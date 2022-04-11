 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   "Community left with few answers after family killed in gun range" - so much worse than when Abed lost Troy   (wsbtv.com) divider line
82
    More: Sad, Jesus, Prayer, Christianity, Family, Tommy Richard Hawk, family's pastor, last week, lot of different emotions  
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'There's a hole in our lives'

Wait til ya see the victims.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even a gun range didn't have a good guy with a gun around?  We're all doomed!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Troy & Abed at the gunnnnnnnnnnnnnnn range!
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like investigators really Britaed it.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: 'There's a hole in our lives'

Wait til ya see the victims.


Too soon.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: 'There's a hole in our lives'

Wait til ya see the victims.


Several holes in their lives.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Troy & Abed at the gunnnnnnnnnnnnnnn range!


Nights!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there's a hole in our lives...as big as a forty fahv
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.


Seems like more than enough since their god apparently didn't like them back very much. Looks like it was a one-sided relationship. Sad.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Troy & Abed at the gunnnnnnnnnnnnnnn range!


Cool. Cool, cool, cool.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else getting beavis vibes from the son?
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hole In My Life
Youtube lhekcaRcpVo
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.

Seems like more than enough since their god apparently didn't like them back very much. Looks like it was a one-sided relationship. Sad.


No no, Gold loved them SO much that he called them home early.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.

Seems like more than enough since their god apparently didn't like them back very much. Looks like it was a one-sided relationship. Sad.


Hah! Friendzoned by God.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: mongbiohazard: LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.

Seems like more than enough since their god apparently didn't like them back very much. Looks like it was a one-sided relationship. Sad.

No no, Gold loved them SO much that he called them home early.


Come out. Come out.

Virginia don't let it wait.

/Sooner or later it comes down to fate
//I might as well be
///Subby
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family's pastor told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the family's lives were led by faith.

Well there's 1 answer.
That's a big part of the problem.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the family's lives were led by faith

...and ripped apart by freedom. So it goes.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/coweta-county/3-members-same-family-dead-shooting-their-grantville-gun-range/WV6OYS24WJAQ5ESHICVRZEH3OE/

It was a robbery. The ATF estimated about 40 firearms were taken. Sleep tight.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican Jesus alive and well in Grantville GA.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Now with cool action figure!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't have been the bullets, could it?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> They feared God.

Live in fear, die like a medieval peasant, blame somebody else.

TRAAAAA-DIIIIIIII-TIOOOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNNNNNNN!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.


Reading that article was a bit creepy, TBH - it was like the church basically said "don't forget about us during this grisly set of murders, not to mention the robbery!"
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Republican Jesus alive and well in Grantville GA.

[Fark user image 606x572]
Now with cool action figure!
[Fark user image 636x1109]


Best use of the 'Buddy Christ' goes to...
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to speak ill of the dead, but that kid looks like he is a product of a family tree with too few branches.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that Bradley Cooper dude.

This was more a robbery of the 'shop' portion of the business, but they do rent guns at gun ranges.

It does take some balls to rob a gun store, and they prolly just had to go in shooting.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They loved God. They feared God.

Looks like the fear part appeared to be correct
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they put their faith in the wrong thing.  Their lives shoulda been led by faith in body armor.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never go to the range on weekend afternoons or for the three weeks before opening day.  On those days you have the Gun&Ammo crowd which should be avoided at all costs.

M-F during the workday or first thing Sat morning tends to be more of the Field&Stream crowd but even then you got to watch out for the hand-loaders and tactical-chic dipshiats.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Left with few answers? Seems pretty simple. What questions are unanswered?

Criminal(s) saw this place/people as a target.
Hit the target, killed everybody there and stole what they came for - guns.

Doubtful the criminals put a lot of nuance into their MO.

They knew the gospel, Jesus Christ and repenting of their sins. And believed it.

They knew what kind of gun Jesus would choose....
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.


They probably have a newsletter, that you can use to taunt them.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: 'There's a hole in our lives'


"The hole in his forehead where the bullet went inwas about the size of a pencil. The hole in the back of his head where the bullet came out was big enough to put your fist in it, if it was a small fist and you wanted to put it there."
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that Bradley Cooper dude.

This was more a robbery of the 'shop' portion of the business, but they do rent guns at gun ranges.

It does take some balls to rob a gun store, and they prolly just had to go in shooting.

