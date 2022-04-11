 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Six Flags Mr. Freeze ride adds new Mr. Smoke feature, sends four to the hospital   (wfaa.com) divider line
    More: PSA, park safety team, Mr. Freeze, According to Jim, Arlington Fire Department, park's rides, spokesperson, internal electrical fire, park  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The spokesperson said guests and staff who were inside the building safely exited.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't think firefly would ever get his own six flags ride.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I found the source of the smoke

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ice burns as hot as fire...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fire And Ice (Remastered)
Youtube 0g_P9oFp1qE
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a firetruck with a haze of smoke around it might look like:

media.wfaa.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never felt safe at a Six Flags. If Disney World is the Publix and Universal Studios is the Kroger of the theme park world, Six Flags is the Piggly Wiggly. You'll probably catch something, everywhere is sticky, the provenance of the food is suspect, and the behind the scenes would make Upton Sinclair puke.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's crazy how much power these rides pull.  The one in St. Louis (and I would assume the one in Dallas is similar) basically has its own substation.

I've been on a lot of roller coasters over the years, and the two Mr. Freeze rides are among my favourites.  I'm still thankful to whoever took this picture and sent it to me.  Probably my favourite "on ride" photo of me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Amateurs.  Get to cedar point if you want the best experience.  Ohio is good at 2 things: Theme parks and Astronauts.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
