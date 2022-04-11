 Skip to content
(Palm Beach Post)   Blaming Putin as the reason you were speeding isn't going to get you out of a ticket   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Depends on which side of the border you're headed towards in Poland, I'd think.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Depends on which side of the border you're headed towards in Poland, I'd think.


Depending on the person in Florida, being under Putin's control is possible.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its worked for Trump.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This smells repeaty...didn't something like this happen a few weeks ago?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if I'm tryna get my T-72 the fark out of Ukraine?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: hubiestubert: Depends on which side of the border you're headed towards in Poland, I'd think.

Depending on the person in Florida,the U.S. being under Putin's control is possible.


FTFY
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: This smells repeaty...didn't something like this happen a few weeks ago?


Its Florida, so it's not necessarily a repeat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this guy:

The Philadelphia, Pa. native's legal trouble started on July 30, 2020 after crashing his golf cart in a golf cart tunnel in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the golf cart had a broken axle and was missing its windshield. De Van told Sumter County sheriff's deputies he had been "watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said," according to the report. That's when he started pouring the vodka. By the time the crash occurred, De Van was "not able to stand under his own power" during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy in this video can blame speeding on Putin.  And a new pair of underwear.

https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1513549877933977602?cxt=HHwWhMC5gYnmmoEqAAAA

Seriously though, this video is wild.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you're just padding it, President Zelensky

Goin' down to the arms market to pick up, eh?    Didn't I pull you over yesterday and you told you was going for ammo then?  How much ammo do you need?  War?  I aint heard of no war.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you know why I pulled you over?"
"You don't know?? Are you ok?  Is there someone I can call for you?  Do you know what day it is? Who's the president?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Reminds me of this guy:

The Philadelphia, Pa. native's legal trouble started on July 30, 2020 after crashing his golf cart in a golf cart tunnel in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the golf cart had a broken axle and was missing its windshield. De Van told Sumter County sheriff's deputies he had been "watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said," according to the report. That's when he started pouring the vodka. By the time the crash occurred, De Van was "not able to stand under his own power" during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.


Still better than what happened to the last guy who lost his heart medication pills when his cart suddenly went into a pond.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's driving a Dodge Challenger. The probability of him being a dumbass was pretty high from the start.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It didn't work for Biden to blame Putin for inflation.

It didn't work for this guy to blame Putin for his "inflated speed"
 
vegasj
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blaming Putin only works if you're in the Biden admin.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Reminds me of this guy:

The Philadelphia, Pa. native's legal trouble started on July 30, 2020 after crashing his golf cart in a golf cart tunnel in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the golf cart had a broken axle and was missing its windshield. De Van told Sumter County sheriff's deputies he had been "watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said," according to the report. That's when he started pouring the vodka. By the time the crash occurred, De Van was "not able to stand under his own power" during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.


What was his Fark handle?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KeepOffMyLawn: It didn't work for Biden to blame Putin for inflation.

It didn't work for this guy to blame Putin for his "inflated speed"


Eyeroll.gif
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

vegasj: Blaming Putin only works if you're in the Biden admin.


Oh, so you're one of THOSE.

Where's my eyerolling GIF?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: SVC_conservative: hubiestubert: Depends on which side of the border you're headed towards in Poland, I'd think.

Depending on the person in Florida,the U.S. being under Putin's control is possible.

FTFY


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Rapmaster2000: Reminds me of this guy:

The Philadelphia, Pa. native's legal trouble started on July 30, 2020 after crashing his golf cart in a golf cart tunnel in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the golf cart had a broken axle and was missing its windshield. De Van told Sumter County sheriff's deputies he had been "watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said," according to the report. That's when he started pouring the vodka. By the time the crash occurred, De Van was "not able to stand under his own power" during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.

What was his Fark handle?


My favorite part is "that's when he started pouring the vodka".
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vegasj: Blaming Putin only works if you're in the Biden admin.

Salty


Salty
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Must be a farker, blaming Russia for all of the problems
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Must be a farker, blaming Russia for all of the problems


You're confused.
It's Trumper nutjobs like you who defend Russia no matter what.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Might as well blame Putin we blamed everything else on him from before the war to during the war to after the war. I droppem my Edmame. Putin owes me a SOYBEAN
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Might as well blame Putin we blamed everything else on him from before the war to during the war to after the war. I droppem my Edmame. Putin owes me a SOYBEAN

Damn, all the Trumpers coming out of the woodwork today.


