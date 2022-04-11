 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1803, French Foreign Minister Talleyrand offered to sell the Louisiana Territory to the U.S., in what was a critical play in international politics that proved he was no simple Tallywhacker   (history.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If that hadn't happened Ted Cruz would be living in French Houston or Canadian Houston right now, commuting to Cancun.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shouda kept the receipt.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So as a fark you to the UK. Nicely done.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like a great deal until you see which states it would include.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This was the Diplomatic equivalent of trading your star play for a 2nd and a conditional 3rd because everybody knows he's going to hold out this season if you don't trade him


France had no ability to hold it's North American colonies and the were going to be absorbed by the expanding US one way or t'other  and rather than spending badly needed blood and treasure in a futile attempt to hold them, they decided to get some badly needed coin for them instead.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Sounds like a great deal until you see which states it would include.


What do you have against Minnesota?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: Subtonic: Sounds like a great deal until you see which states it would include.

What do you have against Minnesota?


They know what they did.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But no mastodons

I think the French sales man said there'd be mastodons.  I wouldn't have bought it if there weren't any mastodons.  Need to talk to France's manager
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jefferson thought it was unconstitutional and had to be talked into it.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
France never grew their North American colonies outside of New Orleans and Montreal.  There was so much wilderness for fur trappers and very little else, they limited their colonies to Catholics, most of whom wanted to stay home, and the ones who wanted to leave were the poors who couldn't afford it and were discouraged from going.  Non-Catholics had no problem going to the British colonies, especially Rhode Island, and saw those options pick up even more after the Seven Years/French and Indian War.

All of this happened long before the Revolutions, and since Napoleon cared about conquering Europe, maintaining a large swath of North America wasn't worth his time for his ambitions.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Jefferson thought it was unconstitutional and had to be talked into it.


He sent his negotiators to buy New Orleans, why was there a question of constitutionality?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The sale [of Louisiana] assures forever the power of the United States," Napoleon later wrote, "and I have given England a rival who, sooner or later, will humble her pride."

I guess? England came over and burned down the capitol 9 years later and we fought them to a stalemate. Meh.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Adjusted for inflation it would cost $282,460,619.47 today.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tallywhacker

That's a bar on Boutbon Street, isn't it?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Adjusted for inflation it would cost $282,460,619.47 today.


To be fair, land was stupid cheap then. It wasn't very accessible and the Big Box hardware stores hadn't been invented yet so building things to make it accessible was kind of tough.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: ArkPanda: Jefferson thought it was unconstitutional and had to be talked into it.

He sent his negotiators to buy New Orleans, why was there a question of constitutionality?


You know, I'm not sure. All the discussions refer to the constitutional debate but I don't see what the actual issue was. Maybe it was Jefferson's personal objection to a strong federal government in general.
 
