(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1814, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated the throne and was exiled to Elba, complicating the other man's preparations for the role of Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe   (history.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, Napoleonic Wars, Napoleon Bonaparte, Louis XVIII of France, First French Empire, Napoleon I of France, French Revolution, emperor of France, Code Napoleon  
•       •       •

disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a quiet little town when it's not flooding.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened when he went to Mount Olive?

Popeye beat the shiat out of him
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Able was he
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte was painted shortly after he arrived in Elba and learned the only internet service available was dial up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size

/got nothing
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many a wife preparing to go into the bedroom for her anniversary: "Able was I ere I saw Idris Elba"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maralagoclub.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: What happened when he went to Mount Olive?

Popeye beat the shiat out of him


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, no more MFGA rallies?  But I have three million frilly fringed hats with "MFGA" coming in from China!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure - Napoleon Goes Out For a Swim
Youtube 6GmNwR3rQ0I
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frockflicks.comView Full Size

images.hindustantimes.comView Full Size

Of course once he used his ring of invisibility to escape to the Shire, he then set in motion another massive round of warfare
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated the throne and was exiled to Elba

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Waterloo (1970) ~Napoleon's Return to Power
Youtube tOmTuPrSFog
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Then he went bowling.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Napoleonic Wars - OverSimplified (Part 1)
Youtube zqllxbPWKNI
 