Damn, all the Trumpers coming out of the woodwork today.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Might as well blame Putin we blamed everything else on him from before the war to during the war to after the war. I droppem my Edmame. Putin owes me a SOYBEAN

Username checks out; Anatomy may need to be revised...


Username checks out; Anatomy may need to be revised...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KeepOffMyLawn: It didn't work for Biden to blame Putin for inflation.

It didn't work for this guy to blame Putin for his "inflated speed"


You'd have to assume that Putin was micromanaging Trump for that to happen.  He's been a Soviet/Russian asset for so long I think they know enough to just let him be the bull in the china shop he naturally is and let everything he touches die.  Picking specific things for him to kill just sets off defiant opposition disorder and keeps him from touching more things.

And few Americans are ever going to believe that eliminating taxes for the wealthy causes inflation.  They have enough problems believing vaccines work.  Let alone complex science like evolution and the Earth being round.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Ukraine

KAWASAKI NINJA VS TRACTOR MOTORAD AURO CAR CRASH FUNNY VS
Youtube rmNGFvjgDjs
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Karma Chameleon: Must be a farker, blaming Russia for all of the problems

You're confused.
It's Trumper nutjobs like you who defend Russia no matter what.


I'm a liberal nutjob, not a Trumper. I just believe America is doing a fine job of destroying itself without the need to blame any external forces.
 
Arkkuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Begoggle: Karma Chameleon: Must be a farker, blaming Russia for all of the problems

You're confused.
It's Trumper nutjobs like you who defend Russia no matter what.

I'm a liberal nutjob, not a Trumper. I just believe America is doing a fine job of destroying itself without the need to blame any external forces.


Well from now on you will be branded a Trumper on Fark for not being nutty enough.  The only thing that farkers like more than blaming Russia and Trump for all their problems is burning heretics.  Reality has no place here, only blind devotion.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: EdgeRunner: Rapmaster2000: Reminds me of this guy:

The Philadelphia, Pa. native's legal trouble started on July 30, 2020 after crashing his golf cart in a golf cart tunnel in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the golf cart had a broken axle and was missing its windshield. De Van told Sumter County sheriff's deputies he had been "watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said," according to the report. That's when he started pouring the vodka. By the time the crash occurred, De Van was "not able to stand under his own power" during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.

What was his Fark handle?

My favorite part is "that's when he started pouring the vodka".


I'm skeptical of that part. We're supposed to believe he sat down to listen to Trump while sober? That's like knowing you're going to be dragged to a Nickleback concert, but not heavily pre-gaming first to soften the annoyance.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Udder Discharge: Might as well blame Putin we blamed everything else on him from before the war to during the war to after the war. I droppem my Edmame. Putin owes me a SOYBEAN

Damn, all the Trumpers coming out of the woodwork today.


I guess Trump is Russia's fault too?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Karma Chameleon: Begoggle: Karma Chameleon: Must be a farker, blaming Russia for all of the problems

You're confused.
It's Trumper nutjobs like you who defend Russia no matter what.

I'm a liberal nutjob, not a Trumper. I just believe America is doing a fine job of destroying itself without the need to blame any external forces.

Well from now on you will be branded a Trumper on Fark for not being nutty enough.  The only thing that farkers like more than blaming Russia and Trump for all their problems is burning heretics.  Reality has no place here, only blind devotion.


*Heretic-like typing detected*
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I'll need to see your license, registration and proof of insurance."

Now why do I start humming the Sesame Street tune that goes like this:

One of these things is not like the others
One of these things doesn't belong
Can you tell which thing is not like the other
By the time we finish our song?
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Begoggle: Udder Discharge: Might as well blame Putin we blamed everything else on him from before the war to during the war to after the war. I droppem my Edmame. Putin owes me a SOYBEAN

Damn, all the Trumpers coming out of the woodwork today.

I guess Trump is Russia's fault too?


You ever see the quality of the things that Russia builds? Nothing is ever sleek, elegant or delicate. It's all brutal, bulky, clunky, poor knockoff that might get a job done but it won't be pretty.

Trump is how the Soviets built an American president.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dodge Challenger?  Toolmobile.
 
