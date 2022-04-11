 Skip to content
(Foreign Policy)   Russia's Ukraine propaganda goes full genocidal. Don't ever go full genocidal, it's not a good look   (foreignpolicy.com) divider line
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're psyching themselves up for genocide at this point. Hoping to get the public on board.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: They're psyching themselves up for genocide at this point. Hoping to get the public on board.


They've been doing it for years...

Every problem to a Russian is (and has been) the result of an outsider. The only way they understand how to effectively deal with it is death.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
MENDOZAAAAAAA!!!...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We have known this for about a week now.

The Battle in the East is going to be decisive.
(weird how this is reminding me of LoTR.  Battle of Helm's Deep <-> Battle of Kyiv, Battle in the East <-> Gondar calls for aid... guess we have the gates of Mordor and the winnowing of the Shire to go.  Tolkien knew his European wars, surviving WWI and all)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: hubiestubert: They're psyching themselves up for genocide at this point. Hoping to get the public on board.

They've been doing it for years...

Every problem to a Russian is (and has been) the result of an outsider. The only way they understand how to effectively deal with it is death.


Of course, they loved the Ukraine and all its sweet, sweet, sweet manufacturing and grain production 40 years ago. And they were ALL Russians then. Took only 30 years for the former USSR states to be the 'other' when they were all brothers and sisters of the Soviet Republic...
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: SVC_conservative: hubiestubert: They're psyching themselves up for genocide at this point. Hoping to get the public on board.

They've been doing it for years...

Every problem to a Russian is (and has been) the result of an outsider. The only way they understand how to effectively deal with it is death.

Of course, they loved the Ukraine and all its sweet, sweet, sweet manufacturing and grain production 40 years ago. And they were ALL Russians then. Took only 30 years for the former USSR states to be the 'other' when they were all brothers and sisters of the Soviet Republic...


Errrr...

About that love....
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Egged on by the language of annihilation and extermination, Russian soldiers have become willing executioners.

I would kind of prefer it if this book didn't have a sequel.

images.penguinrandomhouse.comView Full Size


/Not light reading
 
ohokyeah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: hubiestubert: SVC_conservative: hubiestubert: They're psyching themselves up for genocide at this point. Hoping to get the public on board.

They've been doing it for years...

Every problem to a Russian is (and has been) the result of an outsider. The only way they understand how to effectively deal with it is death.

Of course, they loved the Ukraine and all its sweet, sweet, sweet manufacturing and grain production 40 years ago. And they were ALL Russians then. Took only 30 years for the former USSR states to be the 'other' when they were all brothers and sisters of the Soviet Republic...

Errrr...

About that love....


Holodomor?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They're saying tens of thousands of civilians dead in Mariupol, and I believe I heard on NPR 90% of the city destroyed.

Just abhorrent.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Blueprint for the Magats.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This bears repeating.


Totalitarianism

Totalitarianism begins in contempt for what you have. The second step is the notion: "Things must change-no matter how, Anything is better than what we have." Totalitarian rulers organize this kind of mass sentiment, and by organizing it articulate it, and by articulating it make the people somehow love it. They were told before, thou shalt not kill; and they didn't kill. Now they are told, thou shalt kill; and although they think it's very difficult to kill, they do it because it's now part of the code of behavior. They learn whom to kill and how to kill and how to do it together. This is the much talked about Gleichschaltung-the coordination process. You are coordinated not with the powers that be, but with your neighbor-coordinated with the majority. But instead of communicating with the other you are now glued to him. And you feel of course marvelous. Totalitarianism appeals to the very dangerous emotional needs of people who live in complete isolation and in fear of one another.

Hannah Arendt
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 minute ago  

quo vadimus: They're saying tens of thousands of civilians dead in Mariupol, and I believe I heard on NPR 90% of the city destroyed.

Just abhorrent.


It really is. It's also why every pro Russian shill should get their ass kicked.
 
