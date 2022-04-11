 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Polish investigative panel picks just right now to conclude their work and issue a report that a 2010 plane crash that killed Poland's President and 94 government officials was caused by explosives planted on the plane by Russian agents   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Lech Kaczyński, Poland, Polish government, special commission, commission's reports, plane crash, twin of the late president, President Lech Kaczynski  
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians do have a tradition of killing off Polish leaders when they get the opportunity.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember at the time thinking it has to be Russians being Russian. I'll never not believe they had something to do with it, though seems no need for explosives. If I recall they crashed in fog because the ILM reported the wrong altitude? Or was the Die Hard 2? Either way cmon man, it was the Russians
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this changes...  Not a whole lot actually.  We already know Russia is rotten.  I somehow get the feeling this won't be enough of a kick to make anyone take more serious aaction now.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you follow Polish politics, this is a HUGE fault line, almost like America's big lie.

Other factions identify the Polish President's insistence on landing due to being late, despite bad weather, as the cause... and since that president was the twin brother of the prime minister/party leader it all became politics that he couldn't possibly do something bad...

However, it's a useful tale, because it's kept the right of Poland from establishing good relations with Putin ala Hungary...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Yeah.. Poland and their leader is a bit on the nutter side, and this isn't helpful *save* that the "bad guy" is Russia. It just as easily could be Germany or the US if the tides were just a bit different.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Russia has a long history of assassinations.

I say it's past time the world returns the favor.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Retroactive act of war?
 
Weng
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this the one where they were landing at the overgrown trash airport in trash weather with the only navigation aid misconfigured while flying the trash airliner?

Yeah that was intentional murder by the Russians, but they didn't need bombs to pull it off
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm just curious why you'd let all those people on ONE plane?  Their whole government pretty much got wiped out.

//If they watched bad movies they would have known is how "King Ralph" started
//But then no sane person should see that movie
//I, sadly, am not sane
 
Your Black Muslim Credit Union
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought it crashed with the weather and hardware/pilot error, no evidence of anything at the time. Not that I mind the pile shiat on Russia, but maybe do that before this current mess so people believe it more.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The UK got away with it...though the Russian influence there was real too.

Katyn in general informs the Polish conscience in a lot of ways, so since this was connected to that it amplified their anti-Russian stance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Took them 12 years to figure that out? I figured it out the day it happened.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, God, not this bullshiat again...

Russia might have been meddling in many things in recent Polish history, but this one is on the pigheadedness of the President at the time.
 
bisi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Not really.

Poland's mistrust of Russia has been just about the only constant over the last thirty years. And it wasn't going anywhere, as long as enough people remember living in an occupied state.

Now, the German (and, by extension EU) hate has been neutered by the (currently ruling) PiS party. And they're leaning hard into the idea that the Germans are trying to spread propaganda through the last remaining state-independent media outlets.
But I don't see them trying to pin something like an assassination on the Germans.
The narrative is that the Germans are trying to keep Poland down economically for their own benefit, not destroy it completely like the Russians would.

And I don't know where you get the Polish ever thinking of the US as the bad guys.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Why would Poland distrust Germany? They've been peaceful neighbors since... oh... right.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's old is new again.
 
bisi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Not really.

Poland's mistrust of Russia has been just about the only constant over the last thirty years. And it wasn't going anywhere, as long as enough people remember living in an occupied state.

Now, the German (and, by extension EU) hate has been neutered by the (currently ruling) PiS party. And they're leaning hard into the idea that the Germans are trying to spread propaganda through the last remaining state-independent media outlets.
But I don't see them trying to pin something like an assassination on the Germans.
The narrative is that the Germans are trying to keep Poland down economically for their own benefit, not destroy it completely like the Russians would.

And I don't know where you get the Polish ever thinking of the US as the bad guys.


Neutered --> neurished

Not my first language.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This shouldn't come as a surprise!  It was only a matter of time.  What Russia did to Ukrainians in the thirties says it all. It's odd to think that Russia liberated Berlin in Second World War and stayed, creating a separate state, East Germany. So much for liberation. Now they are committing genocide. And Ukrainians are victimized by Russia again.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Not really.

Neutered --> neurished

Not my first language.


You missed the part, however, where Poles love German Cars...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like war.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The main and indisputable proof of the interference was an explosion in the left wing ... followed by an explosion in the plane's center,"

That just happens sometimes. Wing blows up, cabin blows up. It's just an inherent risk with air travel.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Putin:  Overzealous staffers.  You can't start a war just because of overzealous staffers.  Nothing to see here.
 
