(The Daily Beast)   Ukraine: Not very smart Russian troops took radioactive "souvenirs" with them from Chernobyl when they left the area   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
jarrett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tumors
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Ooo- look at this shiney rock I found!!!" said the soon to be dead Orc.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Will probably sell it on eBay for Chernobyl fans.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This whole Russia situation is shaping up to be a self-correcting problem.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They also looted computer equipment and threw a lot of hard copy (paper) data in the trash.  And preliminary reports suggest some of that stuff doesn't have backups.

Science is set back by orcish despoilers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Please always  keep them in your pants pocket. Don't forget to have your friends borrow them.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They may get something like this, except they took a lot more radioactive material.

How one handful of powder contaminated a whole city
Youtube -k3NJXGSIIA
 
Wessoman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know, when your commanding officer tells you, "That's nice, do it again and you can sip a cup of Polonium tea with Putin himself!", it DOES NOT mean "Bring some Polonium home for the missus".
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a good example of how keeping the populace of a country shielded from world events will come back and bite you in the end.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Please always  keep them in your pants pocket. Don't forget to have your friends borrow them.


"Makes you more manly.  Of course, any future children will have 3 eyes, but whatever"
 
Spego
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Firm-Radioactive
Youtube 3973tfsllqw
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: They also looted computer equipment and threw a lot of hard copy (paper) data in the trash.  And preliminary reports suggest some of that stuff doesn't have backups.

Science is set back by orcish despoilers.


Yes. The Ruskies can be blame, but not the only ones.

If you're not backing up your data, the universe will assume it's not important, and this happens.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Look, how many times am I going to get to visit Chernobyl?  I had to grab a keepsake."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jarrett: Tumors


Only if they got rid of the items quickly. Cancer won't have time to form in radiation that intense. The orcs will get burns, then start falling apart at the cellular level.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, that will make it easy to track them down later...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Antique uranium  glassware?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guys they were just roleplaying STALKER.  Relax.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But if they were hoping to bring these souvenirs back home to impress their friends, they're in for a surprise, as "carrying such a souvenir with you for two weeks will inevitably lead to radiation burns, radiation sickness and irreversible processes in the body," according to Energoatom.

If I were Energoatom, I would have delayed this announcement by about, oh, say, two weeks.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Safe bet they don't have any dosimeters or counters/detectors in their houses.
Leukemia is coming. Not sorry.
 
SpshulEd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: "Ooo- look at this shiney rock I found!!!" said the soon to be dead Orc.


You didn't see graphite!
 
fat boy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Send a souvenir to glorious leader as a way to thank him for the nice trip
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jarrett: Tumors


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... and "stole and damaged 133 sources with a total activity of about 7 million becquerels," the nuclear company said,

frinkiac.comView Full Size


Becquerels are small. On average, each of those sources would be about as radioactive as two smoke alarms.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Incoming outbreak of lupus in 3, 2, 1...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Super Chronic: But if they were hoping to bring these souvenirs back home to impress their friends, they're in for a surprise, as "carrying such a souvenir with you for two weeks will inevitably lead to radiation burns, radiation sickness and irreversible processes in the body," according to Energoatom.

If I were Energoatom, I would have delayed this announcement by about, oh, say, two weeks.


I wouldn't worry too much, there's no way Putin's media will let anyone hear about it.

Well, I wouldn't worry because I'm not one of these walking dead.
 
