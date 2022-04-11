 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   BOWW Cha Shukka Chuk da Da DA ... every non-word in Smooth Criminal   (youtube.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 11 Apr 2022 at 11:05 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LOL
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It reminds me of an aquateen episode, the one where carl is playing I wanna rock your body (till the break of dawn).
 
Supadope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sensible chuckle.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Possibly the most immature 54 seconds in human history. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED

Every Michael Jackson Grunt (in the bathroom)
Youtube 0XUQmgG9qwE
 
DrWhy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No bow chicka wowow?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Has anyone done Down With The Sickness?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Staple Singers (LIVE) - I'll Take You There
Youtube RyE2oV_2bRU


Shamone
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal (Official Music Video)
Youtube CDl9ZMfj6aE
 
germ78
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Supadope: Sensible chuckle.


HEE HEE
 
evilsofa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ibal lahl arou-sah om-yah-lee
Yah al-bil kou-rou-dil menyaah
Is-bahl kou-tul - ham-mahn ou-saw
Ahl-bi yam-mil kaw-lil laah
Is-bahl ahl-bi im-mil mous-saw heenal - my-dil
Has-bi kaw-lahl arah-baw heena yas'a-lou-na il 'araw-til
- eehl laah
Fis-'ahm mil kaw-waah-reeh yaah
Mi-'aa-nihl kou-laah- aah - leeh - aah
Ay-nah ou-saw kooh nahn min kah-rah-baw
Has-di khamf 'alah ay-nahl musam-meh il-lah tou-lihl
Kah-reeb
Has-dihl kou-toh ub-beehl ul-ou-saw
Wah oul-leel-arah-baw - wah oul-leel-arah-baw -
Wah oul-leel-
Yaa hub-bi al-mas-daw-nih ah-naay as-dee lil-kou-ral
Yaah
Mis-'aal bar'oun-nih
Ya 'es-ta-khal-lahl 'am-duh uhm-mee a-raah kah -
Yum-mi yam-mah
As-dee naa-bi yam-mah - al-kharou-si yam-ma
As-ta-wou lee il-lee yam-mah li-laah
Uk-rou 'ou-lee il-oh-daah daw-wah
Oul-lee ya ahl-bi
Oul-lee ya um-mee
Oul-lee ya sa-hib
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.