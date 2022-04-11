 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Submarine Day, so let's all take a moment to appreciate going down to see the Submarine races   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Beatles - Yellow Submarine
Youtube m2uTFF_3MaA
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we can be heroes, just for one day.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought it was National Grinder Day.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines
Youtube 8OsZTJ5vfUs
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I live in New London, CT, where every day is Submarine Day.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always celebrate Submarine Day in Montana.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hear hear!
oldsturbridgepizza.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I will celebrate by donating my screen door to the Russian navy.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a very literal child, I thought Hawkeye really was taking nurses to watch actual submarines.
 
cleek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.annihil.usView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just had a nice one from the New York deli joint. Fried eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella, and a little oil. Shiat was so cash.
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
SUBMISSION-SEX PISTOLS
Youtube 7UZ0bPaOdbQ
 
radiovox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
long, hard and full of seamen
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why Living On A Submarine Sucks
Youtube TkOO8qQ26bE
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dedicated to all the Navy couples on those subs
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Propellerheads - Dive (Full Length)
Youtube a8hU0E9w8P4
/ It was either this or The Lumineers
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NSFW
Submarine by 7 Seconds Of Love
Youtube xMO7QWvY6CU
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NSFW
Submarine by 7 Seconds Of Love
Youtube xMO7QWvY6CU
2nd try
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I always celebrate Submarine Day in Montana.


RIP Captain Borodin
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
GDI CHROME
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: And here I thought it was National Grinder Day.


Grinding  is what the sailors do on each other in the shower.
 
genner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McFarkus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Dedicated to all the Navy couples on those subs


151 head out to sea
75 couples and a prize fighter return to port
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Hear hear!
[oldsturbridgepizza.com image 850x563]


that's clearly a hoagie/grinder/sandwich and not a sub.
 
keldaria
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: And here I thought it was National Grinder Day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looking for work as a surgical submariner...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still waiting for Putin to slip on his tea.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anyone who enjoys video games should check out Subnautica.
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x566]


We used to host foreign exchange students. One year we were hosting an Italian boy. We took him, a German boy and an Japanese girl to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. They all wanted to see the U boat. Before you get to the sub you pass through a display of news articles and memorabilia about WWII. I looked at our little group and noticed that we had the Axis powers with us (I didn't say it out loud).

The kids were all fascinated and amazed that the sailors had lived in such cramped quarters. When we left I asked them what they thought. The German kid said, "God, we were a bunch of assholes." The other kids agreed.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know what they say about submariners, they love going down
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

strathmeyer: You know what they say about submariners, they love going down


They just love their seamen
 
