to make you wish you had joined NATO." - Russian diplomacy


The Russians and their shills were claiming that Russia HAD to invade Ukraine because it was maybe thinking of joining NATO possibly, so it tracks with their logic.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Intrepid00: "If you join NATO I'm going to make you wish you had joined NATO." - Russian diplomacy

The Russians and their shills were claiming that Russia HAD to invade Ukraine because it was maybe thinking of joining NATO possibly, so it tracks with their logic.


The "I have to punch you before you buy a shield" defense.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, on one flank the Vikings who might have built Kyiv in the first place and did give Russia its name, and on the other flank the people who revere Simo Hayha.

Yes, Vlad, open those fronts.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.


... What location are they claiming Poland is shelling?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So what will you do if they join, invade a NATO alliance country?  Let me laugh harder.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.

... What location are they claiming Poland is shelling?


Border crossing.
I am assuming it is to build a narrative that allows Russia/Belarus to activate a draft.

Still not certain what they are doing about... well, logistics.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.


Seriously though, lol, watch the video in the reply tweet...

https://twitter.com/uamemesforces/status/1513569632115908614

It's a slingshot and flashlight causing the aggression folks... not ww3 material (I hope)

If they responded in kind, I'm pretty certain Article 5 wouldn't be triggered.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: If they responded in kind, I'm pretty certain Article 5 wouldn't be triggered.


Oh, aye.
I figure it will be spun into something else, and then other ingredients added in, some stupidity, and then Russia/Belarus will do the Stupidest Things They Could in this situation.

Because I do think Putin thinks he can roll everything up with just a little bit more pressure.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Myrdinn: Bootleg: Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.

... What location are they claiming Poland is shelling?

Border crossing.
I am assuming it is to build a narrative that allows Russia/Belarus to activate a draft.

Still not certain what they are doing about... well, logistics.


or justify incursions into Poland...because that's the most sane thing Belarus has ever done...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

somedude210: Myrdinn: Bootleg: Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.

... What location are they claiming Poland is shelling?

Border crossing.
I am assuming it is to build a narrative that allows Russia/Belarus to activate a draft.

Still not certain what they are doing about... well, logistics.

or justify incursions into Poland...because that's the most sane thing Belarus has ever done...


The Polish response if Belarus wants to step over that border...
farm1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah pooty, attacking a Sovereign nation with your busted ass army worked so well last time.

2 things, the Fins are absolutely itching for a rematch, and if you attack planet Earth's only reserve of Swedish Babes, all of Humanity will not rest until Russia is history.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia keeps begging to have its ass kicked.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FU
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or what? You'll kill more of your own troops with hastily prepared battle plans and give the UN an excuse to put together a No Fly Zone over all your adventures?

You slapped one tar baby you can't get out of easy, and what? You want to slam the other hand and a foot into two others? I mean, if he wants China to core out Russia as a complete client state, this is a great plan, I guess.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.

Seriously though, lol, watch the video in the reply tweet...

https://twitter.com/uamemesforces/status/1513569632115908614

It's a slingshot and flashlight causing the aggression folks... not ww3 material (I hope)

If they responded in kind, I'm pretty certain Article 5 wouldn't be triggered.


Maybe just remove the border guard that has sensitivity to flashing lights because that is about the funniest whine I have ever seen.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Russia is capable of opening a second and theirs front.

So sure.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked for Ukraine. They got invaded and nobody's sending troops.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is Russia really trying to start World War III?  Because this is how you start World War III.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bring it on, Vladimir (I call him Vladimir).

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
yeah yeah we heard you the first farking time. pull up your britches and do something about it or stop crying wolf. farking hell.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Or what? You'll kill more of your own troops with hastily prepared battle plans and give the UN an excuse to put together a No Fly Zone over all your adventures?

You slapped one tar baby you can't get out of easy, and what? You want to slam the other hand and a foot into two others? I mean, if he wants China to core out Russia as a complete client state, this is a great plan, I guess.


Ofay.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think they should create their own block. Full support, no threat of nukes. But with our financial, and... technical support.

Hell, the Swedes could send Russians a bunch of missiles as a show of neutrality. They'd be Swedish instructions for assembly, but... heart in the right place and all that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.

... What location are they claiming Poland is shelling?


It's in canada, you wouldn't know it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Worked for Ukraine. They got invaded and nobody's sending troops.


Ukraine's not part of a mutual-defense alliance.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Is Russia really trying to start World War III?  Because this is how you start World War III.


I think Putin is trying to see how far he can go with nuclear blackmail before someone pushes back.
 
alienated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Is Russia really trying to start World War III?  Because this is how you start World War III.


