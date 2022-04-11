 Skip to content
(Political Flare)   Are you a male teacher? What's it like being a pedophile?   (politicalflare.com) divider line
88
88 Comments     (+0 »)
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make what?
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: Make what?


https://man7.org/linux/man-pages/man1/make.1.html
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this also include CMake? What if I do my builds in Visual Studio?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you a make teacher? What's it like being a pedophile?


Yes, I have lots of Flare -- I'm always on the make.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is make formed?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a kid they called the class Industrial Arts to make it sounds cool, but I suppose you could call it Make class.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shop teachers make, and make teachers shop.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sad. I saw Bill Maher's interview of Mamet on last week's Real Time and I was surprised to find out he's a Trumper. Poor Bill is heading that way too now that he has officially gotten his feefees hurt by Woke folk.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Does this also include CMake? What if I do my builds in Visual Studio?


Just for the love of God don't get caught using sdcc.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

flamark: Sad. I saw Bill Maher's interview of Mamet on last week's Real Time and I was surprised to find out he's a Trumper. Poor Bill is heading that way too now that he has officially gotten his feefees hurt by Woke folk.


Maher has always been in need of an audience.  If his stand up was any good, he'd be doing comedy.  Somehow he makes a living as a professional asshole instead.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is honestly the first time I've ever seen what David Mamet looks like.

It's like the unholy love-child of Ron Perlman and Ken Ham.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: flamark: Sad. I saw Bill Maher's interview of Mamet on last week's Real Time and I was surprised to find out he's a Trumper. Poor Bill is heading that way too now that he has officially gotten his feefees hurt by Woke folk.

Maher has always been in need of an audience.  If his stand up was any good, he'd be doing comedy.  Somehow he makes a living as a professional asshole instead.


For the last dozen years or more Bill has been more on the liberal side of the aisle than not. He was early in his warnings about the coming Republican coup. It's really only at the start of this season of Real Time that he fully shifted right and is now actively auditioning to become a full time staff member of Fox News.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

flamark: Marcus Aurelius: flamark: Sad. I saw Bill Maher's interview of Mamet on last week's Real Time and I was surprised to find out he's a Trumper. Poor Bill is heading that way too now that he has officially gotten his feefees hurt by Woke folk.

Maher has always been in need of an audience.  If his stand up was any good, he'd be doing comedy.  Somehow he makes a living as a professional asshole instead.

For the last dozen years or more Bill has been more on the liberal side of the aisle than not. He was early in his warnings about the coming Republican coup. It's really only at the start of this season of Real Time that he fully shifted right and is now actively auditioning to become a full time staff member of Fox News.


Might just be a move toward contrarianism too though, seems to be happening with a lot of media figures. To be divisive is to be "deep"
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: flamark: Marcus Aurelius: flamark: Sad. I saw Bill Maher's interview of Mamet on last week's Real Time and I was surprised to find out he's a Trumper. Poor Bill is heading that way too now that he has officially gotten his feefees hurt by Woke folk.

Maher has always been in need of an audience.  If his stand up was any good, he'd be doing comedy.  Somehow he makes a living as a professional asshole instead.

For the last dozen years or more Bill has been more on the liberal side of the aisle than not. He was early in his warnings about the coming Republican coup. It's really only at the start of this season of Real Time that he fully shifted right and is now actively auditioning to become a full time staff member of Fox News.

Might just be a move toward contrarianism too though, seems to be happening with a lot of media figures. To be divisive is to be "deep"


Could be. Or it could be simply a part of aging. I am one month age difference from Bill and I can tell you first hand I am witnessing similar changes in people who I have known for decades. Aging causes the brain to rot in many ways. And one of the side effects is an overall loss of sense of humor. The other is fear of the future and a longing for the past thus leading to conservatism and rejection of ongoing cultural changes.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Make what?


Making f*ck
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Does this also include CMake? What if I do my builds in Visual Studio?


Azure Pipelines or GTFO
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's nothing fascists hate more than educators. The last thing they want is people questioning things.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These scumbags are straight up chomping at the bit to start murdering trans people, homosexuals, and literally anyone and everyone who doesn't fit their very rigid idea for their role in society.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder when we'll find out the catholic right is bankrolling this meme.
 
starsrift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Target Builder: These scumbags are straight up chomping at the bit to start murdering trans people, homosexuals, and literally anyone and everyone who doesn't fit their very rigid idea for their role in society.


You mean that they're building targets?
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maher said in a Playboy interview 20+ years ago that he considers himself a liberal Republican.

Anyway, I used to volunteer teach IT certification courses to high school age people. I quit doing that because someone's father was being a total asshole about a 40 something guy spending time with teenagers voluntarily.  I figured it was best to stop doing it before it got to the accusations of molestation stage and that guy was clearly ready to go there for whatever reason.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like male teachers should sue Faux Nooz for having that guy on.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
David Mamet?  You mean the baby raping, pedophile David Mamet?  That David Mamet?  The one that poisons children and puppies?  That David Mamet?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet that when someone makes an outrageous accusatory claim about paedophilia you don't want to ever take a look at their hard drive.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like a confession to me.  Was he a school teacher in the past?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Target Builder: These scumbags are straight up chomping at the bit to start murdering trans people, homosexuals, and literally anyone and everyone who doesn't fit their very rigid idea for their role in society.


