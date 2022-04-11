 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan's new prime minister following Khan's ouster, suggesting Pakistan is typeset sans Sharif   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, weekend removal of Imran Khan, vote of no confidence, National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pakistan's parliament  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is he rockin' the Casbah?

/DNRTFA
/Got nothing
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size

Sharif don't like it...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better headline than my lame attempt. Nice job, subby.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dis is fargin War!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, that last guy was already setting himself up as dictator and trying to dissolve elected parliament as a group of US stooges.  As if.  If we were really buying entire parliaments in Pakistan, you'd think we'd have gotten better intel on Bin Laden.  Or any intel at all.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sans" means "without," subby.

/Joke Ruiner, AWAAAAY!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shazam!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: "Sans" means "without," subby.

/Joke Ruiner, AWAAAAY!


Only if..Sharif don't like it....
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...?
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If they HAVE Sharif as the Prime Minister, then the proper punny typeset would be AVEC Sharif.  Unfortunately, since that is not even close to a recognized typeset that makes sunny the ultimate Comic Sans of the day.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they don't elect a bunch of Wingdings next.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Fireproof: "Sans" means "without," subby.

/Joke Ruiner, AWAAAAY!

Only if..Sharif don't like it....


He thinks it's not Kosher!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He always kicked my ass in cards...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Is he rockin' the Casbah?

/DNRTFA
/Got nothing


He's hoping there are no Bob Marley fans in Pakistan.
 
pd2001
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So it looks like there's a new Sharif in town.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: Hopefully they don't elect a bunch of Wingdings next.


Don't worry, Georgia has that covered with MTG
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sharif don't like it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imran Khan lives with his dad and mom
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Though a reformer would be preferable, Sharif seems to be status quo and won't do anything too crazy pants. There are some financial issues, but in that environment, you can never really tell if it's just political grist from opponents. The big destabilizing possibility is from Modi.
 
radiovox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, I see all the bases have been covered - well done, Farkers - you're on your game for a Monday!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [denofgeek.com image 850x477]
Sharif don't like it...


i.imgur.comView Full Size

/I'm so sorry
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Is he rockin' the Casbah?

/DNRTFA
/Got nothing


Thread over. Last one out, please get the lights.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So are what they saying is that there is a new Sharif in town?
 