This would be 4 , a hot actual main combatants shooting at each other
, as the cold war , although mostly proxy fights , did involve most of the world.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Or what, chemical weapons for all? Farking losers.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Is Russia really trying to start World War III?  Because this is how you start World War III.


Not really. This is how Russia gets it's economy and military demolished.

Now if you're saying this is how nuclear war starts then, yeah.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Russ1642: Worked for Ukraine. They got invaded and nobody's sending troops.

Ukraine's not part of a mutual-defense alliance.


They are, because they're humans and humans care for one another, NATO, EU, whatever is kind of irrelevant to HUMAN DECENCY. So by definition, if you have a shred of humanity, you care for your other humans.
 
alienated
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: I think they should create their own block. Full support, no threat of nukes. But with our financial, and... technical support.

Hell, the Swedes could send Russians a bunch of missiles as a show of neutrality. They'd be Swedish instructions for assembly, but... heart in the right place and all that.


IKEA instructions in Sindarin and coming with tools for assembly that fit none of the fasteners
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Select all squares with Finnish snipers. Jpg
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once NATO has the blessing of Odin we will be unstoppable
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Poland should totally take Belarus right now. It would be so hilarious, that the world would just let it slide. Like when someone makes a racist joke that's so funny you can only shrug and laugh.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They've already announced they intend to take over Europe in a new Russian Empire, so their choices are get invaded by a much larger nation and be part of a major alliance, or get invaded and not have direct help. Not really much of a choice.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: hubiestubert: Or what? You'll kill more of your own troops with hastily prepared battle plans and give the UN an excuse to put together a No Fly Zone over all your adventures?

You slapped one tar baby you can't get out of easy, and what? You want to slam the other hand and a foot into two others? I mean, if he wants China to core out Russia as a complete client state, this is a great plan, I guess.

Ofay.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


"DEADRuskie!"
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, go ahead and invade both of them as they join NATO. That just gives NATO the excuse it needs to finally take full action and roflstomp your ass back to the Stone Age.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Stop that or we'll say nyet again!"

I mean, what are they gonna do if they do join? Throw their worthless military at NATO and get crushed in hours?

They farked up and now everybody knows how much of their military might was just BS on paper.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

trerro: They've already announced they intend to take over Europe in a new Russian Empire, so their choices are get invaded by a much larger nation and be part of a major alliance, or get invaded and not have direct help. Not really much of a choice.


Yup. Don't forget the nuclear deterrent aspect. Non-NATO countries in Eastern Europe can count on getting the same treatment Ukraine did if they don't join NATO.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: BigNumber12: Russ1642: Worked for Ukraine. They got invaded and nobody's sending troops.

Ukraine's not part of a mutual-defense alliance.

They are, because they're humans and humans care for one another, NATO, EU, whatever is kind of irrelevant to HUMAN DECENCY. So by definition, if you have a shred of humanity, you care for your other humans.


Anyway, back in reality
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: ToughActinProlactin: BigNumber12: Russ1642: Worked for Ukraine. They got invaded and nobody's sending troops.

Ukraine's not part of a mutual-defense alliance.

They are, because they're humans and humans care for one another, NATO, EU, whatever is kind of irrelevant to HUMAN DECENCY. So by definition, if you have a shred of humanity, you care for your other humans.

Anyway, back in reality


Let me know when you find it. I'll be waiting here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean .... LOL. What's he gonna do?

I'm guessing Sweden and Finland are a little less casual about it, but still.
 
indylaw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Bootleg: Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.

... What location are they claiming Poland is shelling?

Border crossing.
I am assuming it is to build a narrative that allows Russia/Belarus to activate a draft.

Still not certain what they are doing about... well, logistics.


They've got a big account with Amazon.ru. It's all good. Who needs logistics when you've got LaserShip?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Myrdinn: And, now Belarus is claiming Poland is shelling them.

Yes, this all makes perfect sense.

... What location are they claiming Poland is shelling?


Warsaw.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Poland should totally take Belarus right now. It would be so hilarious, that the world would just let it slide. Like when someone makes a racist joke that's so funny you can only shrug and laugh.


This actually makes a bizarre amount of sense. Belarus is not Russia, and the majority there is really unhappy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
42 years old and still super fresh...

Paranoid Chant
Youtube FRHZ0v9Tfoc
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Loucifer: Poland should totally take Belarus right now. It would be so hilarious, that the world would just let it slide. Like when someone makes a racist joke that's so funny you can only shrug and laugh.

This actually makes a bizarre amount of sense. Belarus is not Russia


Defensively-speaking it is.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I want Japan to join NATO, then go liberate the Kuril Islands. All of them.
 