Remind me to get contacts before they start murdering everyone who wears glasses.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The author didn't know who Mamet is?
On another note, sad to see he's gone insane but it doesn't surprise me given what he writes. I think in his mind all people are dirtbags and con artists. Unsurprising that he worships those people.
Actually met him once about 30 years ago. Seemed nice enough. Just a short, Jewish guy with a predilection toward swearing a lot.
Real shame there's another self-loathing Jew.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

flamark: Marcus Aurelius: flamark: Sad. I saw Bill Maher's interview of Mamet on last week's Real Time and I was surprised to find out he's a Trumper. Poor Bill is heading that way too now that he has officially gotten his feefees hurt by Woke folk.

Maher has always been in need of an audience.  If his stand up was any good, he'd be doing comedy.  Somehow he makes a living as a professional asshole instead.

For the last dozen years or more Bill has been more on the liberal side of the aisle than not. He was early in his warnings about the coming Republican coup. It's really only at the start of this season of Real Time that he fully shifted right and is now actively auditioning to become a full time staff member of Fox News.


Nah, he's been turning into a NIMBY boomer for years.  It started to become noticeable on the show when he turned 60; he began complaining about ageism out of nowhere.

Then after Trump got elected his mind just flat out broke.  Everything was the fault of young kids on their phones with the woke and the Twitters.  He started booking Intellectual Dark Web guests every chance he got, giving the likes Bari Weiss and Debra Soh unnecessary oxygen.  And the batshiat anti-science stuff got cranked to 11.

Dude has just descended into being a hot mess over the last 7-8 years.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
With conservatives, every accusation is a confession.
 
germ78
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Ped Menace is threatening red-blooded conservative family values American children!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I hear about another child molester getting brought to justice, my first question is usually 'What church does he work for?'
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a real problem, the idea that all men are pedophilic predators. There is a reason that there aren't a lot of primary-school teachers who are men. And fathers know that even just going out in public with their young daughters can catch them suspicious looks--especially if their daughters' skin color doesn't match their own. It's really f*cked up.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seeing as every unprompted accusation is a confession, how many kids do you think this guy has molested?
 
dkimball
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think he should stick to movie writing instead of politics and education
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever you say Mr. "everyone needs a hobby"
 
whidbey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What is it about Boomers going politically nuts late in life?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mamet is an idiot.

Glengarry Glen Ross was the stupidest movie I've ever seen.

I grew up in a family of salesmen, some of whom I watched that movie with, we couldn't stop laughing. Nobody, nobody ever got that upset about leads.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To be fair,
If you're willing to run the gamut of everyone's side-eye glances when you say you're a male teacher,
every magnifying glass being put to every word and every look at a student,
and every ridiculous stereotype applied,

You must have an ulterior motive to WANT to run that gamut for a profession.

Any soul that has stayed in public teaching is a damned good one in a modern era.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mamet has a world class Bad-Take-Per-Average-Replacement-Pundit (BTPARP) average.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Target Builder: These scumbags are straight up chomping at the bit to start murdering trans people, homosexuals, and literally anyone and everyone who doesn't fit their very rigid idea for their role in society.


I guarantee we are not far from widespread genocide of liberals in this country. And the main justification will be blanket accusations of "pedophilia," with no evidence provided or needed.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This man is clearly a moron who has lost whatever tenuous grip on reality he may have once had.

So...  I'm turning this into a sexy male teacher thread.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia

David Mamet is a man.  It sounds like he just admitted to something pretty bad.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Guy who writes assholes identifies as right asshole
 
proteus_b
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, don't let him find out about the theater....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: Maher said in a Playboy interview 20+ years ago that he considers himself a liberal Republican.

Anyway, I used to volunteer teach IT certification courses to high school age people. I quit doing that because someone's father was being a total asshole about a 40 something guy spending time with teenagers voluntarily.  I figured it was best to stop doing it before it got to the accusations of molestation stage and that guy was clearly ready to go there for whatever reason.


Almost every Scout Leader you will meet has been there.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, that's fine David, I started transitioning so I could teach and not be a pedophile.

....

What, should I not have done that?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dear David Mamet,

You're a stupid Farking coont.

/semprini
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The problem, according to Mamet, is that men are predators.

So Mamet has outed himself as a poonanny-covetous Jew?
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: This is honestly the first time I've ever seen what David Mamet looks like.

It's like the unholy love-child of Ron Perlman and Ken Ham.

This is honestly the first time I've ever seen what David Mamet looks like.
It's like the unholy love-child of Ron Perlman and Ken

aHam.

ftfy
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aaaaand that's why I refused to teach grade school.  Fark all the judgy people.  I decided to become a strategic asset instead.  But it woulda been a lot easier wiping snotty asses all day, or whatever teachers do.

Probably dance around in front of class Doing drugs and the sex.  That's what all of My teachers did.  And I came out of public school just fine!

/something is wrong with me today. Sorry.
 
