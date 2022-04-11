 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Seit 5.45 Uhr wird zurückgeschossen   (twitter.com) divider line
33
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bull-SHIT
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's literally what Germany claimed when it invaded Poland. At least come up with some new material.
 
goodncold
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Watch the video and see the damning evidence!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dammit.  Now I'm hungry for shelled Belarusian crossings.  With cheese.
 
pd2001
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, we're up to the Phony War part of the WWII speed run.

Great.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: That's literally what Germany claimed when it invaded Poland. At least come up with some new material.


Username checks out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was disappointed with our future anyways.

Let's kick the tires. Every swinging dick in the field.

Maybe after a World War, housing will be affordable.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

goodncold: Watch the video and see the damning evidence!!


LOL, did the poles drop a peanut shell over the fence or seomthing?  I literally have no idea what happened in the video beyond someone waving a flashlight.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So... are they trying to say that's a laser illuminator getting prepped for a targeted launch?
That looks like the IR profile of a flashlight.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: Watch the video and see the damning evidence!!


That there was no evidence that I understood from the video, made be believe it more.

All I saw where border guards shining flashlights, and one raising an assault rifle. Polish border guards I assume, as they were filmed from the Belarussian side.
 
Iczer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah... Belarus, a country literally ruled by a shiat that proudly claims to be a dictator and is still extremely chummy with Putin, or Poland... Hmmmm, which to believe...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the beautiful russians are falsely claiming poland is attacking, they are telling us what they truly want in their heart of hearts.  Give people what they want.  If they want to be attacked, nuke them.  Have nato and the UN farking nuke them all and eliminate these chuds from earth. Every last one.  No surrender.  No ending until one side wins absolutely.
 
goodncold
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: goodncold: Watch the video and see the damning evidence!!

That there was no evidence that I understood from the video, made be believe it more.

All I saw where border guards shining flashlights, and one raising an assault rifle. Polish border guards I assume, as they were filmed from the Belarussian side.


There was a sling shot used....A SLING SHOT!!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: goodncold: Watch the video and see the damning evidence!!

LOL, did the poles drop a peanut shell over the fence or seomthing?  I literally have no idea what happened in the video beyond someone waving a flashlight.


Massive shelling
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We haven't been able to goad NATO into shooting at us, so we'll just have to shoot ourselves and blame it on them!"

But no, they'd never go directly after NATO. Impossible. Nobody is that stupid. They're just posturing to make the West seem weak. They aren't going to use false-flag attacks to justify taking back Warsaw Pact nations...

/S, if it weren't obvious
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I was disappointed with our future anyways.

Let's kick the tires. Every swinging dick in the field.

Maybe after a World War, housing will be affordable.


It's a toss up between runaway inflation and overseas companies being forced to divest all their real estate holdings.

Either and both could happen.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd like to think WWIII will be mercifully quick - but "humanity" will f**k it up and drag its feet slowly through the mud of misery.

Happy Monday, people.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Where's the Kaboom? There was supposed to be an Earth shattering Kaboom!
 
kcoombs69 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: goodncold: Watch the video and see the damning evidence!!

LOL, did the poles drop a peanut shell over the fence or seomthing?  I literally have no idea what happened in the video beyond someone waving a flashlight.


Looks to me like maybe the guy they highlighted made the motion like he had a slingshot, coupled with your peanut shell thing would make the joke, but I'm as confused as you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe "shelled" is Russian for "guys wandering around looking at stuff."

Stupid google translate.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ja! Beiherhund das Oder die Flipperwaldt gersput, Subby?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: "We haven't been able to goad NATO into shooting at us, so we'll just have to shoot ourselves and blame it on them!"

But no, they'd never go directly after NATO. Impossible. Nobody is that stupid. They're just posturing to make the West seem weak. They aren't going to use false-flag attacks to justify taking back Warsaw Pact nations...

/S, if it weren't obvious


They're on a roll, so they'll be opening fronts with NATO and Japan. If you're going to the trouble of waging war, may as well involve as many countries you're having a beef with as you can and get it done sooner.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: goodncold: Watch the video and see the damning evidence!!

That there was no evidence that I understood from the video, made be believe it more.

All I saw where border guards shining flashlights, and one raising an assault rifle. Polish border guards I assume, as they were filmed from the Belarussian side.


Maybe it was one of those really bright flashlights, and it blinded the Belarusian guard, and he accidentally dropped something on his foot as he went to shield his eyes?

Or the Belarusians have been been using vampires as night guards, and the Poles were using some sort of UV flashlight to mimic sunlight?

Does this mean we can break out the Night Watch references again?

Day Watch (2006) - Trailer
Youtube 8S6-VlssdUI


/went with the sequel, as the trailer is a bit less bloody
//but also less vampire-y
///and even less realistic-y
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jjorsett: Kuroshin: "We haven't been able to goad NATO into shooting at us, so we'll just have to shoot ourselves and blame it on them!"

But no, they'd never go directly after NATO. Impossible. Nobody is that stupid. They're just posturing to make the West seem weak. They aren't going to use false-flag attacks to justify taking back Warsaw Pact nations...

/S, if it weren't obvious

They're on a roll, so they'll be opening fronts with NATO and Japan. If you're going to the trouble of waging war, may as well involve as many countries you're having a beef with as you can and get it done sooner.


Maybe someone's paid off Putin to destroy Russia?

At this point, it would make as much sense as anything else.

(Maybe not the 'paid off' part, but the 'trying to destroy Russia' part)

Perhaps he knows he's dying, and like a jealous psychotic boyfriend would prefer destroying Russia vs letting anyone else have the country?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