[i.imgur.com image 504x241]


Counterpoint: It's stupidly easy to kill a human if you're willing to greet them with a smile and a drawn gun behind your back.  Only a complete psychopath who'd trained in quickdraw techniques would even think they were in danger before they were already dead.

Also, again, farking killing the newly minted 18-yo is just straight up farked.  My money is on meth/oxy gang.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knew sin
They displayed the confederate battle flag outside their ghetto ass range
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: gbv23: Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that Bradley Cooper dude.

This was more a robbery of the 'shop' portion of the business, but they do rent guns at gun ranges.

It does take some balls to rob a gun store, and they prolly just had to go in shooting.

[i.imgur.com image 504x241]

Counterpoint: It's stupidly easy to kill a human if you're willing to greet them with a smile and a drawn gun behind your back.  Only a complete psychopath who'd trained in quickdraw techniques would even think they were in danger before they were already dead.

Also, again, farking killing the newly minted 18-yo is just straight up farked.  My money is on meth/oxy gang.


they knew enough to find the security cam NVR and to make off with it, that sounds a bit more sophisticated.

/hopefully the cameras have flash memory in them too
//with sufficient capacity and/or intelligent storage of only moving scenes
///and that cops were smart enough to retrieve these before overwriting
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were a surviving family member, I'd go shopping for a different god. This one allowed somebody to kill grandma and grandpa and a cute kid. And now, when you want to go to that god for comfort, you're supposed to fear him?
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: The family's pastor told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the family's lives were led by faith.

Well there's 1 answer.
That's a big part of the problem.


What exactly did they have all this faith in that they felt all those guns were necessary?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: "They loved God. They feared God.

Looks like the fear part appeared to be correct


Sounds like the worst of codependency.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: gbv23: Folks get shot at gun ranges, like that Bradley Cooper dude.

This was more a robbery of the 'shop' portion of the business, but they do rent guns at gun ranges.

It does take some balls to rob a gun store, and they prolly just had to go in shooting.

[i.imgur.com image 504x241]

Counterpoint: It's stupidly easy to kill a human if you're willing to greet them with a smile and a drawn gun behind your back.  Only a complete psychopath who'd trained in quickdraw techniques would even think they were in danger before they were already dead.

Also, again, farking killing the newly minted 18-yo is just straight up farked.  My money is on meth/oxy gang.


Nah.

It's going to be someone who both knew the family and knew the operation of the range. Anybody else would have been met with drawn weapons. Now that does not preclude someone from settling a drug debt.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: They knew sin
They displayed the confederate battle flag outside their ghetto ass range


Not an unusual sight in that area.
 
Katwang
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Losing 6% of your congregation could cost a church 10s of tithe dollars every week.
Please notice God now demands a tithe of 20% to offset this setback.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.


No shiat.  What happened at the gun range?  Sure, we need to ensure that the dead folks are painted as Jebuz loving saints, but was it a robbery?  Was it death by responsible gun owner?  WTF happened there, Mr. Reporter?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's going to be someone who both knew the family and knew the operation of the range. Anybody else would have been met with drawn weapons. Now that does not preclude someone from settling a drug debt.


Do we know if this was during working hours?

Every range I've ever been to has greeted me warmly, not held me at gunpoint until I demonstrated good intentions.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Settle down everybody.  I was assured that an armed society is a polite society.  Clearly, the problem here is that there weren't enough guns.  If there were more guns, this situation would have gone down as High Tea with napkins properly folded and fresh cucumber sandwiches for all.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yay God and His perfect plan!! \o/

/delirious ways and all of that
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baka-san: They knew sin
They displayed the confederate battle flag outside their ghetto ass range


Where'd you see that at?  I didn't see that on the link or anywhere online.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: LordBeavis: Can we hear a little more about the church?  I know they devoted 4/5ths of the shiatty, short article talking about the church, faith, and Jeebus but it didn't feel like enough.

Reading that article was a bit creepy, TBH - it was like the church basically said "don't forget about us during this grisly set of murders, not to mention the robbery!"


They must have been big tithers.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The person most likely to die by the gun you have "to keep yourself safe" is always you. The next most likely to die are those you love.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These are real Christians. They will sell you the ability to easily murder your neighbor.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"He turned 18 last December and I told him that I was going to call on him to pray soon. And he told his parents he didn't want to do it, but it felt so good," Sprenger said.

wut
 
